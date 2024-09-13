11 indoor sports to try across Tayside and Fife as the nights draw in

Fear not, sports fans. Longer autumnal evenings don’t mean you have to hit the couch till next spring.

These suggestions can help keep you fit, active and happy even when the nights are drawing in.

Squash

Indoor racquet sports can provide the perfect after work sporting fix as the nights begin to draw in. Squash is an ideal sport for experienced racquet handlers.

The fast paced game offers great exercise and fun for players. Squash courts are available at most local leisure centres across Tayside and Fife, while the Tayside and Fife Squash Association offers the chance to join an organised club. Forthill Squash Club in Broughty Ferry is one good example.

Swimming

While swimming may feel like a summer pastime, indoor swimming is a great opportunity to exercise during winter and bring some of that summer feel to the darker nights.

There are a number of public indoor pools available across Tayside and Fife, with competitive swimming clubs also available throughout the region.

Cupar and District Swimming Club is among the best.

Basketball

Basketball provides an opportunity to indulge in team sports this autumn. There are a few clubs in the area.

The Tayside Musketeers operate primarily in Angus and Dundee and provide an option for people of all ages and abilities. The Fife Steel Basketball Club also cater for all ages and abilities. Perth Phoenix basketball club operate in the Fair City.

Curling

For those looking to embrace the cold, rather than hide from it this winter, curling may be the sport for you.

The Scottish sport can be played at five centres around Tayside and Fife. Aspiring curlers can compete at Forfar Indoor Sports Centre, Fife Ice Arena in Kirkcaldy, Dundee Ice Arena, Kinross Curling and, at least for now, the Live Active Dewars Centre in Perth.

Netball

Netball is another example of a team sport that is perfect for darker nights. Slightly slower paced and, for some, less physically demanding than basketball, netball is the perfect indoor team sport for beginners.

In Dundee, recreational netball sessions are held at the D.I.S.C Sports Centre on Wednesdays, whilst the Fife adult netball league is held at Beath High School.

There are a number of clubs in Perthshire, with the Auchterarder Angels holding sessions each Wednesday in the towns sports hall.

Badminton

Badminton is also ideal for autumn nights. The racquet sport is great for beginners but there are plenty opportunities for experienced players in Tayside and Fife also.

Court time is available at almost all local leisure centres and there are a host of clubs in the area. Perth’s Glenearn Badminton Club was awarded the title of the best club in the country by Badminton Scotland in 2023.

Ice skating

Ice Skating is another pastime for those who are not afraid of the cold. More leisurely, and less competitive than curling, the sport is an excellent winter pursuit.

There are ice rinks in Forfar, Dundee, Kirkcaldy and Perth and all have regular public skating sessions throughout the season.

Football

Football is, of course, an outdoor sport but there is still joy to be found when the game is brought indoors.

The classic 5-aside sports hall games can be just as enjoyable, and considerably warmer than the outdoor alternative.

There are futsal clubs in Dundee, Perth and Inverkeithing but casual games with friends can be played at any leisure centre with a sports hall, as well as places like Soccerworld.

Indoor bowls

Bowls is a great, low exertion game to take up this autumn. There is no difference from the outdoor games apart from the surface.

Indoor bowls is played on a fine carpet, rather than grass. There are a number of indoor bowls clubs available in Tayside and Fife.

Popular venues to play the sport indoors are located in Dundee, Arbroath and Leven.

Pickleball

Pickleball is a rapidly growing sport, which has increased in popularity and is beginning to break out of the US.

The paddle sport is similar to tennis but is played on a much smaller court, with a plastic, slow moving ball and a flat paddle.

The sport is ideal for inexperienced sportspeople and there are clubs galore including Dundee. It can be played at most leisure centres across Tayside and Fife.

Volleyball

A final option for some autumn sport is volleyball. The fast paced game is enjoyable for players of all abilities.

There are both recreational and competitive volleyball leagues in Dundee, Perth and Fife, while all regions have clubs and associations.

The sport can also be played casually with friends at most leisure centres across Tayside and Fife.