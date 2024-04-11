Drunken Dundee driver banned after crash which left car owner badly injured

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drunken Dundee driver banned after crash which left car owner badly injured

Drunken Ross Cochrane crashed the car on Roseangle after a boozy birthday bash.

By Ciaran Shanks
Ross Cochrane
Ross Cochrane.

A drunken driver who smashed a car into a wall in Dundee, leaving its owner injured and vomiting blood, has been banned and ordered to carry out unpaid work.

Uninsured Ross Cochrane drove just 100 metres with Gareth Anderson in the passenger seat before losing control and hitting the wall at Roseangle.

Mr Anderson suffered liver damage and spent days in Ninewells.

Cochrane, of Bruce Road, Dundee, pled guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving, while under the influence of alcohol and at excessive speed for an area containing pedestrians and parked vehicles.

He returned to Dundee Sheriff Court for sentencing this week.

Sentencing

Solicitor Jane Caird said: “He has no record of offending and this very much seems to be a one-off.

“He has taken steps to address his alcohol use.

“He has moved back in with his parents who he supports financially due to his father’s health difficulties.

“I fully accept – as does Mr Cochrane – that this was a very serious matter.”

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael said: “This was a serious offence.

“Injury was caused, damage was done.

“You clearly drove the car while you were under the influence.

“However, you have got no record of previous convictions, you are described in the report as being pro-social, you are helping to look after your father.

“You are clearly normally a responsible member of society.”

Cochrane was ordered to perform 150 hours of unpaid work and disqualified from driving for 15 months.

Drunken crash

The court heard previously how the pair had been part of a group which gathered to celebrate a birthday on June 24 2022 at 2pm.

Some seven hours later, Mr Anderson went to his car to collect cigarettes and Cochrane went with him and got in the driver’s seat, with the owner beside him.

Both were drunk.

Kilted Kangaroo, Roseangle, Dundee
The pair had been drinking at the Kilted Kangaroo and crashed nearby. Image: DC Thomson.

Prosecutor Joanne Ritchie said: “Mr Anderson had given the accused a shot of the car.

“He then drove at speed for around 100 metres but crashed into a wall.

“Witnesses heard the crash, with the car colliding with a large brick wall causing severe front end and interior damage.

“Both airbags were deployed.”

After leaving the car, Mr Anderson called a friend to say: “I have done something bad.

“I am f***ed. Ross is due me a new car.”

The court heard his last recollection is waking on the pavement while vomiting blood.

He was rushed to hospital, where he was found to have signs of a grade four liver injury, a splenic laceration and fluid which looked like blood sitting on his pelvis.

He was placed into the high dependency unit before becoming stable six days later.

Ninewells emergency department
Both occupants of the car were taken to Ninewells. Image: Kim Cessford/ DC Thomson.

Cochrane was traced at the scene by police and was also taken to hospital after complaining about his knees.

A blood sample found he was over the drink-driving limit.

Ms Ritchie revealed the cost of the damage to the wall was just over £3,000

