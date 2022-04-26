REVEALED: Voting blunder that cost Arbroath hero Tam O’Brien place in Championship Team of Year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Sport Football

REVEALED: Voting blunder that cost Arbroath hero Tam O’Brien place in Championship Team of Year

By Scott Lorimer
April 26 2022, 12.48pm Updated: April 26 2022, 8.26pm
Arbroath defender Tam O'Brien has missed out on Championship Team of the Year.

Arbroath defender Tam O’Brien was excluded from the PFA Championship Team of the Year due to a blunder from his fellow players.

The 30-year-old centre back has been a stand-out in the second-tier of Scottish football at the heart of the Lichties defence.

Last week, it was announced that O’Brien, alongside teammate Michael McKenna, is among four players shortlisted for the PFA Player of the Year.

However, people reacted with shock on social media when the Championship Team of the Year was revealed – with O’Brien missing from the combined XI.

Courier Sport takes a look at why he was omitted from the side.

What happened?

Players from across the division nominated their fellow pros to make up the combined Championship XI.

When voting, players do so on a web page and choose who should fill the positions for Team of the Year.

The nominations, and their position on the field, are typed into a text box on the page.

A PFA source has told Courier Sport that some votes for O’Brien were submitted for him as defender, while others put him incorrectly in a midfield role.

This led to votes for his inclusion being split between positions and, ultimately, he did not have enough supporting votes to be included in either.

Who made the team?

The PFA Championship Team of the Year consists of four Partick Thistle players, three from Kilmarnock, two from Inverness and two from Arbroath.

O’Brien’s central defensive partner Ricky Little is one of those, alongside fellow PFA Scotland Player of the Year nominee Michael McKenna.

The team in full:

Goalkeeper: Zach Hemming (Kilmarnock)

Defence: Kevin Holt (Partick), Lewis Mayo (Partick), Ricky Little (Arbroath), Rob Deas (Inverness)

Midfield: Michael McKenna (Arbroath), Fraser Murray (Kilmarnock), Scott Tiffoney (Partick)

Attack: Billy McKay (Inverness). Brian Graham (Partick), Kyle Lafferty (Kilmarnock).

Why should Tam O’Brien be included?

The Arbroath skipper is an integral part of Dick Campbell’s squad, having joined from Angus neighbours Forfar in 2017.

O’Brien has missed only ONE Championship clash this season: the 2-1 in over Morton in December.

Tam O’Brien heads in a late equaliser for Arbroath against Hamilton earlier in the season.

In every one of his appearances, he has played in the centre-back position.

His commanding presence has caught the eye of a number of managers, but the defender is still under contract with the Gayfield club until the summer of 2024.

Along with his defensive colleagues and keeper Derek Gaston, the Fife-born player has played a key role in his side conceding just the 28 goals in their 34 Championship matches.

