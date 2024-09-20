Meet cheese lover Lynsey who serves Dundee folk at ‘adult sweetie shop’ The Cheesery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Meet cheese lover Lynsey who serves Dundee folk at ‘adult sweetie shop’ The Cheesery

Lynsey Henderson, 28, has a passion for all things cheesy.

Lynsey Henderson, 28, has worked in The Cheesery since it opened.
Lynsey Henderson, 28, has worked in The Cheesery since it opened.
By Joanna Bremner

Eating blue cheese as a child set Lynsey Henderson in good stead for a job working at The Cheesery, Dundee.

Lynsey, 28, has been working at The Cheesery since it opened back in 2019.

This was the perfect role for her, considering her varied appetite as a child.

“Growing up, I was always an adventurous eater,” she says.

“I put that down to my dad. He would always encourage me and my siblings to just ‘try it’.

“Pretty much everything he would bring us, I would love it.

“When I was young, my dad and I would eat blue cheese together – at the dismay of my mum and my brothers.

“Food has always been a passion of mine.

“So I think this is where I was meant to end up.”

‘It’s nice to be able to show off my chops’

After Lynsey left school, she started studying renewable energy sciences at university.

But it became clear that working in food and drink was her passion.

“I was working part time in a pub,” she tells me.

“And it was getting to the point where I would wake up and dread having to go to uni.

“But I was actually really looking forward to working in the pub.”

Now, she puts her skills as a people person to good use chatting to customers in The Cheesery.

Lynsey Henderson outside the Cheesery in Dundee.
Lynsey Henderson says customers enjoy a visit to The Cheesery.

“We always liken The Cheesery to an adult version of a sweetie shop,” laughs Lynsey.

“It’s a bit different to going and doing your weekly shop in Tesco.

“It is a feast for the senses.

“People tend to be in a very good mood when they come in – and when they leave.”

There are times when customers assume Lynsey may have less cheese expertise than her more mature colleagues – but they would be wrong.

“I have a total baby face, with the chubby cheeks,” she says.

“Sometimes, I can see, if I’m working with one of my older colleagues, people naturally go to them to get their expertise.

Lynsey slices into Brie de Meaux.

“Some people are maybe a little bit shocked by how much I do actually know, and how much experience I have in the shop.

“It does frustrate me a bit, but it’s nice to be able to show off my chops, really.

“I’m just standing there chomping at the bit to share what I know.

“Then people are like ‘oh right, she does know her stuff’.”

‘I think a lot about cheese’ says Lynsey

“I’m genuinely lucky,” adds Lynsey.

“I count my lucky stars every day that I’m working somewhere that I love so much.”

“A lot of my time is spent thinking about cheese, reading about cheese, eating cheese,” she laughs.

“I think about cheese a lot but I’m not like ‘ugh, here we go, I’ve got to go to work again today and think about cheese’.

“I wake up every day happy and excited to go to work.”

Chief monger Lynsey Henderson at The Cheesery in Dundee.

Working at The Cheesery is great fun for Lynsey, particularly during the festive period.

“I love Christmas the most,” Lynsey tells me.

The Cheesery is synonymous with Christmas for many people.

“We open early and serve hundreds of customers, and we’re absolutely exhausted.

“But I am still really eager to come to work.

“If I’m happy to be here even when it’s crazy busy, then that shows it’s the right place for me.”

