Natalie Black Kohler: Widow of late St Andrews golf tycoon dies aged 74

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Obituaries

Natalie Black Kohler: Widow of late St Andrews golf tycoon dies aged 74

Natalie Black Kohler, wife of the late Old Course Hotel, Duke's Course and Hamilton Grand owner Herb Kohler, has passed away at her home in Oostburg, Wisconsin.

By Michael Alexander
Natalie Black Kohler, who had close links to St Andrews, has died aged 74 in the USA. Image: Kohler Co.
Natalie Black Kohler, who had close links to St Andrews, has died aged 74 in the USA. Image: Kohler Co.

Natalie Black Kohler, a prominent businesswoman, philanthropist, and matriarch with close links to St Andrews, has passed away at the age of 74 at her home in Oostburg, Wisconsin.

Born on December 19, 1949, in Bakersfield, California, Natalie was a driving force behind the success of the Kohler Company, which is well known in St Andrews for owning the Old Course Hotel, Hamilton Grand and the Duke’s Course.

She worked alongside her late husband, Herbert V. Kohler Jr., to expand and elevate the global brand.

A steadfast leader, devoted partner, and advocate for her community, she leaves behind a legacy of dedication and accomplishment.

‘Inseparable bond’ with husband Herb

Natalie Black met Herbert (Herb), the charismatic and visionary leader of the Kohler empire, in the early 1980s, and they quickly formed an unshakable bond, both in their professional and personal lives.

The two married in 1988 and remained inseparable until his death in 2022.

Natalie's late husband Herb Kohler receiving an honorary degree from St Andrews University in 2018.
Natalie’s late husband Herb Kohler receiving an honorary degree from St Andrews University in 2018. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.

Their partnership was one of mutual respect, shared ambition, and a deep commitment to their family and the company that bears their name.

Though she played a crucial role in the growth of the Kohler Company, Natalie will also be remembered for her tireless efforts in philanthropy and her keen legal mind.

As the company’s general counsel and later senior vice president of corporate communications, she was instrumental in guiding Kohler through numerous corporate challenges, mergers, and expansions.

Her legal acumen ensured the company remained privately held, allowing for continued innovation and leadership in the global marketplace.

Love for golf and St Andrews

Natalie and Herb shared a passion for travel, and it was during their global adventures that they deepened their bond with the world of golf – a passion that would profoundly shape the latter half of Herb’s life.

A pivotal moment came in the 1980s when Herb fell in love with the Old Course at St Andrews.

It was a passion that Natalie not only embraced but supported wholeheartedly, as the couple’s connection to St Andrews grew.

Herb Kohler at the Old Course Hotel, St Andrews, with Hamilton Hall in the distance.
Herb Kohler at the Old Course Hotel, St Andrews, with Hamilton Hall in the distance.

The couple’s commitment to preserving the rich history of St Andrews was a testament to their love of golf and the town’s significance in the sport’s heritage.

Natalie’s quiet yet unwavering support was crucial to Herb’s endeavours in St Andrews, including the Kohler Co acquisition of The Old Course Hotel, Golf Resort & Spa in 2004.

Under their stewardship, the resort became a premier destination for golfers worldwide.

Their love for St Andrews and golf also led Herb to purchase the iconic Hamilton Grand in 2009, overlooking the 18th green of the Old Course.

A defining moment

The purchase of Hamilton Grand, a historic red sandstone building, was a defining moment for the couple.

Once a landmark student residence, Hamilton Hall, and before that a hotel, the property had fallen into disrepair.

With Natalie at his side, Herb embarked on a painstaking restoration, transforming the building into luxury apartments that retained the grandeur of its original design.

The Hamilton Grand building in St Andrews is iconic.
The iconic Hamilton Grand building in St Andrews overlooking the Old Course in St Andrews. Image: Savills.

Their deep ties to St Andrews helped cement Kohler’s reputation as a champion of golf.

While Natalie was often seen as a businesswoman first, her philanthropy was a significant part of her legacy.

