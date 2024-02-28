Delicious scallops, trio of lamb and much more as chefs prep for the Courier Food and Drink Awards 2024

At The Courier Food and Drink Awards 2024 a range of talented local chefs will be cooking up a storm.

The event will take place on March 27 this year, at the Old Course Hotel, St Andrews.

The awards recognise the work of local food and drink businesses, chefs, up and comers in the food and drink scene, and more.

So for those coming along on the night, what have you got to look forward to?

Perth chef Praveen Kumar – of Tabla and Praveen Kumar ready meals – will be working on the canapes for The Courier Food and Drink Awards 2024.

It’s Praveen’s fourth year cooking for the event.

“I’ll be doing haggis bon bons, followed by chicken tikka,” says Praveen.

“I haven’t decided on my third dish but it’ll probably be vegetable pakoras.”

“It’s a privilege to be involved,” he says, “out of all the chefs in Scotland, to be involved for four years, it’s an amazing feeling.

“I’m looking forward to bringing together the culture of India and Scotland together on a plate.”

Cooking for the number he feeds in a week – in one go

The starter on the night will be cooked by chef Andrew Moss from North Port.

For the event, Andrew is focusing on locally-sourced, seasonal ingredients.

“I’ve got a couple of ideas,” he says. “The main one I had is based around onions and wild garlic, which are just coming into season.

“It’ll be a cold, vegetarian starter.”

“It’ll be exciting to cook for the awards,” says Andrew.

“It’s the same amount of people that we feed in a week, in one go!”

Chef Stuart Fraser, the head chef of conference and events at the Old Course Hotel, is working on the main dish at The Courier Food and Drink Awards.

“I think we’re going to go for a trio of lamb this year,” says Stuart.

“We’ll do a braised lamb shoulder, lamb loin and lamb cutlet as well, served with a pea and pancetta puree.

“We are still playing around with it, but those are the main elements of the dish.”

He says: “Meeting the different chefs, and seeing the different aspects of their cooking and what they do is great.

“It’s always a really good experience.”

‘Show-stopping’ scallops on the menu

Chef Glenn Roach from Taypark House, Dundee, is working on the fish dish for the event.

Glenn is “really excited” about being one of the chefs on the night.

“It’s the first time I’ve done it. I’ve attended as a guest, but I’m really looking forward to being involved this time.

“I’m going to be doing baked scallops with a wild garlic espuma. We are going to pick the wild garlic from our grounds.

“Scallops are a show-stopper, a great example of Scottish produce.”

The dessert will be the work of head pastry chef Chris Nurse from the Rusacks.

“[My dish] will likely make something chocolate-based,” Chris says.

“Dessert tends to be the last dish of the day, so it’s that finishing touch and last impressions.”

Chris adds: “It’s good to connect with other chefs as well, I’m looking forward to it.”

You can buy your tickets for The Courier Food and Drink Awards 2024 online here.