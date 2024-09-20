Leuchars pub ‘Hendies’ landlord bids farewell after 55 years behind the bar

In the heart of Leuchars stands Ye Olde Hotel, a pub so woven into the fabric of the community that locals affectionately call it Hendies.

For 55 golden years, the Henderson family has been the heart and soul behind this beloved institution, turning it into a home from home for generations.

Under their care, the pub has become much more than a place for a pint – it’s where birthdays have been toasted, stories swapped, and friendships kindled.

But now, after decades of laughter and memories echoing through its walls – and with the pub now sold – the Hendersons have made the decision to hang up their landlord aprons and retire.

Before they pulled their final pints, The Courier sat down with outgoing landlord Jimmy Henderson and his wife Wilma to chat about the end of an era.

How it all began

The story of Hendies began in May 1969, when Jimmy’s late parents, Jim and Nancy Henderson, purchased the pub.

Jim, a man who bred Clydesdale horses in the Howe of Fife and worked at Reekie Construction in Cupar for 21 years, decided to retire from construction and embark on a new adventure.

According to Jimmy, 71, the decision wasn’t exactly set in stone – his father, who had no experience in the pub trade, had second thoughts and even tried to back out of the deal at the last minute.

But his solicitor, JL Anderson of Cupar, persuaded him to “give it a go for a year”.

That one year turned into a lifetime.

“When my parents bought it, this bar was just about all there was,” recalls Jimmy, gesturing to the well-worn cosy, wood-panelled backroom space around him, which was the original bar when his parents took over.

The pub was later extended.

“Before that we were living in Kingskettle. I was only 16, almost 17. We moved through to Leuchars and I kept attending Bell Baxter High School in Cupar.

“I was doing odd jobs like glass washing. I was probably underage. But the pub has been my life ever since.”

A pub with a rich history

Research has revealed that Ye Olde Hotel has only had three owners in 150-years.

Before Jimmy’s mum and dad bought it, it was owned for at least 60 years by a Mr Erskine, and before that, it had been coincidentally owned by another Henderson (no relation!).

Jimmy took over the pub when his parents died.

Married to Wilma since 2012, who he first met when she started working as a barmaid 40-odd years ago, they have been running the pub together since.

The railway line from Leuchars to Tayport once ran right past the pub, and Jimmy keeps old photographs showing the level crossing just outside.

The railway ceased operations in 1968, just before the Hendersons took over.

But Ye Olde Hotel has also witnessed other waves of changes, from societal shifts to industry regulations.

The changing landscape of pub life

Jimmy recalls that a pint in 1969 cost one shilling eight pence.

But in those days they had no lager on tap – just WXB Dark, Guinness, and Tartan Special.

There were even jars of whisky behind the bar, left by the previous owner, Mr Erskine.

In those early days, the pub was always packed.

Workers from the old Guardbridge paper mill would visit along with scores of RAF Leuchars personnel.

But he laughs at some of the things that just wouldn’t be allowed today.

“The RAF boys would be here at 11 in the morning, knocking on the door, wearing uniform,” Jimmy says.

“They were allowed to drink on duty in those days.

“Then you’d get the RAF boys on night shift coming in for a ‘beer break’ at 9 and going back to work on the camp!”

Years ago, the pub operated under strict hours—11am to 2.30pm, and then 5pm to 10pm but as a ‘hotel’, they were allowed to open on Sundays, a rarity at the time.

Jimmy smiles at memories from his dad’s early days as a landlord in 1969 when a policeman would come in at 10pm, stand against the wall of the bar and “dare” any customers to have another drink.

Though business was booming, the pub trade has grown more challenging over the years.

Wilma points to the smoking ban and drink-driving laws as significant hits.

“The drink-drive ban was the hardest,” she admits.

“No one drinks at night anymore, because they can’t drive in the morning.”

Characters and community at Hendies

Despite the changes, Ye Olde Hotel has remained a cornerstone of the community.

Over the decades, the pub has hosted a vibrant array of characters.

Jimmy fondly recalls regulars like the very first customer who walked through the doors in 1969.

The Whitbread representative was responsible for introducing Heineken Lager to the pub – a decision that has shaped its drink offerings ever since.

“We’ve seen some real characters,” Jimmy reminisces.

“There was a trio of brothers who’d come in every Saturday night, all dressed the same.

“They’d start the night off cordial, but by the end, they’d be arguing and jostling about old war stories. It was a spectacle!”

Jimmy adds: “We even had an ex-paratrooper who’d come in on Fridays and bet the young lads he could do more press-ups, even after a few drinks. And he always won!”

Throughout the years, Jimmy and Wilma have prided themselves on fostering a welcoming, drama-free environment.

They’ve been strict about keeping football rivalry out of the pub.

Jimmy adds: “Being a good landlord is all about listening – and we’ve heard it all.”

Changes in Leuchars village

As for the village itself, Leuchars has undergone significant transformations.

The RAF base’s handover to the Army in 2015 brought changes, though Jimmy notes that the Army’s presence has been a positive one, even though there are fewer Army personnel than there were RAF.

Wilma, who worked as a civilian with the RAF for 20 years, was finance manager then the base’s transformation manager in the run up to the RAF-Army hand over.

St Andrews, just a short distance away, hasn’t impacted the pub as much, although Wilma notes an uptick in postgrad students from the university living in Leuchars.

The university has also taken over the old Guardbridge paper mill site with its Eden Campus.

Despite these changes, Jimmy and Wilma have maintained a steady local trade.

Even during Covid-19, they had customers sitting in the beer garden in the freezing cold to support them.

“They really carried us through,” Wilma reflects.

Looking ahead

Now, as they begin retirement, the couple, who have four grown up children and four grandchildren between them, are ready for a new chapter.

Though they’re sold the pub, Wilma’s daughter, Louise Coyne, will continue working behind the bar, ensuring some continuity for loyal customers.

“It’s important to us that it stays a pub,” Wilma says. She thanked everyone – including former staff members – who gathered last Saturday to help them celebrate.

“The new owners are community-minded, so we’re hopeful for the future.”

As for their own plans, the couple looks forward to spending time on their smallholding outside Leuchars, where Jimmy, tends to his horses and goats.

“In some ways, I’ve gone back to my roots,” Jimmy smiles.

After decades of hard work, they’re ready for a well-earned rest – but don’t be surprised if they still pop in for a pint!