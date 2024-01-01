Pictures as Arbroath New Year dookers take the plunge for 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Pictures as Arbroath New Year dookers take the plunge for 2024

The traditional New Year Dook drew a big crowd at Arbroath harbour.

Friends celebrate as they take part in the annual New Year Dook at Arbroath. Image: Paul Reid
Friends celebrate as they take part in the annual New Year Dook at Arbroath. Image: Paul Reid
By Graham Brown

Arbroath dookers put their first foot in the North Sea for the town’s annual spectacle to bring in the New Year.

There was a great turnout of dookers and spectators for the harbour event.

And the tradition brought another boost for cancer fundraising.

The dook has been a firm favourite for years and takes place near the town’s Signal Tower.

Arbroath RNLI crew were on hand in their inshore lifeboat to provide safety cover.

Kirriemuir Relay for Life took on the organisation of the event a few years ago and it raises money for Cancer Research UK.

Organisers said they were delighted with this year’s turnout.

“We’re also extremely grateful to the RNLI, we couldn’t do this without the dedication of their volunteers,” they added.

Photographer Paul Reid stayed on shore to capture the dook fun.

Colin Barr leading the way to the water.
Annual fundraiser for Cancer Research UK.
Surely a piggy-back is cheating?
Even Scooby-Doo made an appearance.
Friends together!
Smiles despite the cold!
A wave from the crowd.
Chilly!
A cheerful daffodil!
A quick chat in the water with safety crews on standby!
Supporting each other!
Safety crews taking a dip too!
Hurray it’s over!
Desperate to get out!
Just chilling!
We did it!
Thumbs up!
Kate Winter enjoying a dram after her dook, cheers!

More from Angus & The Mearns

Helen Waggott and Sarah Thomson brave the cold! Image: Brian Stormont
Best pictures from Carnoustie New Year Dook
Body of woman, 53, recovered in search at St Cyrus beauty spot
rescue Den of Finella
Rescue operation for woman who 'slipped beside waterfall' at St Cyrus beauty spot stood…
A museum, supermarket sign and a bowling alley screen
8 major shops and attractions opening in Tayside and Fife in 2024
Angus pals Archie Cook, Alan Falconer and Stephen Woods drove a 30-yar-old Volvo to the Arctic in May to raise funds for Prostate Scotland. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
28 most striking Angus images in 2023 - and stories behind them
Unit Strong Fitness has moved into new premises on Queenswell Road. Image: Google
Forfar gym on the move after planning green light
Margaret Brown and husband Charlie at a Remembrance commemoration at the Cenotaph in London. Image: Supplied
Legion Scotland standard bearer Margaret adds BEM to remarkable Forfar family collection
Bob Christie is celebrating an MBE in the New Year Honours list. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
New Year Honours: Paralympic coach and ex-Angus policeman Bob Christie bowled over by MBE
Fife-born sports presenter Hazel Irvine, who has been made an MBE.
New Year Honours 2024: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
Flooding near Brechin during Storm Gerrit. Image: Margaret Leitch
Angus Council thank public for roads staff praise after barrage of online hate at…
5

Conversation