The best spooky spots for celebrating Halloween in Angus and Dundee

Here are our tops spots for eerie experiences in Angus and Dundee this Halloween:

1) Hell House Kirriemuir

What’s Happening? A proper fright night event, on October 26 Kirriemuir’s Guide Hall will be transformed into Hell House – a haunted house complete with jump scares and a zombie maze.

Good for wee ones? Probably best leave young kids at home. Organisers request that all under 16s are accompanied by an adult and that younger children might be frightened. Frankly, it looks terrifying!

2) The Big Halloween Brechin Castle Trail

What’s Happening? Brechin Castle is getting a spooky makeover for the Hallowe’en season, with events running from October 5 to 27 this year.

The venue’s fairy trail is turning terrifying for Halloween – will you be brave enough to face the fiendish trail, haunted graveyard and vampires lair? There are prizes up for grabs for brave souls.

The Big Halloween Trail should be booked in advance. Visitors can also purchase a trip to the pumpkin patch in advance or on the day of their visit and take their own pumpkin home.

Good for kids? A great option for wee ones, this event is suitable for all ages.

3) Ghosts of Glamis

What’s happening? Hot on the success of the 2023 spooktacular, Glamis will once again be hosting some ghostly goings on this October.

From October 25 to 31 the Angus castle famous for ghosts such as the grey lady will run a host of spooky events for adults and smaller thrill-seekers. Ghosts of Glamis runs from October 25 to 31 and includes adult ghost tours and storytelling sessions.

Good for wee ones? This year’s Halloween celebrations include events tailored specifically for children under 14.

4) The McDougalls Halloween Party

What’s happening? A fun Halloween stage show for all the family. Come dressed in your spookiest costume and join Max and Auntie Aggie for their Halloween party.

Plenty of sing-along tunes and fiendish fun is promised when the show comes to Brechin City Hall on October 31.

Good for wee ones? The perfect choice for the youngest Halloween fans, the McDougall children’s theatre company say event is aimed at children up to age 9.

5) Dundead Halloween

What’s Happening? DCA’s celebration of horror may have taken place in May but the independent cinema will also be screening six scary movies throughout October.

Choose from horror classics, forgotten cinematic gems and a surprise preview.

Movie-lovers who come along to the 40th anniversary screening of Nightmare on Elm Street in costume on Halloween will be in with the chance of winning a Dundead goodie bag.

Good for kids? In a word, no. Most of the Dundead Halloween films are aimed at over 15s and over 18.

6) Horror Con Dundee

What’s Happening? After a successful Dundee debut in 2023, Horror Con Scotland returns to Dundee on October 19.

The event embraces all things horror-related. That includes authors, a menacing marketplace and the chance to create a terrifying picture of yourself in the photobooth. Creepy characters abound and you are encouraged to dress for the occasion.

Good for kids? Definitely not for young children, organisers advise that all under 15s are accompanied by an adult and warn that frightening or unsuitable items may be on display.