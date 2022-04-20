‘Hand of God’ and a newborn zebra: Wednesday’s News in Pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
‘Hand of God’ and a newborn zebra: Wednesday’s News in Pictures

By Jamie Ross
April 20 2022, 3.14pm Updated: April 20 2022, 3.14pm
A four-day-old zebra foal, born on Saturday at the Wild Place Project in Bristol, with12-year-old mum Florence. Picture via PA.
A four-day-old zebra foal, born on Saturday at the Wild Place Project in Bristol, with12-year-old mum Florence. Picture via PA.

Our picture editors bring you the best images from the news today.

A hearse ahead of the funeral of The Wanted star Tom Parker in Queensway, Petts Wood, in south-east London, following his death at the age of 33 last month, 17 months after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour. Picture via PA.
A field or rape seed flowers in yellow in front of Duckett’s Grove, Co Carlow. Picture via PA.
The Duke of Sussex with baby Olivia Boggi and mother Anna Boggi watching the indoor rowing at Zuiderpark during the Invictus Games at the Zuiderpark, in The Hague, Netherlands. Picture via PA.
A giant garden gnome is carried floral installation ‘Grow Your Home’ designed by Leafy Couture, prior to the start of the Harrogate Spring Flower Show at the Great Yorkshire Showground, which will take place from Thursday until Sunday April 24. Picture via PA.
People wearing face masks walk across an intersection during the evening rush hour in Beijing. Shanghai allowed four million more people out of their homes Wednesday as anti-virus controls that shut down China’s biggest city eased. Picture via AP.
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar has a go in a rubber ring during a visit to Newmilns Ski Centre in East Ayrshire, as he campaigns for the local government elections. Picture via PA.
Undated handout photo issued by Sotheby’s of interior designer Ed Godrich at work on one of his paintings as he has collaborated with Robbie Williams to create a debut exhibition. One of their works ‘Beverly’ will be auctioned in the Contemporary Curated sale at Sotheby’s in London, with an estimated value of £15 000-£20 000. Picture via PA.
A Sotheby’s gallery assistant with Diego Maradona’s 1986 World Cup ‘Hand of God’ shirt which is on display at Sotheby’s in London, before it is offered at auction. Picture via PA.
People gather around an elephant during Suwori Tribal festival in Boko, west of Gauhati, India. Traditional tug of war and dances mark this festival which coincides with the Assamese Rongali Bihu, or the harvest festival of the northeastern Indian state of Assam. Picture via AP.

