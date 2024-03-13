Drink-driver left passenger vomiting blood after high-speed Dundee crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Drink-driver left passenger vomiting blood after high-speed Dundee crash

Ross Cochrane's injured passenger was placed in the high dependency unit at Ninewells.

By Ciaran Shanks
Ross Cochrane leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Ross Cochrane leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.

A passenger was left seriously injured and vomiting blood when his drunk friend crashed his car into a wall in Dundee’s West End.

Ross Cochrane got behind the wheel of Gareth Anderson’s vehicle while over the limit and uninsured before smashing it at speed on Roseangle.

The pair had been drinking with friends for five hours at The Kilted Kangaroo bar on the same street.

Mr Anderson was placed into the high dependency unit at Ninewells Hospital after he was found vomiting blood by horrified passers-by.

High-speed crash

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how a group had gathered after work to celebrate a birthday and arrived at the bar at 2pm.

At 9pm, Cochrane, 30, made his way into the driver’s seat of the car after Mr Anderson went to fetch cigarettes from the vehicle.

Prosecutor Joanne Ritchie said: “The accused and Mr Anderson were intoxicated.

“Mr Anderson had given the accused a shot of the car.

“He then drove at speed for around 100 metres but crashed into a wall.

“Witnesses heard the crash with the car colliding with a large brick wall causing severe front end and interior damage.

“Both airbags were deployed.”

The pair had been drinking at the Kilted Kangaroo and crashed nearby. Image: DC Thomson.

After leaving the car, Mr Anderson called a friend to say: “I have done something bad.

“I am f***ed. Ross is due me a new car.”

Mr Anderson’s last recollection is waking up at the side of the pavement while vomiting blood.

He was rushed to hospital, where he was found to have signs of a grade four liver injury, a splenic laceration and fluid which looked like blood sitting on his pelvis.

He was placed into the high dependency unit before becoming stable six days later.

Admitted dangerous driving

Cochrane, of Bruce Road, was traced at the scene by police and was also taken to hospital after complaining about his knees.

A blood sample found Cochrane was over the drink-driving limit.

Ms Ritchie revealed the cost of the damage to the wall was just over £3,000.

Cochrane pled guilty to causing serious injury to Mr Anderson on Roseangle on June 24 2022 by dangerous driving.

He drove while under the influence of alcohol, at excessive speed for an area containing pedestrians and parked vehicles, while Mr Anderson was within the passenger seat, collided with a wall damaging it and the car and causing serious injury to Mr Anderson.

Sheriff John MacRitchie deferred sentence until next month for reports to be prepared.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Thomas Straiton.
Passenger racially abused driver and grappled in aisle due to 'dark' Fife bus
Fife thief Derrin Gunn had a 'fascination' for Fiestas.
Fife thief with 'fascination for Fiestas' used £200 coding device in 'meticulously planned' heists
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Car flipper & vape and pizza 'robbery'
Adam McMillan. Image: Facebook.
Dangerous Dundee driver back in court days after police leg crush case
Stirling Sheriff Court.
Stirling councillor in court to deny child abuse image charge
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Inverkeithing bully attacked dogs and assaulted woman while pregnant
The charge stated Mohammed stalked his victim at Alfie's Chippy in Kirkcaldy. Image: Google.
Kirkcaldy chip shop boss stalked teenager while wife fought cancer at home
The charges were denied at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perthshire man faces charge of encouraging dog to fight rat
Cheryl Innes.
Police threatened to taser knife-wielding Montrose woman
Mary Johnston.
Dundee pensioner illegally claimed brother's funeral costs from social security