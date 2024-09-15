Is Base restaurant the ace up Leven’s sleeve?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Is Base restaurant the ace up Leven's sleeve?

What did restaurant reviewer Chloe Burrell think of Base in Leven?

What did restaurant reviewer Chloe Burrell think of Base in Leven? Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
What did restaurant reviewer Chloe Burrell think of Base in Leven? Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Chloe Burrell

Base in Leven has been on my list to try out for quite some time.

Since summer is drawing to a close (much to my dismay), we took a drive down the Fife coast at the weekend to try and make the most of what’s left and soak up the last of the sun.

My partner suggested Base in Leven, which I happily agreed to.

Base in Leven is a ‘trendy’ establishment

Over the last few years, Base has firmly established itself as a landmark in Leven’s town centre.

It has become even more accessible to get there now for people visiting the area, with the historic opening of the Levenmouth rail link back in May.

The trendy interior at Base, Leven.
The trendy interior at Base, Leven. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Base is a trendy restaurant and bar with suspended lights, exposed brickwork and a modern interior that can only be described in this social media age as ‘Instagrammable’.

The staff were upbeat when we walked in and were attentive to us and to a few busier tables who were also in enjoying a late lunch.

Was broccoli on nachos a hit?

We ordered a couple of soft drinks and began to peruse the menu.

Like all right-minded hospitality businesses in this corner of Scotland, Base boasts using freshly sourced ingredients from local suppliers.

Relying on a butcher just a stone’s throw away on the town’s High Street really is local, and fishmongers G & J Wilson, who have been operating in Fife for almost four decades, is another excellent choice.

Although their St Monans mussels and the haggis and black pudding fritters – complete with whisky sauce – were tempting, we opted for to share a bowl of nachos as a starter (£13.95).

Given I’d opted for chilli con carne as my main, we went for the fajita veg topping, though BBQ pulled pork would inevitably have been a sound choice.

Nachos at Base, Leven, topped with fajita veg. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

It was a healthy helping and it’s a classic that’s been done well – with a twist.

The fajita veg includes what you’d expect – peppers and onions – as well as seasoned potato, carrot and broccoli. Safe to say I’d not seen that on top of tortilla chips before, but I’m not knocking it – not one bit.

Chilli con carne a ‘comforting’ choice at Base in Leven

I chose the chilli con carne (£14.25), which was described on the menu as ‘famous’.

I immediately could see why.

The mammoth portion arrived and I was met with the comforting smell of spice.

Chilli Con Carne at Base in Leven.
Chilli Con Carne at Base in Leven. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

I had the opportunity to choose half and half chips and rice and there was a small helping of tortilla chips on the side of my plate as well.

The whole dish was delicious from start to finish. The chilli was fresh and every bite was full of kidney beans and sweet tangy tomato.

I couldn’t decide between the chilli or the chicken fajita pasta but as someone who usually opts for a pasta dish, I’m glad I branched out as I left the restaurant with a full belly and a smile.

No skimping on portions at Base in Leven

My only regret is I couldn’t finish it. If you are thinking of heading to Base, be warned they don’t skimp on portions!

My partner went for the sirloin steak penne pasta (£15.95) with a side of garlic bread (£3.50).

Sirloin steak penne pasta at Base in Leven. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The juicy strips of beef were accompanied by crisp sugar snap peas and chillies. And it felt like a treat – just as getting steak in a restaurant should.

It was a real toss up for him between the pasta and the sticky hoisin pork belly from the menu’s grill section. I suppose we’ll just have to come back.

Since we didn’t have space for a pudding, I think we are already planning our next trip back anyway.

The verdict

Base say whether you’re after a family get together, a date with a loved one or a cocktail with friends, they are confident they have “all bases covered.”

That they certainly do.

Exterior of Base in Leven.
Base, Leven, is well worth a visit. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

If you live in the Levenmouth area, you almost certainly don’t need us to tell you that you’ll enjoy yourself at Base, whatever the occasion may be.

But if you’re not local, now is as good a time as ever to check it out.

It’s not even a 10-minute walk from the brand new railway station, so leave the car at home and treat yourself to a cocktail.

Information

Address: 97 North Street, Leven, KY8 4LY

T: 01333 429078

W: base-leven.com

Price: £45.85 for a sharing starter, two mains, a side and two soft drinks.

Scores:

Food: 4/5
Service: 4.5/5
Surrounding: 4.5/5

For more restaurant reviews, check out our food and drink section.

