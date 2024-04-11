Drunken Dundee driver banned after crash which left car owner badly injured

A drunken driver who smashed a car into a wall in Dundee, leaving its owner injured and vomiting blood, has been banned and ordered to carry out unpaid work.

Uninsured Ross Cochrane drove just 100 metres with Gareth Anderson in the passenger seat before losing control and hitting the wall at Roseangle.

Mr Anderson suffered liver damage and spent days in Ninewells.

Cochrane, of Bruce Road, Dundee, pled guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving, while under the influence of alcohol and at excessive speed for an area containing pedestrians and parked vehicles.

He returned to Dundee Sheriff Court for sentencing this week.

Sentencing

Solicitor Jane Caird said: “He has no record of offending and this very much seems to be a one-off.

“He has taken steps to address his alcohol use.

“He has moved back in with his parents who he supports financially due to his father’s health difficulties.

“I fully accept – as does Mr Cochrane – that this was a very serious matter.”

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael said: “This was a serious offence.

“Injury was caused, damage was done.

“You clearly drove the car while you were under the influence.

“However, you have got no record of previous convictions, you are described in the report as being pro-social, you are helping to look after your father.

“You are clearly normally a responsible member of society.”

Cochrane was ordered to perform 150 hours of unpaid work and disqualified from driving for 15 months.

Drunken crash

The court heard previously how the pair had been part of a group which gathered to celebrate a birthday on June 24 2022 at 2pm.

Some seven hours later, Mr Anderson went to his car to collect cigarettes and Cochrane went with him and got in the driver’s seat, with the owner beside him.

Both were drunk.

Prosecutor Joanne Ritchie said: “Mr Anderson had given the accused a shot of the car.

“He then drove at speed for around 100 metres but crashed into a wall.

“Witnesses heard the crash, with the car colliding with a large brick wall causing severe front end and interior damage.

“Both airbags were deployed.”

After leaving the car, Mr Anderson called a friend to say: “I have done something bad.

“I am f***ed. Ross is due me a new car.”

The court heard his last recollection is waking on the pavement while vomiting blood.

He was rushed to hospital, where he was found to have signs of a grade four liver injury, a splenic laceration and fluid which looked like blood sitting on his pelvis.

He was placed into the high dependency unit before becoming stable six days later.

Cochrane was traced at the scene by police and was also taken to hospital after complaining about his knees.

A blood sample found he was over the drink-driving limit.

Ms Ritchie revealed the cost of the damage to the wall was just over £3,000

