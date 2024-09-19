The Shack owner Gill to open second Dundee food truck

Gill Young, who has run The Shack Street Food in Dundee since 2016, is launching a second food truck.

Gill plans to open The Shack Events this week.

The food truck will be used for corporate events, weddings, small festivals and more.

When not in use for events, her new food truck will be in place beside The Shack on Isla Street.

“The popularity of The Shack is what’s made me buy another one,” says Gill.

“It’s brilliant. It makes me really proud.

“I’d never made a burger until the night before I opened The Shack.”

Now, “auntie Gill’s” burgers are the stuff of legend in Dundee, and she gets a kick out of seeing her happy customers.

“I’d like to thank the people of Dundee for always coming to The Shack,” she adds.

“There’s nothing better than seeing folk buzzing when they get my food.

“That’s the best bit of the job, serving people.”

What will be on offer at The Shack Events in Dundee?

Nicknamed “the baby Shack”, the new food truck will serve a different menu to the original one.

Gill will serve breakfast options, coffees, homemade cakes and pies.

“We’ll do chicken pies, curry pies, chilli pies, macaroni and cheese pies,” she says.

“And a proper mince pie with gravy.”

Gill also plans to bring The Shack Events from Dundee to different areas.

“One thing that I really want to do is go to different places,” she adds.

“I have people visiting all the way from Montrose. I’d love to take the baby Shack to all these wee places to pay them back for visiting me.

“Once a week, I’ll head out in Brechin, Stonehaven, Blairgowrie.

“Folk come from everywhere. That makes me real proud.”

Inspiring the next generation of food truck owners

Gill also plans to host workshops, starting off at once a month, for young up-and-coming foodies in Dundee.

“What I would love to do is have people who want to run their own street food truck come,” says Gill.

“I want to do one night a month dedicated to bringing people like that in, and giving them a chance to see if it’s something for them.

“It would make me so happy to inspire people who maybe aren’t confident, or they don’t have the money to start.

“I would like to give something back to the community.”