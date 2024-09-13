Put your crime fiction knowledge to the test with our Bloody Scotland pub quiz

You might be a devoted Ian Rankin reader or a Val McDermid superfan – but do you really know your stuff when it comes to the crime fiction world?

If so, here’s your chance to prove it.

As well as having a way with words, Stirling author and Bloody Scotland crime writing festival director Craig Robertson is a consummate quizmaster.

So to celebrate the start of Bloody Scotland 2024 today, he has put together a devilishly tricky crime fiction-themed quiz for Courier readers to try.

And, just to make things a little more interesting, Craig is offering four lucky people the chance to win a signed copy of his latest novel, The Trials of Marjorie Crowe.

All you have to do is take the quiz below and fill out your details at the end.

The competition will close at noon on Friday September 20, 2024.

There will be four winners who will each win a signed copy of The Trials of Marjorie Crowe by CS Robertson.

Forms submitted without contact information will not be eligible to win a prize.

Winners may be contacted for further editorial features which may appear online on our websites, social media accounts and in our papers.

Click here for our full terms and conditions.

