The Shack owner Gill to open second Dundee food truck

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

The Shack owner Gill to open second Dundee food truck

The Shack Events truck will be available for bookings at corporate events, weddings and more.

Gill Young is opening a second food truck in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Gill Young is opening a second food truck in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
By Joanna Bremner

Gill Young, who has run The Shack Street Food in Dundee since 2016, is launching a second food truck.

Gill plans to open The Shack Events this week.

The food truck will be used for corporate events, weddings, small festivals and more.

When not in use for events, her new food truck will be in place beside The Shack on Isla Street.

“The popularity of The Shack is what’s made me buy another one,” says Gill.

“It’s brilliant. It makes me really proud.

Gill Young with her new food truck nicknamed the “baby shack”. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“I’d never made a burger until the night before I opened The Shack.”

Now, “auntie Gill’s” burgers are the stuff of legend in Dundee, and she gets a kick out of seeing her happy customers.

“I’d like to thank the people of Dundee for always coming to The Shack,” she adds.

“There’s nothing better than seeing folk buzzing when they get my food.

“That’s the best bit of the job, serving people.”

What will be on offer at The Shack Events in Dundee?

Nicknamed “the baby Shack”, the new food truck will serve a different menu to the original one.

Gill will serve breakfast options, coffees, homemade cakes and pies.

“We’ll do chicken pies, curry pies, chilli pies, macaroni and cheese pies,” she says.

“And a proper mince pie with gravy.”

Gill’s mince pies, or “pehs”. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Gill also plans to bring The Shack Events from Dundee to different areas.

“One thing that I really want to do is go to different places,” she adds.

“I have people visiting all the way from Montrose. I’d love to take the baby Shack to all these wee places to pay them back for visiting me.

“Once a week, I’ll head out in Brechin, Stonehaven, Blairgowrie.

“Folk come from everywhere. That makes me real proud.”

Inspiring the next generation of food truck owners

Gill also plans to host workshops, starting off at once a month, for young up-and-coming foodies in Dundee.

“What I would love to do is have people who want to run their own street food truck come,” says Gill.

Gill Young runs The Shack street food truck in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“I want to do one night a month dedicated to bringing people like that in, and giving them a chance to see if it’s something for them.

“It would make me so happy to inspire people who maybe aren’t confident, or they don’t have the money to start.

“I would like to give something back to the community.”

More from Food & Drink

Natalie Black Kohler, who had close links to St Andrews, has died aged 74 in the USA. Image: Kohler Co.
Natalie Black Kohler: Widow of late St Andrews golf tycoon dies aged 74
What did restaurant reviewer Chloe Burrell think of Base in Leven? Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Is Base restaurant the ace up Leven's sleeve?
Nicola Linton, co-owner of the Ox and Anchor, alongside her mum, Fiona Boyter. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Anstruther tragedy inspires new Ox and Anchor beer
Lindores Abbey Distillery. Image: Rick Booth.
I tried Lindores Abbey Distillery's latest release Thiron - what did I make of…
Temple Lane is one of the best bars in Dundee for a first date. Image: Temple Lane.
5 best bars in Dundee for a first date
Cafe Aina is already a favourite with Stirling locals. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
Stirling's Cafe Aina could soon serve alcohol - and Morrisons stores to start local…
Goska Kidd opened Stenecki in July, serving a mix of Polish and Scottish cuisine in tribute to two very special dads. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Hostage negotiator turned Dundee cafe boss Goska is still on a mission to help…
The food we tried on our review at the Newport Inn. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
I visited new restaurant Newport Inn and had the best roast potatoes of my…
Abi Amor started working as a manager at The Cheesy Toast Shack when she was just 17.
How 20-year-old Abi conquered her fear of cheese to manage St Andrews toastie shack
Bea and Chris Mischka run Harbour Burger, a food truck at Kingsbarns beach. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
German couple dish up hearty scran at Kingsbarns beach food truck

Conversation