Football favourites visit Dundee’s Dee Club to help local lad Oliver Bosch

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Personalities from the world of football are coming together in Dundee to take part in a fundraiser for Oliver Bosch.

Archie MacPherson, Jim Leishman, John Rowbotham and journalist Frank Gilfeather are taking part in the charity event at the Dee Club this weekend.

Sunday’s event has been organised by Lochee man Andy Walker, who has raised money for Carnoustie lad Oliver for almost eight years.

10-year-old Oliver is profoundly deaf and has battled through a series of operations.

He has a congenital condition known as Goldenhar syndrome.

His auditory nerve is missing, which means sound cannot get through to his brain.

Although he’s not able to be treated with cochlear implants, he has an auditory brain stem implant fitted to help him to hear.

Oliver’s mum, Jemma, explains: “Andy’s continual fundraising means we can keep Oliver’s technology up to date.

“Things move on so quickly in the hearing world!

‘Everyone thought he was ‘cured”

“I think everyone thought Oliver was ‘cured’ when he had his implant done.

“But, in reality, it was just the start of his journey.

“We have had private speech therapy, we have to pay for equipment upgrades.

“We’ve had to pay to learn British Sign Language, to travel to and from his hospital for tuning – either in Manchester or Milan – and the costs all mount up.

“Andy and people from across the whole of Tayside have always supported us completely and we hope they continue to do so.

“You’ve no idea how much this means to us as a family, we couldn’t do any of this without them.”

‘I’ll give you as much help as possible’

Andy says he was first inspired to raise money for Oliver after meeting Jemma, who was doing a bucket collection outside Dundee United’s Tannadice Park.

“Oliver is amazing but I was totally aghast when I heard they’d have to go abroad for treatment, as it’s a huge financial commitment.

“I said, I’ll give you as much help as possible.”

Andy has organised the football day for Sunday July 10 from 2pm at the Dee Club in Lochee.

“It’s some line up – we’ve got Archie McPherson, Jim Leishman and John Rowbotham with Frank Gilfeather as the MC.

“There will be a question and answer, a raffle and a silent auction – I’ve geared it up for supporters.

“There are still some tickets left but we’ve already sold more than 100.

“There are some fantastic prizes up for grabs; I’ve got so much stuff it’s unbelievable.

“And the wee guy will get every penny raised.”

Call Andy on 07982 600258 for inquiries about tickets.