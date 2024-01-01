Pictures as Arbroath New Year dookers take the plunge for 2024

Arbroath dookers put their first foot in the North Sea for the town’s annual spectacle to bring in the New Year.

There was a great turnout of dookers and spectators for the harbour event.

And the tradition brought another boost for cancer fundraising.

The dook has been a firm favourite for years and takes place near the town’s Signal Tower.

Arbroath RNLI crew were on hand in their inshore lifeboat to provide safety cover.

Kirriemuir Relay for Life took on the organisation of the event a few years ago and it raises money for Cancer Research UK.

Organisers said they were delighted with this year’s turnout.

“We’re also extremely grateful to the RNLI, we couldn’t do this without the dedication of their volunteers,” they added.

Photographer Paul Reid stayed on shore to capture the dook fun.