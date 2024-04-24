Road Test: Mazda MX-30 REV a stylish plug-in hybrid with 53-mile electric range

The MX-30 was Mazda’s first electric car.

It was released in 2020 and I was on its Scottish launch event that year.

I recall a car that was good looking and fun to drive but suffered from far too short a range.

Officially, the MX-30 did 124 miles on a full battery.

On a cold and dark winter’s evening in Highland Perthshire or rural Angus that’s going to translate to about 80 or 90 miles, tops.

That’s not enough, particularly when other electric cars have much greater ranges.

Now Mazda have launched a plug-in hybrid version of the car.

The somewhat clunkily named MX-30 REV pairs a modest 17.8kWh battery with an 830cc petrol engine.

Unlike many other plug-in hybrids, the petrol engine never powers the car. Instead it acts as a generator, topping up the battery as it gets depleted.

Rotary engine

Car enthusiasts will be pleased to learn the petrol engine is a rotary model of the kind made famous by Mazda’s RX-7 and RX-8 coupes.

These engines were powerful and free-revving but drank petrol like nobody’s business.

However, rotary engines are very compact, making them ideal for cars like the MX-30 REV.

With a full battery, the MX-30 can cover 53 fully electric miles. Fill up the 50-litre fuel tank and you can go for 400 miles without stopping.

It’s a handsome car. Mazda’s new design language gives it a distinctive style, with a squat, angular stance and sculpted front and rear lights.

It even has reverse-hinged ‘suicide’ rear doors like the old RX-8.

Mazda MX-30 REV ownership starts at £31,495, which makes it pretty good value for a plug-in hybrid.

Is Mazda MX-30 REV good to drive?

So what’s it like to drive? Around town it’s excellent. I was able to glide around Dundee and Perth in fully electric mode.

In addition to the chief benefit of not emitting harmful pollutants in heavily populated areas, I found the silent drive quite relaxing.

The MX-30 REV is good on the open road as well. Its relatively light weight means it feels agile and handles well.

Supple suspension smooths over most road surfaces, while tyre and wind noise are kept to a minimum.

You do notice when the engine springs into life, but you soon get used to it thrumming away in the background.

I wasn’t able to match Mazda’s official 53-mile figure but I was able to cover 40 miles on battery power, which was enough for most of my daily journeys.

The MX-30 REV has three driving modes. Charge will switch the engine on to top up the battery – useful if you’re on a long motorway journey but want some electric charge for pootling around town at your destination.

Normal runs the car in electric mode until the battery hits 43%, at which point the engine kicks in. EV mode keeps the car in fully electric mode until the battery is dead.

What’s it like inside?

The Mazda MX-30 REV’s interior is unique and special. It’s beautifully made, with a mix of environmentally friendly materials ranging from cork inlays (a nod to Mazda’s origins as a maker of cork products) to faux ‘vegan’ leather and repurposed denim.

All models come with three digital screens and a head-up display that projects driving info on to the windscreen.

Physical buttons for the temperature controls and a rotary dial allow you to operate the climate control and infotainment systems without taking your eyes off the road.

While there’s plenty of space in the front of the MX-30 REV, space in the back is very limited indeed.

At 6’5”, I was easily able to get comfortable in the driver’s seat but there was absolutely zero room behind me.

Four small adults could squeeze in but it’s best thought of as a car for couples, singletons, or a second car for families.

A 350-litre boot is pretty decent and expands to 1,155 litres if you drop the rear seats. Unlike many rivals, there’s no dedicated space for storing charging cables.

The MX-30 REV is not going to be for everyone. Its lack of rear space makes plug-in hybrid versions of the Kia Niro or Hyundai Kona a better bet for families.

If you don’t regularly ferry rear passengers around, though, I’d recommend the Mazda MX-30 REV.

It’s great looking, fun to drive, and has a superb interior.

Mazda MX-30 REV review – facts

Price: £31,495

0-62mph: 9.1 seconds

Top speed: 87mph

Economy: 282mpg

CO2 emissions: 21g/km