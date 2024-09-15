Dundee construction firm grows to 100 staff in seven years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Dundee construction firm grows to 100 staff in seven years

Spotting an opening in the construction market has paid dividends for Alpha Projects.

Directors of Alpha Projects, Paul Cortese and Kevin Brown. Image: Elliott Candfield
Directors of Alpha Projects, Paul Cortese and Kevin Brown. Image: Elliott Candfield
By Ian Forsyth

Spotting an opening in the north-east construction market has paid dividends for Dundee business Alpha Projects.

The company was set up just under seven years ago with a team of only three.

This has now soared to around 100 people working from its offices in Dundee, Montrose and Aberdeen.

The firm is a principal contractor, specialising in construction, fit-out and refurbishment projects in the commercial and residential sectors.

Alpha Projects origins

Alpha’s commercial director Paul Cortese explained the business opportunity they saw: “We identified a gap in the construction market in the north-east for a SME contractor to successfully operate within the works bracket up to £3 million.

“Within certain sectors, particularly commercial and local authority, there was a strong supply of contracting opportunities and perhaps limited resource within the market at that time – hence we took our chance and went after it.

Directors of Alpha Projects, Paul Cortese and Kevin Brown. Image: Elliott Candfield

“In our first full financial year of trading we achieved £2.1m turnover, a strong operating profit, built some good relationships and recruited some great staff.

“We work closely with architects, quantity surveyors and local authorities to deliver a wide range of works.

“Typically, we operate anywhere within an hour’s drive of Aberdeen or Dundee.

“We now directly employ around 80, but will typically operate day-to-day with approximately 100, inclusive of sole traders and agency workers.”

Healthy order book

Paul said Alpha has developed a strong brand and good reputation, created a lot of employment in a very positive working environment, plus trained and developed apprentices and staff within an industry that experiences skills shortages.

“Last but not least, we have delivered some great projects and achieved exceptional financial results in a challenging industry.”

The commercial director said the bosses at the firm are happy with the current business performance as the venture continues to deliver for its clients, invests in apprenticeships and focuses on profitability.

Asked about his expectations for the rest of 2024, he replied: “These are to close out the financial year strongly and focus on ensuring a healthy order book as we approach 2025. This is what we expect and will be working to achieve.”

Directors of Alpha Projects Paul Cortese and Kevin Brown pictured in 2019.

But Paul pointed out that the cost to train an apprentice is prohibitive.

He explained: “Rates have increased exponentially from when we started the business to now, and I believe this is limiting apprenticeship opportunities within our sector, as it’s no longer affordable.

“There needs to be a balance. If we keep increasing rates at these percentage levels, the opportunities will continue to decrease – compounding the skills shortage issue further.”

Success in construction sector

So what has been the secret of Alpha’s success to date?

The commercial director replied: “Great staff, good workload planning and delivery, knowing our numbers and just generally being good people – not really a secret.”

On future plans for the firm, the commercial director added: “We are just focused on doing a good job for our clients, retaining/recruiting good staff, maintaining profit levels and ensuring we manage credit risk. If we do all that, the business will have a positive future.

“There is still significant growth available within our operating region – however revenue growth won’t come at the expense of any of the above. We will continue to grow carefully and responsibly I’m sure.”

More from Business

AM Phillip managing director Rob McWilliam at Glenford in Forfar. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Angus firm AM Phillip acquires Forfar Glenford car dealership
Owner of Stirling Coffee David McDonald inside the roastery on Wellgreen Lane. Image: Eve Conroy/ DC Thomson
Inside the Stirling coffee empire creating city roastery at former print works
Jeff Chan, owner of Church on Ward Road. Image: Paul Malik/DC Thomson.
Dundee venue owner's dire warning on future of live music
5
Emma Gabellone is counting on success at her Leven salon, Hush by Emma
Leven nurse prepares to open new beauty salon in former town centre bank
Sunny Mollah, Founder at Baba’s Sauce and Nathan Stewart of Asda Image: Baba's Sauce
Dundee chilli sauce firm wins tasty supermarket deal
Ally Cormack, Hillend Engineering, Shaun Kenyon Waste Operations Team Manager, Fife Council Councillor Altany Craik and Kev Somerville Waste Operations Officer, Fife Council. Image: Fife Council
Fife firm wins council bin lorry contract to curb missed collections
The housing development in Newtyle, which has closed since builders Hadden Construction were put into administration. Image: Paul Malik/DC Thomson.
Future of Angus affordable housing development left in limbo following builder collapse
Stanley Studios, on Brown Street, Dundee. Image: DLR Media
First look inside latest Dundee city centre student housing development Stanley Studios
3
Hadden Construction head office in Aberuthven. Image: DC Thomson
66 jobs lost as major Perthshire housebuilder goes into administration
Jeremy Wheeler, CEO and co-founder of Biocaptiva Image: Biocaptiva
St Andrews biotech firm granted US patent for 'game-changing' cancer detection device

Conversation