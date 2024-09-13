I tried Lindores Abbey Distillery’s latest release Thiron – what did I make of it?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
I tried Lindores Abbey Distillery’s latest release Thiron – what did I make of it?

Lindores Abbey Distillery has released Thiron pays homage to the Tironiesian monks who founded the abbey

Thiron, Lindores Abbey Distillery's latest release.
Thiron, Lindores Abbey Distillery's latest release.
By Brian Stormont

There are distilleries you may have a wee soft spot for because you have developed a love for their liquid over time or they produce a particular expression you love returning to.

Lindores Abbey Distillery in Fife is one of my favourites – but it isn’t the whisky (which is always a joy) that made me fall in love with them, it is their unique place in the history of Aqua Vitae (the Water of Life) that I adore.

A few years ago I spoke to Drew McKenzie-Smith, managing director, about the story of the distillery which brought the ruins of the abbey back to life.

And I was mesmerised by the fact that distilling was being practised on a semi-industrial scale back in 1494 – coincidentally the name of their inaugural release in 2021 – when: “To Brother John Cor, by order of the King, to make aqua vitae VIII bolls of malt”.

The owners of Lindores Abbey Distillery, Helen and Drew Mackenzie Smith.

Eight bolls amount to almost 500kg of malt and would have been enough to make 350 litres or more of spirit.

Although the reference doesn’t say where Brother John Cor was distilling, as he appears to have been a Tironesian monk of Lindores Abbey, a connection can be made.

And the latest expression from Lindores again pays homage to their links with the Tironesian monks.

Matured in Thiron vintage oak casks

The abbey was founded by Tironesian monks from Thiron-Gardais in France in 1191 and the Thiron virgin oak casks that contributed to the bottling were handcrafted using wood sourced from Thiron-Gardais itself.

And now 883 years later a bond between the distillery and those who came before it has been reinforced through this limited edition release, celebrating the distillery building’s rich and vibrant history.

Lindores Abbey Distillery.

But what about the all-important liquid itself?

Confession time, I am a big fan of Lindores and I have enjoyed most of the expressions they have released, so I had high expectations.

And I was not disappointed.

What is Thiron like?

On the nose, you are immediately hit with a lovely spicy note before the fruit kicks in with, for me, notes of apple and banana. There is also some cinnamon and barley sugar. Leaving it in the glass for a while I began to detect citrus notes, particularly of Seville orange.

Thiron has a lovely, yet complex, palate, with vanilla, banana and orchard fruits like freshly cut autumn apple and banana to the fore. It is slightly oily and clings to your cheeks enhancing the experience. The finish is long with fruit and white pepper combining to complete a delicious dram.

Lindores’ latest release Thiron.

I left it in the glass for a while and I began to detect notes of sherbet on the palate which I enjoyed immensely.

This is a great dram which will certainly be a regular in my glass in the next few months.

Thiron is available from www.lindoresabbeydistillery.com and selected stockists (list on their website) with an RRP of £63 for 70cl bottle. It is a limited release so act fast if you want to get your hands on this latest offering from Lindores.

