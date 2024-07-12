Multiple fire crews tackling blaze at house in Dundee

Multiple fire crews are tackling a blaze at a house in Dundee on Friday evening.

Four crews from stations across the city have been despatched and are continuing at the scene.

It follows a fire at a house on Linfield Road in the Mid Craigie area of the city shortly before 5.30pm.

Police are also at the scene and have closed off the road.

One eyewitness said: “Large numbers of police arrived and closed off surrounding roads and streets.

“Shortly after four fire engines turned up.

“It looks bad and a height appliance might be needed as well.”

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received an alert at 5.30pm to a house fire on Linfield Road in Mid Craigie, Dundee.

“In all we have four appliances from several stations ind Dundee mobilised.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.