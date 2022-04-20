Arbroath duo nominated for top PFA Championship award

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Arbroath duo nominated for top PFA Championship award

By Scott Lorimer
April 20 2022, 3.08pm Updated: April 20 2022, 5.03pm
Arbroath players Michael McKenna, and Thomas O'Brien just over his shoulder, have both been nominated for PFA Championship player of the year.
Arbroath stars Michael McKenna and Thomas O’Brien have been nominated for the PFA Championship Player of the Year.

The pair have played crucial roles in the Lichties’ dream season and could still have a hand in who is crowned league winners.

McKenna is currently the Championship top scorer with 14 goals.

The 31-year-old is also credited with assisting seven further goals, meaning he has been involved in 21 of his team’s 50 goals this campaign.

Michael McKenna has been nominated for PFA Championship player of the year.
Club captain O’Brien meanwhile has formed a solid partnership with Ricky Little at the back and, along with keeper Derek Gaston, has helped the side to 17 clean sheets.

The 30-year-old Fifer has featured in all-but-one of his side’s league games this season.

Thomas O'Brien in action against Raith Rovers earlier in the season.
They have been shortlisted for the prestigious gong alongside Kyle Lafferty of Kilmarnock and Partick’s Scott Tiffoney.

Other nominees

In League One, Cove trio of Rory McAllister, Harry Milne and Mitch Megginson have been nominated alongside Dylan Easton of Airdrie.

League Two winners Kelty Hearts have three up for the gong with Jamie Barjonas, Michael Tidser and Joe Cardle shortlisted. Annan’s Owen Moxon completes the nominees.

Nominees for the PFA Awards are voted for by their fellow professionals.

The winner will be announced at the awards ceremony at the Hilton Glasgow on Sunday May 1, two days before the Premiership play-off semi-final first leg.

The awards dinner showcases and recognises the outstanding achievements in Scottish football over the season.

