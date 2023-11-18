Date revealed for Sausage and Cider Festival’s 2024 return to Dundee’s Slessor Gardens

The Sausage and Cider Festival is returning to Dundee’s Slessor Gardens next summer.

The festival will make its third appearance at the City of Discovery on Saturday, September 7 2024.

The event combines food, drink and live music to create the ‘world’s biggest sausage party’.

Last year it went on tour to around 50 locations across the UK.

In 2023 it included live music from groups such as Toploader and Dodgy, who were popular in the 1990s.

There were also tribute acts performing songs from Queen, Abba and

Sam Fender.

“We’ve upped our game for 2024,” the event’s organiser has promised.

Sausage and Cider Festival returning to Dundee in 2024

A statement on their Facebook page said: “The incredible Sausage and Cider Festival is returning to Dundee for another sausage party.

“This iconic festival had an insane tour this year and we could not wait to announce we’re coming back.

“We’ve upped our game for 2024, bringing you the best bits from 2023 plus so much more.”

The post added that there will be 30 cider flavours and 20 sausage flavours on offer.

Live music and glitter artists will also feature.

Tickets are on sale from November 24 (Black Friday).