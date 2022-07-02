Legendary Scottish football goalkeeper Andy Goram dies, aged 58

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland and Rangers legend Andy Goram has died at the age of 58.

Capped 43 times for his country, former goalkeeper Goram passed away following a short battle with cancer.

Known simply as “The Goalie”, his long, distinguished playing career, came to a close at north side Elgin City in 2003/04 under David Robertson, a team-mate from his time at Rangers.

Andy Goram. 1964-2022 💙 The Goalie pic.twitter.com/6HouAgSche — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) July 2, 2022

He also represented his country at cricket, but it was his time at Rangers which set him apart, helping the Light Blues during their nine-in-a-row dominance under Walter Smith.

Goram, who starred for Scotland in Euro 1992 and 1996, won five titles with Rangers, three Scottish Cups and two League Cups.

He began his career at Oldham Athletic and also played for Hibs, Motherwell and notably with Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United in 2000/01 on loan.