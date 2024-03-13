St Johnstone background uncertainties won’t affect Craig Levein’s tunnel vision

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone background uncertainties won’t affect Craig Levein’s tunnel vision

There will be no contract negotiations until it is known which league Saints will be in next season.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein.
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein. Image: SNS.

There are a lot of uncertainties concerning St Johnstone as the Premiership season builds to its conclusion.

A potential takeover of the Perth club, Premiership status on the line with nine fixtures remaining and a raft of senior players soon to reach the end of their deals could all be unsettling factors.

For Craig Levein, though, this is the time to narrow his focus, not widen it.

The Saints manager is adopting a ‘tunnel vision’ mindset.

“I’ve not spoken to any of the players about contracts,” said Levein.

“If we can get safe then it’s a lot easier to have those conversations.

“Right now, we’re not in that position.

“So we need to keep our heads down and work away until, hopefully, that changes.”

Gap could soon be cut

Saints, who face Celtic on Saturday, have a five-point cushion over second bottom Ross County, which could become two if the Dingwall side win their game in hand against Hibs on Wednesday night.

But Levein certainly isn’t spending time thinking about possible results for basement rivals.

“I honestly don’t know what the league positions above us are, which teams have what, and what the gaps are,” he said.

St Johnstone drew their last game with Livingston.
St Johnstone drew their last game with Livingston. Image: SNS.

“I’ve not got any desire to go and have a look at that.

“It doesn’t help.

“It’s important that we focus on what we can have an impact on.

“That is our training and our matches.

“The league table will take care of itself depending on how well we do, basically.

“We’re not safe yet. If we can get to that point then other stuff will happen from there.”

