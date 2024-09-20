The best spooky spots for celebrating Halloween in Angus and Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The best spooky spots for celebrating Halloween in Angus and Dundee

Halloween fans can choose from some seriously scary ghostly encounters or family friendly fun in Dundee and Angus.

A woman dressed as the fantasy character The Crow, holding a crow.
Rhiannon McInulty as Erica Draven from The Crow at HorrorCon in 2023. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Nora McElhone

Here are our tops spots for eerie experiences in Angus and Dundee this Halloween:

1) Hell House Kirriemuir

What’s Happening? A proper fright night event, on October 26 Kirriemuir’s Guide Hall will be transformed into Hell House – a haunted house complete with jump scares and a zombie maze.

Image shows: a woman with her hands covering her face being menaced by a terrifying Halloween figure wielding a chainsaw.
Are you brave enough to visit the Hell House this Halloween? Image: Supplied by Dream Time Events.

Good for wee ones? Probably best leave young kids at home. Organisers request that all under 16s are accompanied by an adult and that younger children might be frightened. Frankly, it looks terrifying!

2) The Big Halloween Brechin Castle Trail

What’s Happening? Brechin Castle is getting a spooky makeover for the Hallowe’en season, with events running from October 5 to 27 this year.

The venue’s fairy trail is turning terrifying for Halloween – will you be brave enough to face the fiendish trail, haunted graveyard and vampires lair? There are prizes up for grabs for brave souls.

Image shows: a spooky sign at Brechin Castle's Halloween trail. A sign reading Lost Time is Never Found Again sits by the entrance to a dark wood.
A spooky welcome at Brechin Castle’s Halloween Trail. Image: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

The Big Halloween Trail should be booked in advance. Visitors can also purchase a trip to the pumpkin patch in advance or on the day of their visit and take their own pumpkin home.

Good for kids? A great option for wee ones, this event is suitable for all ages.

3) Ghosts of Glamis

What’s happening? Hot on the success of the 2023 spooktacular, Glamis will once again be hosting some ghostly goings on this October.

Image shows: A scary zombie-like figure appearing from the mist at Glamis Castle. Spooky orange lighting add to the scary feel of the Angus Halloween event.
Beware who you bump into when you visit Glamis Castle this Halloween! Image: Supplied by Glamis Castle.

From October 25 to 31 the Angus castle famous for ghosts such as the grey lady will run a host of spooky events for adults and smaller thrill-seekers. Ghosts of Glamis runs from October 25 to 31 and includes adult ghost tours and storytelling sessions.

Good for wee ones? This year’s Halloween celebrations include events tailored specifically for children under 14.

4) The McDougalls Halloween Party

What’s happening? A fun Halloween stage show for all the family. Come dressed in your spookiest costume and join Max and Auntie Aggie for their Halloween party.

Image shows: children's theatre entertainers The McDougalls dressed in costume for their Halloween show. The two actors are dressed in orange with Halloween accessories including bat headbands, witches hat and a pumpkin.
The McDougalls Halloween show is perfect for young audiences. Image: Supplied by McDougalls Theatre.

Plenty of sing-along tunes and fiendish fun is promised when the show comes to Brechin City Hall on October 31.

Good for wee ones? The perfect choice for the youngest Halloween fans, the McDougall children’s theatre company say event is aimed at children up to age 9.

5) Dundead Halloween

What’s Happening? DCA’s celebration of horror may have taken place in May but the independent cinema will also be screening six scary movies throughout October.

Choose from horror classics, forgotten cinematic gems and a surprise preview.



Movie-lovers who come along to the 40th anniversary screening of Nightmare on Elm Street in costume on Halloween will be in with the chance of winning a Dundead goodie bag.

Good for kids? In a word, no. Most of the Dundead Halloween films are aimed at over 15s and over 18.

6) Horror Con Dundee

What’s Happening? After a successful Dundee debut in 2023, Horror Con Scotland returns to Dundee on October 19.

The event embraces all things horror-related. That includes authors, a menacing marketplace and the chance to create a terrifying picture of yourself in the photobooth. Creepy characters abound and you are encouraged to dress for the occasion.

Good for kids? Definitely not for young children, organisers advise that all under 15s are accompanied by an adult and warn that frightening or unsuitable items may be on display.

