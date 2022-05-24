Cammy Ballantyne leaves Montrose opting for full-time football

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Defender Cammy Ballantyne is set to leave Montrose at the end of his contract.

The 25-year-old’s current deal is due to expire at the end of May and he has opted to pursue opportunities elsewhere.

The former Dundee United right back has opted for the chance of full-time football at a club elsewhere.

Ballantyne’s services will be in high demand after his standout performances for the Angus club, which earned him a place in the PFA Scotland League One Team of the Year.

He made 148 appearances for the Links Park side since his initial arrival on loan from the Tannadice in 2016.

The defender went on to have a couple of other loan spells with Montrose before moving to Dumbarton in 2018.

Praise from Petrie

He played a key part in boss Stewart Petrie’s league-winning side in 2018, being named Player of the Month for November that season and part of the SPFL Team of the Year for League Two.

The Links Park gaffer paid tribute to his departing player.

“Cammy has been outstanding for us over the last six years and has played a key role in achieving the success we have all enjoyed,” he said.

“I have said many times he is one of the best right backs in the league and I totally respect his decision to move on in search of a new challenge and full-time football.

“He has given everything for this club, for which we thank him, and we wish him every success for the future.”