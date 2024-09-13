Perth singer Sacha Taylor’s shooting for the stars in Ibiza – and hairdresser mum Charlie ‘always knew’ she would

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Perth singer Sacha Taylor’s shooting for the stars in Ibiza – and hairdresser mum Charlie ‘always knew’ she would

Former Perth hairdresser Sacha Taylor is reintroducing herself as the next big voice in the UK dance music scene, with her breakout song topping 50 million streams.

Vocalist and songwriter Sacha Taylor is the daughter of Tayside salon owner Charlie Taylor. Image: Supplied/DC Thomson.
Vocalist and songwriter Sacha Taylor is the daughter of Tayside salon owner Charlie Taylor. Image: Supplied/DC Thomson.
By Rebecca Baird

For most of her adult life, Sacha Taylor has been hustling.

The Perth-born singer and songwriter, whose mum Charlie Taylor owns well-known hairdressing salons across Tayside, first appeared on The X Factor in 2016, as a fresh-faced 21-year-old hairdresser seeking stardom.

But in her own words, she “thankfully didn’t get very far”.

Last time we spoke, in 2021, she was trying out the pop thing, and when we catch up now, she’s refreshingly unabashed about her pick-and-mix of a back catalogue.

“At that point I was still experimenting sound-wise,” says Sacha thoughtfully when we speak over Zoom.

She just back from the gym, but aside from speaking at “1,000 miles a minute”, she seems every bit the put-together starlet in her matching workout set.

“I went down the pop route and then a spent a while doing sort of rock-pop. Then I went to LA and did a lot more American-sounding music there.”

Sacha Taylor experimented with pop and rock before finding her niche in dance music. Image: Supplied.

Sacha had her first proper taste of commercial success in 2022 when she ventured into dance music, providing vocals on a track called Hopeless Heart by German artist Keanu Silva and Austrian DJ Toby Romeo.

But she wasn’t done cutting her teeth.

“That song streamed really well,” Sacha says, modestly downplaying the more than 50 million Spotify streams. “But then everyone was trying to push me into dance music, and at the time I didn’t know exactly what I wanted to do.”

I glean, during this call, that Sacha Taylor is not a woman who is easily pushed or rushed.

Sacha Taylor has been dreaming of making music since she was a child. Image: Supplied.

“I’ve always loved dance,” she continues. “It’s the perfect soundtrack for a holiday, or getting ready to go out with the girls. So now I’m exploring the dance sphere, and that’s really where my head’s at.”

Sacha going ‘Higher’ than ever with new track

Now that her fangs are sharpened, Sacha’s finally getting a bite of the real action.

This summer has seen her soaring to success in the dance scene with hit track Higher from chart-topping UK DJs Nathan Dawe and Joel Corry, released on Atlantic Records.

The track, which was released in August 2024 has already surpassed 700k streams on Spotify, and broke into the UK Top 100.

Sacha Taylor performed her new track with Nathan Dawe and Joel Corry at Ibiza Rocks. Image: Supplied.

But even more excitingly for Sacha, it got her spontaneously flown out to the massive annual dance festival Ibiza Rocks – where she performed her first ever live gig.

“It was all very last minute,” laughs Sacha.

“It was two days before I was going on holiday with my family, so I was scrambling around, messaging stylists and trying to get all my stuff ready for the live performance.”

Ibiza Rocks was first ever live performance

Turning on a dime, Sacha rallied the troops, and three of her closest friends flew out to help her get ready.

“I had 25kg worth of clothes in my suitcase, and I swear I wore them all,” she chuckles.

After a whirlwind flight and packed content shooting day in Ibiza, where the social media teams for pop stars Rita Ora and Dua Lipa filmed Sacha, it was time for the show.

And for seasoned recording artist Sacha, the pressure was on to deliver live.

Sacha Taylor preparing for the crowd at Ibiza Rocks. Image: Supplied.

“I was so excited all day, and then reality struck,” she says. “I mean, it’s quite a tough first gig. It’s a big crowd, but not a huge venue. Plus it’s broad daylight, and a little early.

“Normally later on, people have had a few drinks and there’s less pressure. So that was nerve-wracking. But it was a brilliant crowd! They were super hyped and really supportive.

“I think about halfway through, I started to relax and really enjoy it. And as soon as I came off stage, I thought: ‘Oh God, I want to go right back on and do it again!'”

Mum Charlie ‘always knew’ Sacha would succeed

However, there was one thing missing from Sacha’s live debut – her family, including her “biggest supporter”, mum Charlie.

“They wanted to come, but for the first one, I just wanted a bit less pressure,” she smiles.

Indeed, it seems the only person more sure of Sacha’s success than herself is her mother.

Sacha’s mum Charlie Taylor at her Nethergate salon, 2023. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“I’ve had this thing recently where I’m just being completely delusional, and thinking: ‘Whatever I want to happen, I will just make it happen,” Sacha says.

