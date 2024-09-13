Perthshire family raise £245k for childhood cancer research in Ruby’s memory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perthshire family raise £245k for childhood cancer research in Ruby’s memory

Inchture schoolgirl Ruby Stewart died just days before her seventh birthday, but her kind, caring spirit lives on

By Morag Lindsay
Ruby Stewart smiling in the sunshine with her parents on either side
Ruby Stewart with her parents Andy and Claire. Image: Children's Cancer and Leukaemia Group.

The family of Perthshire schoolgirl Ruby Stewart have turned the crushing heartache of her death into a force for good, by raising nearly quarter of a million pounds to battle childhood cancers.

Fundraising in Ruby’s name has now supported six research projects, including two new ones looking specifically into the type of cancer she had.

Mum Claire says it’s a fitting way to remember their “funny, happy, friendly girl with a huge heart, infectious laugh and beautiful smile”.

“She cared about others and always wanted to help,” added Claire.

“She was resilient, brave, sassy, thoughtful and energetic; she was an absolute joy to be around.”

Ruby Stewart with big smile and long hair holding a giant snail to the camera
Ruby Stewart was ‘a joy to be around’. Image: Children’s Cancer and Leukaemia Group.

Ruby, from Inchture, was just four when she was diagnosed with alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma in 2017.

Within weeks, she couldn’t walk or stand because the cancer had spread to the muscles in her spine.

She had treatment, which worked well initially.

But the cancer grew back, and Ruby died in January 2020, just two weeks before her seventh birthday.

Stephen Fry lends a hand to Stewart family’s Be More Ruby fundraising

Following Ruby’s relapse in 2019, Claire and Ruby’s dad Andy set up Be More Ruby.

It’s one of the Children’s Cancer and Leukaemia Group’s “special named funds” and is working to raise money for rhabdomyosarcoma research.

Ruby, Claire and Andy Stewart with someone in Goofy outfit
Ruby making memories with her parents Andy and Claire Stewart. Image: Children’s Cancer and Leukaemia Group.

To date, it has raised more than £245,000 with the support of the community.

Initiatives have included an audiobook narrated by Stephen Fry.

Claire said: “Ruby wanted to try and improve treatment and outcomes for children like her.

Stephen Fry
Stephen Fry narrated an audiobook called The Unicorn Who Saved Christmas in memory of Ruby Stewart.

“She even helped to raise some money while she was alive.

“Ruby didn’t want other children to suffer like she did.”

Ruby Stewart legacy could spare other families

Along with several other CCLG special named funds, Be More Ruby has been able to fund two brand new rhabdomyosarcoma research projects.

Professor Janet Shipley, at the Institute of Cancer Research, hopes to find a better way to predict how aggressive rhabdomyosarcomawill be at the time of diagnosis, so all patients receive the right amount of treatment.

Ruby Stewart smiling with a unicorn soft toy and a group of women standing behind
Ruby enlisted the support of the Carse of Gowrie dinner ladies for a sponsored walk.

Meanwhile, Dr Darrell Green, at the University of East Anglia, is focusing on the fusion-positive type of rhabdomyosarcoma, whose patients have one of two mutant genes.

The hope is that it will lead to new medicines that target specific abnormalities in ways that are more effective and gentler on the rest of the body.

He is especially grateful to families like Ruby’s for funding this kind of work.

“This project has only been made possible because of the unimaginable heartbreak that some families have gone through and then their tireless efforts for scientific research,” he said.

“I just cannot say ‘thank you enough.”

