Beautifully modernised Stirling cottage packed with period charm for sale at £345k

A beautifully modernised stone cottage featuring plenty of period charm has gone on the market in Stirling.

Strandside Cottage in the Whins of Milton area, near Bannockburn, has three bedrooms, a sauna and a garden cabin.

The property, which is said to be in a “serene” location, is for sale for offers over £345,000.

The cottage features a large lounge with features like exposed wooden beams and brickwork, and a wood-burning stove.

A spacious and modern kitchen and dining area provides plenty of room for socialising and entertaining.

The kitchen features a Belfast sink and a range cooker, with French doors leading to a garden terrace.

Other features include underfloor heating, a vast floored attic space and a Royal Mail-styled postbox.

The master bedroom also boasts a sauna in its en-suite.

Outside, there is a seating area on the patio and a separate lawn, along with a wooden garden cabin.

Strandside Cottage also has a secure gate at the entrance.

The house is on the market with Clyde Property for offers over £345,000.

