Arbroath duo nominated for top PFA Championship award

Arbroath stars Michael McKenna and Thomas O’Brien have been nominated for the PFA Championship Player of the Year.

The pair have played crucial roles in the Lichties’ dream season and could still have a hand in who is crowned league winners.

McKenna is currently the Championship top scorer with 14 goals.

The 31-year-old is also credited with assisting seven further goals, meaning he has been involved in 21 of his team’s 50 goals this campaign.

Club captain O’Brien meanwhile has formed a solid partnership with Ricky Little at the back and, along with keeper Derek Gaston, has helped the side to 17 clean sheets.

The 30-year-old Fifer has featured in all-but-one of his side’s league games this season.

They have been shortlisted for the prestigious gong alongside Kyle Lafferty of Kilmarnock and Partick’s Scott Tiffoney.

Other nominees

In League One, Cove trio of Rory McAllister, Harry Milne and Mitch Megginson have been nominated alongside Dylan Easton of Airdrie.

League Two winners Kelty Hearts have three up for the gong with Jamie Barjonas, Michael Tidser and Joe Cardle shortlisted. Annan’s Owen Moxon completes the nominees.

Nominees for the PFA Awards are voted for by their fellow professionals.

The winner will be announced at the awards ceremony at the Hilton Glasgow on Sunday May 1, two days before the Premiership play-off semi-final first leg.

The awards dinner showcases and recognises the outstanding achievements in Scottish football over the season.