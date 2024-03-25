Beautifully modernised Stirling cottage packed with period charm for sale at £345k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Beautifully modernised Stirling cottage packed with period charm for sale at £345k

The three-bedroom home has a sauna and a garden cabin.

By Kieran Webster
Exterior of Strandside Cottage.
Stradside Cottage in Stirling. Image: Clyde Property

A beautifully modernised stone cottage featuring plenty of period charm has gone on the market in Stirling.

Strandside Cottage in the Whins of Milton area, near Bannockburn, has three bedrooms, a sauna and a garden cabin.

The property, which is said to be in a “serene” location, is for sale for offers over £345,000.

The cottage features a large lounge with features like exposed wooden beams and brickwork, and a wood-burning stove.

A spacious and modern kitchen and dining area provides plenty of room for socialising and entertaining.

The entrance hall.
The entrance hall. Image: Clyde Property
The "grand" lounge
Strndside Cottage has a “grand” lounge. Image: Clyde Property
A wood burning stove in the living room
The wood stove is perfect for the colder winter months. Image: Clyde Property
Large windows allow plenty of natural light in. Image: Clyde Property
The modern kitchen and dining room. Image: Clyde Property
The kitchen has luxury touches such as an integrated cooker and Belfast sink
The kitchen has an integrated cooker and Belfast sink. Image: Clyde Property

The kitchen features a Belfast sink and a range cooker, with French doors leading to a garden terrace.

Other features include underfloor heating, a vast floored attic space and a Royal Mail-styled postbox.

The master bedroom also boasts a sauna in its en-suite.

Outside, there is a seating area on the patio and a separate lawn, along with a wooden garden cabin.

The downstairs toilet beside the lounge.
There is a toilet next to the lounge. Image: Clyde Property
The master bedroom with French doors.
The master bedroom with French doors. Image: Clyde Property
The modern master ensuite.
The modern master en-suite. Image: Clyde Property
The sauna, which is attached to the ensuite
A sauna is attached to the en-suite. Image: Clyde Property
Bedroom two has room for a double bed.
Bedroom two has room for a double bed. Image: Clyde Property
The family bathroom.
The family bathroom. Image: Clyde Property
A sitting area in the back garden
A sitting area in the back garden. Image: Clyde Property
The garden.
The garden has plenty of space to enjoy the sun. Image: Clyde Property
A small cabin in the garden.
A small cabin can also be found in the garden. Image: Clyde Property

Strandside Cottage also has a secure gate at the entrance.

The house is on the market with Clyde Property for offers over £345,000.

Nearby, in Bridge of Allan, a listed 1861 Victorian villa has recently had its price slashed by £150,000.

Conversation