Is Base restaurant the ace up Leven’s sleeve?

Base in Leven has been on my list to try out for quite some time.

Since summer is drawing to a close (much to my dismay), we took a drive down the Fife coast at the weekend to try and make the most of what’s left and soak up the last of the sun.

My partner suggested Base in Leven, which I happily agreed to.

Base in Leven is a ‘trendy’ establishment

Over the last few years, Base has firmly established itself as a landmark in Leven’s town centre.

It has become even more accessible to get there now for people visiting the area, with the historic opening of the Levenmouth rail link back in May.

Base is a trendy restaurant and bar with suspended lights, exposed brickwork and a modern interior that can only be described in this social media age as ‘Instagrammable’.

The staff were upbeat when we walked in and were attentive to us and to a few busier tables who were also in enjoying a late lunch.

Was broccoli on nachos a hit?

We ordered a couple of soft drinks and began to peruse the menu.

Like all right-minded hospitality businesses in this corner of Scotland, Base boasts using freshly sourced ingredients from local suppliers.

Relying on a butcher just a stone’s throw away on the town’s High Street really is local, and fishmongers G & J Wilson, who have been operating in Fife for almost four decades, is another excellent choice.

Although their St Monans mussels and the haggis and black pudding fritters – complete with whisky sauce – were tempting, we opted for to share a bowl of nachos as a starter (£13.95).

Given I’d opted for chilli con carne as my main, we went for the fajita veg topping, though BBQ pulled pork would inevitably have been a sound choice.

It was a healthy helping and it’s a classic that’s been done well – with a twist.

The fajita veg includes what you’d expect – peppers and onions – as well as seasoned potato, carrot and broccoli. Safe to say I’d not seen that on top of tortilla chips before, but I’m not knocking it – not one bit.

Chilli con carne a ‘comforting’ choice at Base in Leven

I chose the chilli con carne (£14.25), which was described on the menu as ‘famous’.

I immediately could see why.

The mammoth portion arrived and I was met with the comforting smell of spice.

I had the opportunity to choose half and half chips and rice and there was a small helping of tortilla chips on the side of my plate as well.

The whole dish was delicious from start to finish. The chilli was fresh and every bite was full of kidney beans and sweet tangy tomato.

I couldn’t decide between the chilli or the chicken fajita pasta but as someone who usually opts for a pasta dish, I’m glad I branched out as I left the restaurant with a full belly and a smile.

No skimping on portions at Base in Leven

My only regret is I couldn’t finish it. If you are thinking of heading to Base, be warned they don’t skimp on portions!

My partner went for the sirloin steak penne pasta (£15.95) with a side of garlic bread (£3.50).

The juicy strips of beef were accompanied by crisp sugar snap peas and chillies. And it felt like a treat – just as getting steak in a restaurant should.

It was a real toss up for him between the pasta and the sticky hoisin pork belly from the menu’s grill section. I suppose we’ll just have to come back.

Since we didn’t have space for a pudding, I think we are already planning our next trip back anyway.

The verdict

Base say whether you’re after a family get together, a date with a loved one or a cocktail with friends, they are confident they have “all bases covered.”

That they certainly do.

If you live in the Levenmouth area, you almost certainly don’t need us to tell you that you’ll enjoy yourself at Base, whatever the occasion may be.

But if you’re not local, now is as good a time as ever to check it out.

It’s not even a 10-minute walk from the brand new railway station, so leave the car at home and treat yourself to a cocktail.

Information

Address: 97 North Street, Leven, KY8 4LY

T: 01333 429078

W: base-leven.com

Price: £45.85 for a sharing starter, two mains, a side and two soft drinks.

Scores:

Food: 4/5

Service: 4.5/5

Surrounding: 4.5/5

