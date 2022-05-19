More than 4,800 livestock and equestrian entries confirmed for 2022 Royal Highland Show

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

More than 4,800 livestock and equestrian entries are forward for this year’s Royal Highland Show.

The Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS), which organises the four-day show, said it had received 4,866 entries for cattle, sheep, goats and horses.

The society said almost 1,000 beef and dairy cattle are entered for judging at the show, which takes place at Ingliston near Edinburgh on June 23-26.

This includes a “strong showing” from native breeds with the largest class of Beef Shorthorns at 101 entries, as well as 80 entries in the Highland cattle section and 77 in the Aberdeen-Angus contest.

In the continental classes, entries for Limousins are up to 92 from 85 at the 2019 show.

Dairy entries are also up to 121, from 114 in 2019, and Holsteins make up the bulk of the entries with 50 forward for judging – this compares to 27 in 2019.

In the sheep section, just under 2,000 animals have been entered for judging.

The largest section in the sheep rings will be Texels with 166 entries, followed by Beltex with 153 entries.

RHASS competitions manager, David Tennant, said entries are strong for two new sheep sections with 102 entered for the Dutch Spotted classes and 55 for the Valais Blacknose section.

He said several sheep classes have experienced an increase in entries, including Blue Texels where entries have jumped from 78 in 2019 to 124 for this year’s show.

Charollais and Border Leicester entries are also up to 69 and 56 respectively, from 53 and 48 respectively in 2019.

In the equestrian sections, heavy horse entries total 364 with increases in both the Standard and Miniature Shetland sections to 90 and 59 entries respectively.

A total of 1,406 entries are forward for light horses, while goat entries stand at 123 overall with dairy adults the biggest section with 47 entries.

“This is the first time in three years competitors have attended a full show, so we are delighted that so many have returned to compete in our bicentenary year,” said Mr Tennant.

“RHASS directors and staff are very much looking forward to welcoming members and exhibitors and seeing the show rings bustling with a full attendance of visitors to witness all of the action.”

Meanwhile, RHASS has confirmed that judging for its Scottish Championships – which encompass dairy, bread and honey products – will take place during the week before the show.

Winners of last year’s championships will also have their produce showcased in a new Champions Corner cafe in the food hall at the Ingliston showground.