Cammy Ballantyne leaves Montrose opting for full-time football

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

Cammy Ballantyne leaves Montrose opting for full-time football

By Scott Lorimer
May 24 2022, 5.04pm
Cammy Ballantyine is leaving Montrose.
Cammy Ballantyine is leaving Montrose.

Defender Cammy Ballantyne is set to leave Montrose at the end of his contract.

The 25-year-old’s current deal is due to expire at the end of May and he has opted to pursue opportunities elsewhere.

The former Dundee United right back has opted for the chance of full-time football at a club elsewhere.

Ballantyne’s services will be in high demand after his standout performances for the Angus club, which earned him a place in the PFA Scotland League One Team of the Year.

He made 148 appearances for the Links Park side since his initial arrival on loan from the Tannadice in 2016.

The defender went on to have a couple of other loan spells with Montrose before moving to Dumbarton in 2018.

Praise from Petrie

He played a key part in boss Stewart Petrie’s league-winning side in 2018, being named Player of the Month for November that season and part of the SPFL Team of the Year for League Two.

The Links Park gaffer paid tribute to his departing player.

“Cammy has been outstanding for us over the last six years and has played a key role in achieving the success we have all enjoyed,” he said.

“I have said many times he is one of the best right backs in the league and I totally respect his decision to move on in search of a new challenge and full-time football.

“He has given everything for this club, for which we thank him, and we wish him every success for the future.”

Injury-hit Montrose striker pens new deal as highly-rated youngster returns to Links Park

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]