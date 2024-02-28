Delicious scallops, trio of lamb and much more as chefs prep for the Courier Food and Drink Awards 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

Delicious scallops, trio of lamb and much more as chefs prep for the Courier Food and Drink Awards 2024

With The Courier Food and Drink Awards just around the corner, we spoke to the attending chefs about their hopes for the event and what they'll be cooking up for attendees. 

By Joanna Bremner
The Courier Food and Drink Awards 2024 will take place at The Old Course Hotel, St Andrews, next month. Image: Supplied.
The Courier Food and Drink Awards 2024 will take place at The Old Course Hotel, St Andrews, next month. Image: Supplied.

At The Courier Food and Drink Awards 2024 a range of talented local chefs will be cooking up a storm.

The event will take place on March 27 this year, at the Old Course Hotel, St Andrews.

The awards recognise the work of local food and drink businesses, chefs, up and comers in the food and drink scene, and more.

So for those coming along on the night, what have you got to look forward to?

Perth chef Praveen Kumar – of Tabla and Praveen Kumar ready meals – will be working on the canapes for The Courier Food and Drink Awards 2024.

It’s Praveen’s fourth year cooking for the event.

“I’ll be doing haggis bon bons, followed by chicken tikka,” says Praveen.

“I haven’t decided on my third dish but it’ll probably be vegetable pakoras.”

Praveen Kumar's Indian cook school
Praveen Kumar of Tabla Indian Restaurant, Perth. Image Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“It’s a privilege to be involved,” he says, “out of all the chefs in Scotland, to be involved for four years, it’s an amazing feeling.

“I’m looking forward to bringing together the culture of India and Scotland together on a plate.”

Cooking for the number he feeds in a week – in one go

The starter on the night will be cooked by chef Andrew Moss from North Port.

For the event, Andrew is focusing on locally-sourced, seasonal ingredients.

“I’ve got a couple of ideas,” he says. “The main one I had is based around onions and wild garlic, which are just coming into season.

“It’ll be a cold, vegetarian starter.”

Chef Andrew Moss from North Port. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“It’ll be exciting to cook for the awards,” says Andrew.

“It’s the same amount of people that we feed in a week, in one go!”

Chef Stuart Fraser, the head chef of conference and events at the Old Course Hotel, is working on the main dish at The Courier Food and Drink Awards.

“I think we’re going to go for a trio of lamb this year,” says Stuart.

“We’ll do a braised lamb shoulder, lamb loin and lamb cutlet as well, served with a pea and pancetta puree.

“We are still playing around with it, but those are the main elements of the dish.”

Chef Stuart Fraser of Old Course Hotel. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

He says: “Meeting the different chefs, and seeing the different aspects of their cooking and what they do is great.

“It’s always a really good experience.”

‘Show-stopping’ scallops on the menu

Chef Glenn Roach from Taypark House, Dundee, is working on the fish dish for the event.

Glenn is “really excited” about being one of the chefs on the night.

“It’s the first time I’ve done it. I’ve attended as a guest, but I’m really looking forward to being involved this time.

“I’m going to be doing baked scallops with a wild garlic espuma. We are going to pick the wild garlic from our grounds.

“Scallops are a show-stopper, a great example of Scottish produce.”

Chef Glenn Roach from Taypark House is looking forward to the big event. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The dessert will be the work of head pastry chef Chris Nurse from the Rusacks.

“[My dish] will likely make something chocolate-based,” Chris says.

“Dessert tends to be the last dish of the day, so it’s that finishing touch and last impressions.”

Chris Nurse, head pastry chef at Rusacks, St Andrews. Image: Supplied.

Chris adds: “It’s good to connect with other chefs as well, I’m looking forward to it.”

You can buy your tickets for The Courier Food and Drink Awards 2024 online here.

More from Food & Drink

The Dormy at Gleneagles Hotel
The Dormy at Gleneagles Hotel is the best of casual luxury
On this edition of the Drive-Thru Review, we test the offering from new 'Instagrammable' Dundee coffee shop Höfn.
Is new 'Instagrammable' Dundee coffee shop Höfn worth the hype?
Murrayshall country estate head chef Craig Jackson.
What makes a real 'Master Chef'? Perthshire head was fired from first job but…
Rebecca Wojturska from Dalgety Bay says that seeing calorie counts on menus is distressing for people with eating disorders. Image: David Wardle.
Fife woman warns calorie counts on menus are harmful to people with eating disorders
The Boat Brae restaurant in Newport has announced its closure. How did we find it on our review earlier this month? Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson.
We loved our visit to the Boat Brae in Newport and I'm gutted it's…
2
Jammie Dodger milkshake with carrot cake and millionaires shortbread Powmill at Milk Bar. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Powmill Milk Bar near Kinross: I agree with TripAdvisor reviewer who said: 'You don't…
Martin Compston (left) and Phil MacHugh in Norway for Martin Compston's Norwegian Fling. Image: BBC Scotland
Martin Compston says Arbroath smokies 'edge it' over Scandi sheep's heid as TV road…
Some of the best places for food and drink on a visit to Monifieth, including Raj Mahal. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
The best food and drink to try on a day in Monifieth
Jackie McKenzie has created a thriving, supportive safe space for women at her café Braw Tea in Broughty Ferry, Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The Broughty Ferry cafe with the WW2 spirit and the mission to transform women's…
21-year-old chef Sol Campbell fell in love with cooking at a young age and now works as a chef at the popular Broughty Ferry restaurant.
21-year-old Ferry Selkie chef puts success down to 'self-belief' - and his mum

Conversation