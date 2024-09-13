11 indoor sports to try across Tayside and Fife as the nights draw in

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

11 indoor sports to try across Tayside and Fife as the nights draw in

From swimming to pickleball, we suggest indoor sports for you to check out as autumn kicks in.

Journalist Amy hall in the 50m Olympia pool in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
By Logan Hutchison

Fear not, sports fans. Longer autumnal evenings don’t mean you have to hit the couch till next spring.

These suggestions can help keep you fit, active and happy even when the nights are drawing in.

Squash

Indoor racquet sports can provide the perfect after work sporting fix as the nights begin to draw in. Squash is an ideal sport for experienced racquet handlers.

Max Bennie tries squash at Forthill Community Sports Club in 2019. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.

The fast paced game offers great exercise and fun for players. Squash courts are available at most local leisure centres across Tayside and Fife, while the Tayside and Fife Squash Association offers the chance to join an organised club. Forthill Squash Club in Broughty Ferry is one good example.

Swimming

While swimming may feel like a summer pastime, indoor swimming is a great opportunity to exercise during winter and bring some of that summer feel to the darker nights.

Cupar Swimming Club is suspended
Cupar and District Swimming club is based at Cupar Sports Centre. Image: Google Maps.

There are a number of public indoor pools available across Tayside and Fife, with competitive swimming clubs also available throughout the region.

Cupar and District Swimming Club is among the best.

Basketball

Basketball provides an opportunity to indulge in team sports this autumn. There are a few clubs in the area.

Tayside Musketeer Hannah Robb competing for Scotland U18 as they won the gold in the FIBA European Championships Division C.

The Tayside Musketeers operate primarily in Angus and Dundee and provide an option for people of all ages and abilities. The Fife Steel Basketball Club also cater for all ages and abilities. Perth Phoenix basketball club operate in the Fair City.

Curling

For those looking to embrace the cold, rather than hide from it this winter, curling may be the sport for you.

Curlers happy to be on the ice at the Forfar Curling Centre in 2023. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

The Scottish sport can be played at five centres around Tayside and Fife. Aspiring curlers can compete at Forfar Indoor Sports Centre, Fife Ice Arena in Kirkcaldy, Dundee Ice Arena, Kinross Curling and, at least for now, the Live Active Dewars Centre in Perth.

Netball

Netball is another example of a team sport that is perfect for darker nights. Slightly slower paced and, for some, less physically demanding than basketball, netball is the perfect indoor team sport for beginners.

Eastern Primary School pupils have a bash at netball. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

In Dundee, recreational netball sessions are held at the D.I.S.C Sports Centre on Wednesdays, whilst the Fife adult netball league is held at Beath High School.

There are a number of clubs in Perthshire, with the Auchterarder Angels holding sessions each Wednesday in the towns sports hall.

Badminton

Badminton is also ideal for autumn nights. The racquet sport is great for beginners but there are plenty opportunities for experienced players in Tayside and Fife also.

Dundee and District Badminton tournament in action. Image: Mhairi Edwards.

Court time is available at almost all local leisure centres and there are a host of clubs in the area. Perth’s Glenearn Badminton Club was awarded the title of the best club in the country by Badminton Scotland in 2023.

Ice skating

Ice Skating is another pastime for those who are not afraid of the cold. More leisurely, and less competitive than curling, the sport is an excellent winter pursuit.

Figure Skater Natasha McKay in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

There are ice rinks in Forfar, Dundee, Kirkcaldy and Perth and all have regular public skating sessions throughout the season.

Football

Football is, of course, an outdoor sport but there is still joy to be found when the game is brought indoors.

Indoor football facility at Glenrothes. Image: Steve Brown.

The classic 5-aside sports hall games can be just as enjoyable, and considerably warmer than the outdoor alternative.

There are futsal clubs in Dundee, Perth and Inverkeithing but casual games with friends can be played at any leisure centre with a sports hall, as well as places like Soccerworld.

Indoor bowls

Bowls is a great, low exertion game to take up this autumn. There is no difference from the outdoor games apart from the surface.

Indoor bowls is played on a fine carpet, rather than grass. There are a number of indoor bowls clubs available in Tayside and Fife.

Susan Myles and Lena Smith with fellow members.
Perth Bowling Club’s Susan Myles and Lena Smith with fellow members. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

Popular venues to play the sport indoors are located in Dundee, Arbroath and Leven.

Pickleball

Pickleball is a rapidly growing sport, which has increased in popularity and is beginning to break out of the US.

The paddle sport is similar to tennis but is played on a much smaller court, with a plastic, slow moving ball and a flat paddle.

Action from a fun pickleball taster session at Carnoustie Sports Centre. Image: Kim Cessford.

The sport is ideal for inexperienced sportspeople and there are clubs galore including Dundee. It can be played at most leisure centres across Tayside and Fife.

Volleyball

A final option for some autumn sport is volleyball. The fast paced game is enjoyable for players of all abilities.

There are both recreational and competitive volleyball leagues in Dundee, Perth and Fife, while all regions have clubs and associations.

The Scottish Volleyball Open Tournament was held at the North Inch in Perth. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

The sport can also be played casually with friends at most leisure centres across Tayside and Fife.