In 2014, she founded the Black Spring Foundation, focusing on literacy, education, hunger, and animal welfare.

Natalie made substantial contributions to causes close to her heart, including the Sheboygan County Food Bank and the Sheboygan Humane Society.

She actively involved her family in her charitable efforts, teaching her step-children and grandchildren the importance of community service.

Raising the international profile of Kohler

Her influence within Kohler extended into the realm of marketing and brand building.

When Natalie took charge of Kohler communications, the company’s visibility was modest.

But under her leadership, Kohler’s brand awareness skyrocketed, particularly through its avant-garde advertising campaigns, trade show exhibits, and the development of the Kohler Design Center – a showcase for the company’s innovative products and artistry.

Herb Kohler and wife Natalie flew in to say farewell to golf's most famous landlady Antoinette Leask (left) at the Jigger Inn, St Andrews, a few years ago.
US billionaire Herb Kohler and wife Natalie flew in to say farewell to golf’s most famous landlady Antoinette Leask (left) at the Jigger Inn, St Andrews, a few years ago.

Her strategic vision helped Kohler become a global leader in the kitchen and bath industry, known for its fusion of style, sustainability, and cutting-edge technology.

Natalie’s work did not go unnoticed. In 2019, she was inducted into the Wisconsin Advertising Hall of Fame, a recognition she shared with Herb.

Beyond her professional achievements, she was known for her love of reading, particularly works by female authors.

She was a dedicated supporter of literacy initiatives, believing deeply in the transformative power of education.

Legacy to be proud of

Natalie was a graduate of Stanford University, where she earned an A.B. in economics and mathematics, and she later received her law degree from Marquette University Law School, graduating magna cum laude in 1978.

She also completed the programme for management development at Harvard Business School in 1982.

Her career as a corporate lawyer began at the Milwaukee law firm Quarles & Brady before she joined Kohler’s legal department in 1981.

Natalie is survived by her sister, Jennifer Westbrook, her stepchildren Laura, Rachel, and David Kohler, 10 step-grandchildren, and three step-great-grandchildren.

More from Obituaries

To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Colin Blair obituary Picture shows; Colin Blair with his wife Cyntia and their daughter Brylie. . Wedding in Spice Islands/playing with Brylie overlooking the Tay, in Fife. . Supplied by Image: Supplied. Date; Unknown
Obituary: 'Bundle of fun' farmer Colin Blair made a life Down Under but never…
Andy Wright competing in the London Marathon in 2020. He completed the race several times. Image: Wright family
Tributes to prominent Fife businessman, talented sports star and dad-of-seven Andy Wright who died…
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Jim Shepherd obituary Picture shows; Dundee man Jim Shepherd. na. Supplied by Image: Supplied. Date; Unknown
Family pays tribute to Dundee's 'Mr Hockey' Jim Shepherd
David Paterson standing outside T. Paterson Jeweller on Perth High Street in 2017. Image: T. Paterson Jeweller
Tributes to former historic Perth jewellery shop owner David Paterson who died aged 88
Chris Gaffney at Dens Park last season. Image: David Young
Dundee FC pays tribute to stadium team member Chris Gaffney who has died
Paula Fummey with Stewart McDonald.
Paula Fummey tributes paid as 'force of nature' St Johnstone fan and disability activist…
Richard Croft passed away last month at the age of 72. Supplied by Oswin Croft/Roddie Reid/DC Thomson.
Richard Croft: Former Dundee nurse, lifelong learner and 'gentle giant', who died aged 72
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Roy McLaren obituary Picture shows; Roy McLaren. unknown. Supplied by Christine McLaren Date; Unknown
Stirling DJ and music producer Roy McLaren died just days after launching his second…
Dundee publican and private investigator Joe Roberts has died aged 91.
Family's tribute to Dundee publican and private investigator Joe Roberts
A head and shoulders shot of Charlie Malone wearing a suit, shirt and tie and standing outdoors
Charlie Malone: The 'working class Lochee lad' whose life was devoted to helping others
2

Conversation