David Wotherspoon sets coaching target at Dunfermline as ex-Saints and Dundee United star looks to future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

David Wotherspoon sets coaching target at Dunfermline as ex-Saints and Dundee United star looks to future

The 34-year-old is determined to help the Pars youths.

David Wotherspoon in action for Dunfermline Athletic F.C.
David Wotherspoon joined Dunfermline this summer. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

David Wotherspoon is hoping to kick-start his coaching career at Dunfermline Athletic.

The St Johnstone legend last week signed a one-year deal with the Pars at the second time of asking.

Last summer, the Canada internationalist trained with the Fifers but the two parties could not reach an agreement and he instead joined Inverness Caley Thistle.

After impressing in the Highlands, the 34-year-old saw out the season with Dundee United, where he earned himself a Championship winner’s medal.

David Wotherspoon sends in a cross during Dunfermline Athletic FC's friendly against St Mirren.
David Wotherspoon is expected to make a big impact at Dunfermline this season. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

He also dipped his toe into the coaching sphere during his spell with the Tangerines and is eager to continue planning for life once he hangs up his boots.

And he has revealed the recent appointment by Dunfermline of John McLaughlan, as the academy’s head of professional development, has helped open a pathway for him to mentor the club’s youngsters.

“I’m looking to work closely with the club to help the youth come through,” he said, “and maybe do a bit of coaching to help them.

“Unfortunately, last season was a bit all over the shop.

“So, now I’m settled, I’ve said to the gaffer (James McPake) and Dave (Mackay, assistant) that I want to help out with the coaching.

“John McLaughlan, who has come in, took me at Celtic 20-odd years ago, so, it’s great to see him again.

‘I had a taste of it at Dundee United’

“He wants to help me as well, so hopefully it works both ways.

“But I want to do a bit of coaching and help with the young ones.

“I had a taste of it at Dundee United with ([ex-academy director) Paul Cowie. He helped me a lot.

“So, I’m looking to do it again at Dunfermline and help the youths and progress. I’m looking at my coaching for after football as well.”

Wotherspoon has set ambitious targets for his time with Dunfermline and has admitted the 2026 World Cup in the United States remains an international goal.

However, whilst he has no plans to quit playing just yet, the former Hibs player believes he has plenty to give back to the game in the future.

David Wotherspoon during his time at Dundee United.
David Wotherspoon got a taste for coaching whilst at Dundee United last season. Image: Shutterstock.

“I’ve done my B licence (coaching qualification) and I’m looking to do my A (licence) next year to get that sorted,” he added.

“I just want to help and help the young boys.

“I’ve had a great career so far and I’m hoping it continues for a wee while longer.

“But I also want to give back to the youths. I know what it was like when I was a young boy trying to progress in the game.

“You just want that help from whoever you can, and I’m willing to do that for the young boys and help them progress.”

More from Football

Jacke Nicholson signs for Raith Rovers.
Raith Rovers snap up teenager on contract as John Potter looks to community pathway…
St Johnstone don't want to sell Adama Sidibeh.
St Johnstone reject Swansea City bid for Adama Sidibeh
Chris Mochrie will bid to fire Airdrie to promotion contention
Chris Mochrie joins Championship side following Dundee United release
A head and shoulders shot of St Johnstone chairman Geoff Brown
ERIC NICOLSON: Geoff Brown was St Johnstone fans' comfort blanket and made Perth club…
Alex Greive was part of the United side to win the Championship title
Dundee United title winner finds new club – and links up with another former…
Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin.
LEE WILKIE: New signings 'raising standards' at Dundee United - just like Jim Goodwin
Dunfermline Athletic F.C. trialists Adam Supyk and Giosue Bellagambi.
Contract offer 'D-Day' revealed for Dunfermline trialists Adam Supyk and Giosue Bellagambi
Tony Docherty.
EXCLUSIVE: Tony Docherty names Dundee stars sparking welcome selection headache as he discusses goalkeeper…
Paul Sturrock and Dundee United boss Jim McLean on the training ground
How Paul Sturrock became a Dundee United great
Sven Sprangler missed St Johnstone's friendly at Arbroath.
St Johnstone injury latest: Craig Levein gives update on Arbroath absentees

Conversation