“And d’you know what? I think my mum is just as delusional as I am!

“She’s like: ‘Sacha, I’ve always known you were going to be a star. It was always going to happen, it was just a matter of time!’

Sacha misses Perth – and her pooches

As we speak, Perth-raised Sacha is getting ready to fly back to London from Ibiza. She’s currently living between London and LA, though she does try to get back home to Perth as often as she can.

“I used to come back all the time, but my schedule’s a lot busier now,” she says wistfully.

With writing sessions 8 hours a day, Monday to Friday, music truly is Sacha’s 9-5.

“I love coming back to see my dogs – I’ve got a 17-year-old rescue Bichapoo named Lola and a Shih Tzu-poodle cross called Luna, who’s a wee puppy.

“I’ve actually got both of their names tattooed on me,” she continues, gesturing to her bold sleeve of tattoos. “So I’m the most committed dog mum!”

Bold fashion is passion for singer

Sacha’s look is part and parcel of her artistry. With her slicked-back, bleach-blonde tresses, perfectly-laminated eyebrows, armful of ink and flamboyant fashion sense, she’s bombing into the dance scene like a sultry-voiced Bratz doll.

“I’ve always loved fashion,” she gushes, beaming when the conversation turns to her style.

Sacha isn’t afraid to get bold with her fashion choices. Image: Supplied.

“If, God forbid, something terrible happened and I couldn’t do music, I would be a stylist.

“I love clothes – the bright, the colourful, feathers, sequins – anything that’s standout and a bit outrageous.”

Musician lost 2.5 stone in matter of months

And this year more than ever before, Sacha’s been able to enjoy her creative fashion sense without battling her body image.

She reveals she’s lost two and a half stone since March 2024, after deciding to “take my health more seriously”.

“I’ve really got into the fitness lifestyle, although I’m really not naturally a gym person or someone who enjoyed working out,” she says.

“But being filmed from all different angles for my music stuff, I feel much more comfortable now.”

Sacha Taylor is aiming to be the next big voice in dance music. Image: Supplied.

Now that she’s on the path to success, Sacha isn’t slowing down.

“In the next five years, I’d love to be the next big voice in dance,” she states breezily.

“I mean, as amazing as they are, we’ve got Ella Henderson, Becky Hill, Bebe Rexha – but most dance songs right now have the same four or five female vocalists on them.

“My hope is that I could be the next new voice in dance.”

If her track record – and a mother’s wisdom – is anything to go by, it’s only a matter of time.

More from Entertainment

Gayle enjoys a 'pignic' with Pickles the kune kune pig at West Adamston Farm in Angus. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
I took three little pigs for a walk and 'pig-nic' in Angus - what's…
Vocalist and songwriter Sacha Taylor is the daughter of Tayside salon owner Charlie Taylor. Image: Supplied/DC Thomson.
Put your crime fiction knowledge to the test with our Bloody Scotland pub quiz
Vocalist and songwriter Sacha Taylor is the daughter of Tayside salon owner Charlie Taylor. Image: Supplied/DC Thomson.
11 indoor sports to try across Tayside and Fife as the nights draw in
Vocalist and songwriter Sacha Taylor is the daughter of Tayside salon owner Charlie Taylor. Image: Supplied/DC Thomson.
From Pitlochry life to Dundee murder - former River City star Deirdre has landed…
Blind prone paddleboarder Dean Dunbar training at Clunie Loch near Blairgowrie. Image: Steve MacDougall/ DC Thomson.
Blairgowrie adventurer is first blind 'prone' boarder to qualify for world championships
Vocalist and songwriter Sacha Taylor is the daughter of Tayside salon owner Charlie Taylor. Image: Supplied/DC Thomson.
'Humble' Dundee roots inspired Perth-based Victoria Rice to bring theatre to the community
A section of Ticketmaster's purchase policy explaining "Dynamic Pricing" - found on the company's website - is highlighted on a phone, with the Tickemaster website displayed in the background, showing the options for purchasing Oasis tickets in London.
Debate: Should dynamic ticket pricing be made illegal?
14
Vocalist and songwriter Sacha Taylor is the daughter of Tayside salon owner Charlie Taylor. Image: Supplied/DC Thomson.
Why 'Andy from Gregory's Girl' left acting behind for the quiet life at Stirling…
Gayle at Brechin Castle's hidden walled garden - and the lily pond during sunny weather. Images: Brechin Castle Centre/ Gayle Ritchie.
I visited Brechin Castle's hidden walled garden - what's my verdict?
Vocalist and songwriter Sacha Taylor is the daughter of Tayside salon owner Charlie Taylor. Image: Supplied/DC Thomson.
Inverkeithing musician pays tribute to hometown in heartfelt new single Kingdom

Conversation