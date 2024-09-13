Put your crime fiction knowledge to the test with our Bloody Scotland pub quiz

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Put your crime fiction knowledge to the test with our Bloody Scotland pub quiz

Try our fun crime fiction quiz compiled by an expert - you might even win a prize.

By Alex Watson
Are you an expert on all things crime fiction? Then give our quiz a go

You might be a devoted Ian Rankin reader or a Val McDermid superfan – but do you really know your stuff when it comes to the crime fiction world?

If so, here’s your chance to prove it.

As well as having a way with words, Stirling author and Bloody Scotland crime writing festival director Craig Robertson is a consummate quizmaster.

So to celebrate the start of Bloody Scotland 2024 today, he has put together a devilishly tricky crime fiction-themed quiz for Courier readers to try.

And, just to make things a little more interesting, Craig is offering four lucky people the chance to win a signed copy of his latest novel, The Trials of Marjorie Crowe.

All you have to do is take the quiz below and fill out your details at the end.

The competition will close at noon on Friday September 20, 2024.

There will be four winners who will each win a signed copy of The Trials of Marjorie Crowe by CS Robertson.

Forms submitted without contact information will not be eligible to win a prize.

Winners may be contacted for further editorial features which may appear online on our websites, social media accounts and in our papers.

Click here for our full terms and conditions.

Bloody Scotland runs from September 13 - 15 in Stirling
