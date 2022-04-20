Widespread internet outage in Perthshire after cable damaged during roadworks

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Residents in Perthshire are experiencing issues with their broadband after a major fibre cable was damaged.

Excavation work was talking place on a flyover on the A9 at Ballinluig when the cable was damaged on Tuesday by a third party.

But on Wednesday morning, people in Strathtay, Aberfeldy, Kenmore, Ballinluig and Pitlochry were still without internet access.

@EE Internet has been down in Aberfeldy since yesterday evening, any estimate on when it will be back? — Brett DeWoody (@BrettDeWoody) April 20, 2022

Breadalbane Academy in Aberfeldy has been unable to make or receive phone calls and emails due to the outage.

Openreach has said people will start to be reconnected on Wednesday afternoon but expect work to continue into Thursday morning.

An Openreach spokesperson said: “Engineers are working to restore services following damage to a major fibre cable during third-party excavations on an A9 flyover at Ballinluig on Tuesday afternoon.

“The damage is affecting broadband services in the Strathtay, Aberfeldy, Kenmore, Ballinluig and Pitlochry areas.

Work ‘ongoing around the clock’

“Work on repairs has been ongoing around the clock and a replacement cable has been laid, with work about to start on reconnecting hundreds of individual fibres.

“It’s a complex task and engineers are working to get everyone reconnected as quickly as possible.

“People will start seeing services restored this afternoon, but we expect work to be ongoing overnight and into tomorrow morning. We’re very sorry for the unexpected disruption to service meantime.”

The incident echoes a similar one in Fife from earlier this month when thousands in the north-east of the county were left without broadband after a cable was accidentally damaged by road workers.

The outage lasted more than 24 hours.