Fife paedophile had sick images price list and download instructions

A Fife paedophile pensioner caught with almost 100,000 child abuse images had a price list and a manual giving instructions on how to download them.

Graham Dickie from Kirkcaldy also amassed a video collection with a run-time of more than two-and-a-half days.

Detectives believe the 67-year-old had downloaded the images on to a laptop before saving them on other devices.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard he had an external hard drive and a USB stick which had both harboured his collection.

Instructions and price list

Fiscal depute Sarah Smith said officers arrived at Dickie’s door last September.

“Intelligence was received that a device containing indecent images of children was connecting to the internet at the home address of the accused.

“A warrant as granted and executed at about 8.35am on September 26 2023.

“A preview examination of the hard drive and Sandisk ultra (USB stick) was carried out by forensic examiners.

“Both were found to contain images and video of children.”

The children in the images included males and females between the ages of five and 15.

The laptop contained 23,679 images and 98 videos at category C, the least serious level.

Ms Smith said: “The images were no longer accessible and were in a .Temp library folder.

“They appear to have last been viewed between September 14 and 22.

“There was also downloaded a large volume of adult pornography, though that remained accessible, while the indecent images of children had been deleted.

“Instructions with video tutorials and examples on how to access and download indecent images of children were also recovered.

“There was a folder containing a price list of indecent images of children available for download.”

Nearly 100,000 images

The prosecutor said the hard drive contained 40,205 videos and 202 videos, most of which were category C but included 90 category A videos.

These were inaccessible to the user.

The USB stick contained 36,106 images and 201 videos, all of which were accessible.

Of those, 93 images and 80 videos were category A.

Some of the files on both the hard drive and USB stick were duplicates of files from the laptop, indicating they had been transferred from the computer.

In total there was 99,990 images and 561 videos, with the videos having a total run time of 63 hours and 20 minutes.

Dickie, of Williamson’s Quay, admitted taking or making indecent images of children between September 14 and 26 last year.

Sentence was deferred for reports and he was placed on the sex offenders register.

