Entries now open for The Courier Food and Drink Awards

Entries are now open for The Courier Food & Drink Awards which celebrate the achievements of eateries and businesses throughout Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perthshire.

The awards made a welcome return last year after a hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic and nominees and winners celebrated at a glittering ceremony in The Old Course Hotel.

The Old Course is again the venue for the event on Wednesday March 27 2024.

Celebrating and championing local food and drink and hospitality, the awards will shine a light on businesses across 12 different categories.

And five respected chefs from across Tayside and Fife, who will be announced in the coming weeks, will each cook up a course at the dinner.

New award category

This year a new category has been added to the line-up of awards up for grabs.

“Rising Star” will shine the spotlight on young chefs, business owners and entrepreneurs already making a big noise in the world of food and drink.

And it will be you, our readers, who will decide the winner with the decision being put to a public vote.

Other categories are: Bar of the Year, Brewer of the Year, Chef of the Year, Community Champion, Craft Distiller of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, Independent Cafe of the Year, Producer of the Year, Restaurant of the Year, Street Vendor of the Year and Sustainability Award.

There will also be the coveted Brand Ambassador Award which will recognise someone who is going above and beyond to raise the profile of food and drink in Courier Country.

The host for the awards is set to be announced in the coming weeks.

Brian Stormont, editor of The Courier Food & Drink, said: “Courier Country is bursting with talent. The awards not only recognise the quality of businesses in the area, but the individuals behind them who put their blood, sweat and tears into making their companies a success.

“That was reflected in the standard of the entries last year and that made it extremely difficult for the judges to whittle down a shortlist.

“There is so much going on in the food and drink scene that it is only right and proper that we celebrate it.”

Swilcan Loft, sponsor of Producer of the Year, are delighted to be on board. A spokesperson said: “The Old Course Hotel, Golf Resort & Spa and the Swilcan Loft are delighted to support the Courier Food & Drink Awards. We look forward to joining in the festivities to honour the remarkable accomplishments and the invaluable contributions made to the hospitality industry.”

The Altar Group is sponsoring Entrepreneur of the Year. Chief executive Scott McCallum said: “The Courier Food & Drink Awards is the perfect ‘fit’ for ALTAR Group in helping us build our profile and reputation as leading design and digital consultants to the Scottish Food & Drink sector.

“We are delighted to continue our sponsorship and wish all entrants the very best of luck.”

‘World-class produce’

A spokesperson for InvestFife, sponsor of the Sustainability Award, added: “InvestFife is proud to sponsor this award which celebrates and showcases those businesses who are building entrepreneurs that face the challenge of a changing climate whilst producing world-class produce.”

Malmaison is sponsoring the new Rising Star award. They said: “Malmaison, Dundee, is delighted to be involved in this year’s awards; showcasing the amazing work that happens in this area. We are proud to sponsor the Rising Star award and look forward to recognising our up-and-coming talent.”

For more information about the awards and to enter visit www.courierfoodanddrinkawards.com

Entries close on January 8.