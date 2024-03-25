Property Beautifully modernised Stirling cottage packed with period charm for sale at £345k The three-bedroom home has a sauna and a garden cabin. By Kieran Webster March 25 2024, 2:29pm March 25 2024, 2:29pm Share Beautifully modernised Stirling cottage packed with period charm for sale at £345k Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/lifestyle/property/4930649/stirling-cottage-for-sale-sauna-period-char/ Copy Link 0 comment Stradside Cottage in Stirling. Image: Clyde Property A beautifully modernised stone cottage featuring plenty of period charm has gone on the market in Stirling. Strandside Cottage in the Whins of Milton area, near Bannockburn, has three bedrooms, a sauna and a garden cabin. The property, which is said to be in a “serene” location, is for sale for offers over £345,000. The cottage features a large lounge with features like exposed wooden beams and brickwork, and a wood-burning stove. A spacious and modern kitchen and dining area provides plenty of room for socialising and entertaining. The entrance hall. Image: Clyde Property Strndside Cottage has a “grand” lounge. Image: Clyde Property The wood stove is perfect for the colder winter months. Image: Clyde Property Large windows allow plenty of natural light in. Image: Clyde Property The modern kitchen and dining room. Image: Clyde Property The kitchen has an integrated cooker and Belfast sink. Image: Clyde Property The kitchen features a Belfast sink and a range cooker, with French doors leading to a garden terrace. Other features include underfloor heating, a vast floored attic space and a Royal Mail-styled postbox. The master bedroom also boasts a sauna in its en-suite. Outside, there is a seating area on the patio and a separate lawn, along with a wooden garden cabin. There is a toilet next to the lounge. Image: Clyde Property The master bedroom with French doors. Image: Clyde Property The modern master en-suite. Image: Clyde Property A sauna is attached to the en-suite. Image: Clyde Property Bedroom two has room for a double bed. Image: Clyde Property The family bathroom. Image: Clyde Property A sitting area in the back garden. Image: Clyde Property The garden has plenty of space to enjoy the sun. Image: Clyde Property A small cabin can also be found in the garden. Image: Clyde Property Strandside Cottage also has a secure gate at the entrance. The house is on the market with Clyde Property for offers over £345,000. Nearby, in Bridge of Allan, a listed 1861 Victorian villa has recently had its price slashed by £150,000.
