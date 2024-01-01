Best pictures as brave Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2024

While most of us were still recovering from the night before, these Broughty Ferry dookers welcomed the New Year by braving the River Tay.

The annual New Year’s Day plunge took place at the Ferry harbour on Monday, with locals braving the chilling temperatures donned in colourful swimwear.

The tradition dates back to 1891, where the fishing communities of Broughty Ferry would gather to herald in the New Year, and now boast being one of the biggest in Scotland.

Many participants often raise money for a charitable cause and last year’s Dook raised over £4,500 for the Broughty Ferry RNLI.

Our photographer Kim Cessford was there to capture the best moments from the 2024 Broughty Ferry Dook.