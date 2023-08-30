Barry Valentine appointed at helm of Arbroath FC Community Trust as ex-chair Shelley McCarthy praised for charity’s ‘exponential growth’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Barry Valentine appointed at helm of Arbroath FC Community Trust as ex-chair Shelley McCarthy praised for charity’s ‘exponential growth’

Experienced BP engineer Valentine has taken over from McCarthy, hoping to take the Trust to 'the next level'

By Ewan Smith
Barry Valentine (centre) has taken over from Shelley McCarthy as chair of Arbroath FC Community Trust and will work with Ryan Beattie. Image; Mhairi Edwards / DCT Media.
Arbroath FC Community Trust have announced the appointment of Barry Valentine as their new chairperson.

Arbroath-born Valentine has taken over from outgoing chair Shelley McCarthy and is determined to take the Trust to the ‘next level.’

And McCarthy has been praised for the ‘exponential growth’ in the charity since she started laying its foundations in 2019.

The Community Trust has supported residents through a pandemic, storms and a cost of living crisis with an aim to improve the life chances for people of the town since being official registered with OSCR in November 2020.

Based at Gayfield, the Trust works very closely with the football club and supports a community cafe, coaching, walking football, amateur football and the newly-formed Arbroath FC Women’s team.

Now, with McCarthy stepping down, BP Well Intervention Engineering Manager Valentine has taken over the reigns.

Barry Valentine impressed by ‘depth’ of Arbroath FC Community Trust projects

Barry Valentine has praised the work of outgoing Arbroath FC Community Trust chair Shelley McCarthy. Image: Mhairi Edwards / DCT Media

“It’s an honour to take over a chair from Shelley,” said Valentine.

“She has done a tremendous job since she took on the role in 2019.

“I have watched from afar as the Trust has grown from strength to strength.

“Now I have the opportunity to work with the board of trustees and the team on the ground to drive the Trust to the next level.

“The Trust is heavily active in football but it only forms 20% of what is actually delivered by it.

“As I started the handover with Shelley, I’ve been amazed at the depth of projects that are ongoing.

“The Trust is responsible for a community cafe, physical and mental health initiatives for male and females, football memories sessions at Gayfield and the fantastic work being carried out in the schools network in Angus – name a few.”

Exponential growth

The Trust’s manager Ryan Beattie added: “Under Shelley’s leadership and guidance, the growth has been exponential.

“And the Trust hopes to continue growing in the coming months.

“When I came into post last January, the aim was to secure our place within the community, stabilise the organisation and find our new post-pandemic normal.

Ryan Beattie (left) is looking forward to working with new Arbroath FC Community Trust chair Barry Valentine. Image: Mhairi Edwards / DCT Media.

“The next objective is to refresh where we are as an organisation. We will look at what we can do better and strive to help more people in Arbroath.

“A logo on our women’s, amateurs and walking football playing kits says: “powered by (y)our community.”

“We genuinely believe we are. The community in Arbroath is fantastic.

“Any time we put a rallying cry out, the support is there.

“My role now is to work on a cohesive strategy which will give us operational security and an opportunity to grow to help more.

“It’s an exciting time and Barry’s help and guidance on that will be pivotal.”

Shelley McCarthy has been praised by Barry Valentine and Ryan Beattie. Image: Mhairi Edwards / DCT Media

McCarthy is, rightly, proud of her achievements during her time as chair.

She said: “When I took over as chair our vision was to help, support and encourage the people of Arbroath to access sports and services to improve their quality of life.

“I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved together.

“We are delighted that Barry has been appointed as the new chair. I will be supporting the transition over the coming months.”

