Dundee Best pictures as brave Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2024 The traditional New Year's Day Dook at the Ferry dates back to 1891. By Laura Devlin January 1 2024, 5.29pm 0 comment Chloe Craik, Rachel Craik, Calum Craik, Arlene Craik, Gail Graham and Liam Craik wait to brave the water. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson While most of us were still recovering from the night before, these Broughty Ferry dookers welcomed the New Year by braving the River Tay. The annual New Year's Day plunge took place at the Ferry harbour on Monday, with locals braving the chilling temperatures donned in colourful swimwear. The tradition dates back to 1891, where the fishing communities of Broughty Ferry would gather to herald in the New Year, and now boast being one of the biggest in Scotland. Many participants often raise money for a charitable cause and last year's Dook raised over £4,500 for the Broughty Ferry RNLI. Our photographer Kim Cessford was there to capture the best moments from the 2024 Broughty Ferry Dook. Frances Menter was raising funds for TCCL. Andy Bosak, Barry Whitcombe and Ross Barr. Ready for their challenge were members of the Monifieth Swimming Club who were raising funds for their swimming training camp in October. The crowds of swimmers and onlookers gather ahead of the 140th New Year's Day Dook. Doogie and Sharron Wright were highlighting 'Parenting Mental Health'. Arlene Craik, Calum Craik, Gail Graham and Liam Craik. Regular dooker Vivien Scott who was Barbie alongside husband Alistair Scott as Ken. Danniel Ogivy and Irene Manley. Brave souls ready for the New Year's Day Dook – l to r – Kelsey Swan, Katy Swan and Kirsty Spears (as Rock, Paper, Scissors raising funds for SAMH) with Lord Provost Bill Campbell. The crowds gathered to watch the 140th New Year's Day Dook. A flag is waved to cheer the dookers on. Time to brave the chilly water. In they go! Gasping for breath in the cold water! Dookers shiver in the water. The crowds gathered to watch. Swimmers are helped out of the water. Swimmers queue to leave the water. Safety crew on standby. The last of swimmers leave the water. Becki and Maki MacAskill. Kirstie Curran and Jamie Allan. Glad they took the challenge for dad and granddad Jim were Grant, Scott and Andrew Fairweather. Sam and David Horn braved the cold water.
