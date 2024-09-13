I tried Lindores Abbey Distillery’s latest release Thiron – what did I make of it?

There are distilleries you may have a wee soft spot for because you have developed a love for their liquid over time or they produce a particular expression you love returning to.

Lindores Abbey Distillery in Fife is one of my favourites – but it isn’t the whisky (which is always a joy) that made me fall in love with them, it is their unique place in the history of Aqua Vitae (the Water of Life) that I adore.

A few years ago I spoke to Drew McKenzie-Smith, managing director, about the story of the distillery which brought the ruins of the abbey back to life.

And I was mesmerised by the fact that distilling was being practised on a semi-industrial scale back in 1494 – coincidentally the name of their inaugural release in 2021 – when: “To Brother John Cor, by order of the King, to make aqua vitae VIII bolls of malt”.

Eight bolls amount to almost 500kg of malt and would have been enough to make 350 litres or more of spirit.

Although the reference doesn’t say where Brother John Cor was distilling, as he appears to have been a Tironesian monk of Lindores Abbey, a connection can be made.

And the latest expression from Lindores again pays homage to their links with the Tironesian monks.

Matured in Thiron vintage oak casks

The abbey was founded by Tironesian monks from Thiron-Gardais in France in 1191 and the Thiron virgin oak casks that contributed to the bottling were handcrafted using wood sourced from Thiron-Gardais itself.

And now 883 years later a bond between the distillery and those who came before it has been reinforced through this limited edition release, celebrating the distillery building’s rich and vibrant history.

But what about the all-important liquid itself?

Confession time, I am a big fan of Lindores and I have enjoyed most of the expressions they have released, so I had high expectations.

And I was not disappointed.

What is Thiron like?

On the nose, you are immediately hit with a lovely spicy note before the fruit kicks in with, for me, notes of apple and banana. There is also some cinnamon and barley sugar. Leaving it in the glass for a while I began to detect citrus notes, particularly of Seville orange.

Thiron has a lovely, yet complex, palate, with vanilla, banana and orchard fruits like freshly cut autumn apple and banana to the fore. It is slightly oily and clings to your cheeks enhancing the experience. The finish is long with fruit and white pepper combining to complete a delicious dram.

I left it in the glass for a while and I began to detect notes of sherbet on the palate which I enjoyed immensely.

This is a great dram which will certainly be a regular in my glass in the next few months.

Thiron is available from www.lindoresabbeydistillery.com and selected stockists (list on their website) with an RRP of £63 for 70cl bottle. It is a limited release so act fast if you want to get your hands on this latest offering from Lindores.