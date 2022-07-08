Football favourites visit Dundee’s Dee Club to help local lad Oliver Bosch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Football favourites visit Dundee’s Dee Club to help local lad Oliver Bosch

By Cara Forrester
July 8 2022, 5.53am Updated: July 8 2022, 2.48pm
Oliver Bosch.
Personalities from the world of football are coming together in Dundee to take part in a fundraiser for Oliver Bosch.

Archie MacPherson, Jim Leishman, John Rowbotham and journalist Frank Gilfeather are taking part in the charity event at the Dee Club this weekend.

Sunday’s event has been organised by Lochee man Andy Walker, who has raised money for Carnoustie lad Oliver for almost eight years.

Oliver has gone through many operations.
10-year-old Oliver is profoundly deaf and has battled through a series of operations.

He has a congenital condition known as Goldenhar syndrome.

His auditory nerve is missing, which means sound cannot get through to his brain.

Although he’s not able to be treated with cochlear implants, he has an auditory brain stem implant fitted to help him to hear.

Oliver and his mum, Jemma.
Oliver’s mum, Jemma, explains: “Andy’s continual fundraising means we can keep Oliver’s technology up to date.

“Things move on so quickly in the hearing world!

‘Everyone thought he was ‘cured”

“I think everyone thought Oliver was ‘cured’ when he had his implant done.

“But, in reality, it was just the start of his journey.

“We have had private speech therapy, we have to pay for equipment upgrades.

“We’ve had to pay to learn British Sign Language, to travel to and from his hospital for tuning – either in Manchester or Milan – and the costs all mount up.

“Andy and people from across the whole of Tayside have always supported us completely and we hope they continue to do so.

Oliver Bosch.
“You’ve no idea how much this means to us as a family, we couldn’t do any of this without them.”

‘I’ll give you as much help as possible’

Andy says he was first inspired to raise money for Oliver after meeting Jemma, who was doing a bucket collection outside Dundee United’s Tannadice Park.

“Oliver is amazing but I was totally aghast when I heard they’d have to go abroad for treatment, as it’s a huge financial commitment.

“I said, I’ll give you as much help as possible.”

Andy has organised the football day for Sunday July 10 from 2pm at the Dee Club in Lochee.

Jim Leishman will be on the panel at the Oliver Bosch fundraiser.
“It’s some line up – we’ve got Archie McPherson, Jim Leishman and John Rowbotham with Frank Gilfeather as the MC.

“There will be a question and answer, a raffle and a silent auction – I’ve geared it up for supporters.

“There are still some tickets left but we’ve already sold more than 100.

Frank Gilfeather will act as MC.
“There are some fantastic prizes up for grabs; I’ve got so much stuff it’s unbelievable.

“And the wee guy will get every penny raised.”

Call Andy on 07982 600258 for inquiries about tickets.

