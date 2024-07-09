David Wotherspoon sets coaching target at Dunfermline as ex-Saints and Dundee United star looks to future

David Wotherspoon is hoping to kick-start his coaching career at Dunfermline Athletic.

The St Johnstone legend last week signed a one-year deal with the Pars at the second time of asking.

Last summer, the Canada internationalist trained with the Fifers but the two parties could not reach an agreement and he instead joined Inverness Caley Thistle.

After impressing in the Highlands, the 34-year-old saw out the season with Dundee United, where he earned himself a Championship winner’s medal.

He also dipped his toe into the coaching sphere during his spell with the Tangerines and is eager to continue planning for life once he hangs up his boots.

And he has revealed the recent appointment by Dunfermline of John McLaughlan, as the academy’s head of professional development, has helped open a pathway for him to mentor the club’s youngsters.

“I’m looking to work closely with the club to help the youth come through,” he said, “and maybe do a bit of coaching to help them.

“Unfortunately, last season was a bit all over the shop.

“So, now I’m settled, I’ve said to the gaffer (James McPake) and Dave (Mackay, assistant) that I want to help out with the coaching.

“John McLaughlan, who has come in, took me at Celtic 20-odd years ago, so, it’s great to see him again.

‘I had a taste of it at Dundee United’

“He wants to help me as well, so hopefully it works both ways.

“But I want to do a bit of coaching and help with the young ones.

“I had a taste of it at Dundee United with ([ex-academy director) Paul Cowie. He helped me a lot.

“So, I’m looking to do it again at Dunfermline and help the youths and progress. I’m looking at my coaching for after football as well.”

Wotherspoon has set ambitious targets for his time with Dunfermline and has admitted the 2026 World Cup in the United States remains an international goal.

However, whilst he has no plans to quit playing just yet, the former Hibs player believes he has plenty to give back to the game in the future.

“I’ve done my B licence (coaching qualification) and I’m looking to do my A (licence) next year to get that sorted,” he added.

“I just want to help and help the young boys.

“I’ve had a great career so far and I’m hoping it continues for a wee while longer.

“But I also want to give back to the youths. I know what it was like when I was a young boy trying to progress in the game.

“You just want that help from whoever you can, and I’m willing to do that for the young boys and help them progress.”