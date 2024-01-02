AIK confirm Benjamin Kimpioka St Johnstone move and reveal clause in deal

Benjamin Kimpioka’s transfer to St Johnstone has been officially announced by Swedish club, AIK.

Their sporting director Thomas Bernsten has described the 23-year-old former Sunderland forward as a player of “great potential”.

AIK have also confirmed that Saints have snapped up Kimpioka on a free transfer, with a resale clause part of the 18-month deal.

A statement read: “The transfer of Benjamin Mbunga Kimpioka means a negative net profit with a possible positive profit effect in the event of a resale, as the agreement between the parties contains a resale clause.”

Bernsten said: “We wish Benjamin the best of luck in Scotland.

“It is a good opportunity for a player with great potential.”

Kimpioka spent six years with Sunderland after moving from Sweden as a 16-year-old.

He returned home to sign for AIK and has spent a season on loan with FC Luzern in Switzerland.

Saints have also recruited Aston Villa defender, Kerr Smith, on loan.

The club are yet to receive international clearance for both.