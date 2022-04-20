Widespread internet outage in Perthshire after cable damaged during roadworks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Widespread internet outage in Perthshire after cable damaged during roadworks

By Emma Duncan
April 20 2022, 3.16pm Updated: April 20 2022, 6.57pm
Some residents in highland Perthshire are without broadband after a cable was damaged during excavation work.
Residents in Perthshire are experiencing issues with their broadband after a major fibre cable was damaged.

Excavation work was talking place on a flyover on the A9 at Ballinluig when the cable was damaged on Tuesday by a third party.

But on Wednesday morning, people in Strathtay, Aberfeldy, Kenmore, Ballinluig and Pitlochry were still without internet access.

Breadalbane Academy in Aberfeldy has been unable to make or receive phone calls and emails due to the outage.

Openreach has said people will start to be reconnected on Wednesday afternoon but expect work to continue into Thursday morning.

An Openreach spokesperson said: “Engineers are working to restore services following damage to a major fibre cable during third-party excavations on an A9 flyover at Ballinluig on Tuesday afternoon.

“The damage is affecting broadband services in the Strathtay, Aberfeldy, Kenmore, Ballinluig and Pitlochry areas.

Work ‘ongoing around the clock’

“Work on repairs has been ongoing around the clock and a replacement cable has been laid, with work about to start on reconnecting hundreds of individual fibres.

“It’s a complex task and engineers are working to get everyone reconnected as quickly as possible.

“People will start seeing services restored this afternoon, but we expect work to be ongoing overnight and into tomorrow morning. We’re very sorry for the unexpected disruption to service meantime.”

The incident echoes a similar one in Fife from earlier this month when thousands in the north-east of the county were left without broadband after a cable was accidentally damaged by road workers.

The outage lasted more than 24 hours.

