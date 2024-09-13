Fife paedophile had sick images price list and download instructions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Fife paedophile had sick images price list and download instructions

Graham Dickie near 100,000 illegal images and hours of video.

By Kirsty McIntosh
Graham Dickie at court
Graham Dickie.

A Fife paedophile pensioner caught with almost 100,000 child abuse images had a price list and a manual giving instructions on how to download them.

Graham Dickie from Kirkcaldy also amassed a video collection with a run-time of more than two-and-a-half days.

Detectives believe the 67-year-old had downloaded the images on to a laptop before saving them on other devices.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard he had an external hard drive and a USB stick which had both harboured his collection.

Instructions and price list

Fiscal depute Sarah Smith said officers arrived at Dickie’s door last September.

“Intelligence was received that a device containing indecent images of children was connecting to the internet at the home address of the accused.

“A warrant as granted and executed at about 8.35am on September 26 2023.

“A preview examination of the hard drive and Sandisk ultra (USB stick) was carried out by forensic examiners.

“Both were found to contain images and video of children.”

Graham Dickie at court
Graham Dickie will return to Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court for sentencing.

The children in the images included males and females between the ages of five and 15.

The laptop contained 23,679 images and 98 videos at category C, the least serious level.

Ms Smith said: “The images were no longer accessible and were in a .Temp library folder.

“They appear to have last been viewed between September 14 and 22.

“There was also downloaded a large volume of adult pornography, though that remained accessible, while the indecent images of children had been deleted.

“Instructions with video tutorials and examples on how to access and download indecent images of children were also recovered.

“There was a folder containing a price list of indecent images of children available for download.”

Nearly 100,000 images

The prosecutor said the hard drive contained 40,205 videos and 202 videos, most of which were category C but included 90 category A videos.

These were inaccessible to the user.

The USB stick contained 36,106 images and 201 videos, all of which were accessible.

Of those, 93 images and 80 videos were category A.

Some of the files on both the hard drive and USB stick were duplicates of files from the laptop, indicating they had been transferred from the computer.

In total there was 99,990 images and 561 videos, with the videos having a total run time of 63 hours and 20 minutes.

Dickie, of Williamson’s Quay, admitted taking or making indecent images of children between September 14 and 26 last year.

Sentence was deferred for reports and he was placed on the sex offenders register.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Ryan Kinnear, Perth Sheriff Court
Perth predator molested teenage girls after watching Marvel movies
Cannabis under lights
Cannabis farmer's asylum claim could be affected by Fife conviction
Duke the dog and owner Scott Geddes
Dog which bit girl in Perthshire avoids destruction due to good conduct before and…
Edward Statter
OnlyFans model sexually assaulted by drunken sleaze in Monifieth pub
Scenes from the Recovery Walk at HMP Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth-based murderer is among prisoners finding hope in pioneering addiction project
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Cricket, shots, then McDonald's
Valentino Murdoch
Perth College stalker told police: 'I wanted to cause drama for no reason'
A phone with social media on it
Fife sexual assault survivor used social media to urge others to come forward after…
George Davey
'Psychopath' who spooked Perth children with Japanese pull saw avoids jail
Stirling Sheriff Court
Ex-Royal Marine banned for dangerous Stirlingshire drive day before head scan