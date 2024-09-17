Natalie Black Kohler: Widow of late St Andrews golf tycoon dies aged 74

Natalie Black Kohler, a prominent businesswoman, philanthropist, and matriarch with close links to St Andrews, has passed away at the age of 74 at her home in Oostburg, Wisconsin.

Born on December 19, 1949, in Bakersfield, California, Natalie was a driving force behind the success of the Kohler Company, which is well known in St Andrews for owning the Old Course Hotel, Hamilton Grand and the Duke’s Course.

She worked alongside her late husband, Herbert V. Kohler Jr., to expand and elevate the global brand.

A steadfast leader, devoted partner, and advocate for her community, she leaves behind a legacy of dedication and accomplishment.

‘Inseparable bond’ with husband Herb

Natalie Black met Herbert (Herb), the charismatic and visionary leader of the Kohler empire, in the early 1980s, and they quickly formed an unshakable bond, both in their professional and personal lives.

The two married in 1988 and remained inseparable until his death in 2022.

Their partnership was one of mutual respect, shared ambition, and a deep commitment to their family and the company that bears their name.

Though she played a crucial role in the growth of the Kohler Company, Natalie will also be remembered for her tireless efforts in philanthropy and her keen legal mind.

As the company’s general counsel and later senior vice president of corporate communications, she was instrumental in guiding Kohler through numerous corporate challenges, mergers, and expansions.

Her legal acumen ensured the company remained privately held, allowing for continued innovation and leadership in the global marketplace.

Love for golf and St Andrews

Natalie and Herb shared a passion for travel, and it was during their global adventures that they deepened their bond with the world of golf – a passion that would profoundly shape the latter half of Herb’s life.

A pivotal moment came in the 1980s when Herb fell in love with the Old Course at St Andrews.

It was a passion that Natalie not only embraced but supported wholeheartedly, as the couple’s connection to St Andrews grew.

The couple’s commitment to preserving the rich history of St Andrews was a testament to their love of golf and the town’s significance in the sport’s heritage.

Natalie’s quiet yet unwavering support was crucial to Herb’s endeavours in St Andrews, including the Kohler Co acquisition of The Old Course Hotel, Golf Resort & Spa in 2004.

Under their stewardship, the resort became a premier destination for golfers worldwide.

Their love for St Andrews and golf also led Herb to purchase the iconic Hamilton Grand in 2009, overlooking the 18th green of the Old Course.

A defining moment

The purchase of Hamilton Grand, a historic red sandstone building, was a defining moment for the couple.

Once a landmark student residence, Hamilton Hall, and before that a hotel, the property had fallen into disrepair.

With Natalie at his side, Herb embarked on a painstaking restoration, transforming the building into luxury apartments that retained the grandeur of its original design.

Their deep ties to St Andrews helped cement Kohler’s reputation as a champion of golf.

While Natalie was often seen as a businesswoman first, her philanthropy was a significant part of her legacy.

In 2014, she founded the Black Spring Foundation, focusing on literacy, education, hunger, and animal welfare.

Natalie made substantial contributions to causes close to her heart, including the Sheboygan County Food Bank and the Sheboygan Humane Society.

She actively involved her family in her charitable efforts, teaching her step-children and grandchildren the importance of community service.

Raising the international profile of Kohler

Her influence within Kohler extended into the realm of marketing and brand building.

When Natalie took charge of Kohler communications, the company’s visibility was modest.

But under her leadership, Kohler’s brand awareness skyrocketed, particularly through its avant-garde advertising campaigns, trade show exhibits, and the development of the Kohler Design Center – a showcase for the company’s innovative products and artistry.

Her strategic vision helped Kohler become a global leader in the kitchen and bath industry, known for its fusion of style, sustainability, and cutting-edge technology.

Natalie’s work did not go unnoticed. In 2019, she was inducted into the Wisconsin Advertising Hall of Fame, a recognition she shared with Herb.

Beyond her professional achievements, she was known for her love of reading, particularly works by female authors.

She was a dedicated supporter of literacy initiatives, believing deeply in the transformative power of education.

Legacy to be proud of

Natalie was a graduate of Stanford University, where she earned an A.B. in economics and mathematics, and she later received her law degree from Marquette University Law School, graduating magna cum laude in 1978.

She also completed the programme for management development at Harvard Business School in 1982.

Her career as a corporate lawyer began at the Milwaukee law firm Quarles & Brady before she joined Kohler’s legal department in 1981.

Natalie is survived by her sister, Jennifer Westbrook, her stepchildren Laura, Rachel, and David Kohler, 10 step-grandchildren, and three step-great-grandchildren.