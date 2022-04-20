‘Hand of God’ and a newborn zebra: Wednesday’s News in Pictures By Jamie Ross April 20 2022, 3.14pm Updated: April 20 2022, 3.14pm A four-day-old zebra foal, born on Saturday at the Wild Place Project in Bristol, with12-year-old mum Florence. Picture via PA. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editors bring you the best images from the news today. A hearse ahead of the funeral of The Wanted star Tom Parker in Queensway, Petts Wood, in south-east London, following his death at the age of 33 last month, 17 months after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour. Picture via PA. A field or rape seed flowers in yellow in front of Duckett’s Grove, Co Carlow. Picture via PA. The Duke of Sussex with baby Olivia Boggi and mother Anna Boggi watching the indoor rowing at Zuiderpark during the Invictus Games at the Zuiderpark, in The Hague, Netherlands. Picture via PA. A giant garden gnome is carried floral installation ‘Grow Your Home’ designed by Leafy Couture, prior to the start of the Harrogate Spring Flower Show at the Great Yorkshire Showground, which will take place from Thursday until Sunday April 24. Picture via PA. People wearing face masks walk across an intersection during the evening rush hour in Beijing. Shanghai allowed four million more people out of their homes Wednesday as anti-virus controls that shut down China’s biggest city eased. Picture via AP. Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar has a go in a rubber ring during a visit to Newmilns Ski Centre in East Ayrshire, as he campaigns for the local government elections. Picture via PA. Undated handout photo issued by Sotheby’s of interior designer Ed Godrich at work on one of his paintings as he has collaborated with Robbie Williams to create a debut exhibition. One of their works ‘Beverly’ will be auctioned in the Contemporary Curated sale at Sotheby’s in London, with an estimated value of £15 000-£20 000. Picture via PA. A Sotheby’s gallery assistant with Diego Maradona’s 1986 World Cup ‘Hand of God’ shirt which is on display at Sotheby’s in London, before it is offered at auction. Picture via PA. People gather around an elephant during Suwori Tribal festival in Boko, west of Gauhati, India. Traditional tug of war and dances mark this festival which coincides with the Assamese Rongali Bihu, or the harvest festival of the northeastern Indian state of Assam. Picture via AP. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Harry appears to warn those around the Queen he’ll make sure she is ‘protected’ KEZIA DUGDALE: The Queen’s platinum jubilee is a time for giving thanks – and asking questions Tom Parker’s bandmates from The Wanted carry his coffin as funeral begins Bacon Butties and Boxing: Tuesday’s News in Pictures