St Johnstone background uncertainties won’t affect Craig Levein’s tunnel vision

There are a lot of uncertainties concerning St Johnstone as the Premiership season builds to its conclusion.

A potential takeover of the Perth club, Premiership status on the line with nine fixtures remaining and a raft of senior players soon to reach the end of their deals could all be unsettling factors.

For Craig Levein, though, this is the time to narrow his focus, not widen it.

The Saints manager is adopting a ‘tunnel vision’ mindset.

“I’ve not spoken to any of the players about contracts,” said Levein.

“If we can get safe then it’s a lot easier to have those conversations.

“Right now, we’re not in that position.

“So we need to keep our heads down and work away until, hopefully, that changes.”

Gap could soon be cut

Saints, who face Celtic on Saturday, have a five-point cushion over second bottom Ross County, which could become two if the Dingwall side win their game in hand against Hibs on Wednesday night.

But Levein certainly isn’t spending time thinking about possible results for basement rivals.

“I honestly don’t know what the league positions above us are, which teams have what, and what the gaps are,” he said.

“I’ve not got any desire to go and have a look at that.

“It doesn’t help.

“It’s important that we focus on what we can have an impact on.

“That is our training and our matches.

“The league table will take care of itself depending on how well we do, basically.

“We’re not safe yet. If we can get to that point then other stuff will happen from there.”