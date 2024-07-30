HMS Unicorn secures £500k funding boost as dry dock project plans intensify

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

HMS Unicorn secures £500k funding boost as dry dock project plans intensify

The Unicorn Preservation Society has received a little over £471,000 in two grants.

By Laura Devlin
The HMS Unicorn in Dundee
The HMS Unicorn in Dundee. Image: HMS Unicorn

HMS Unicorn has secured almost half-a-million pounds as bosses look to intensify preparations to secure the historic ship’s future.

The Unicorn Preservation Society has received a little over £471,000 from grants given by The Northwood Charitable Trust and The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

The money will partly go towards an ambitious £26m plan – dubbed Project Safe Haven – which was unveiled last year.

If successful, the project will see HMS Unicorn moved to East Graving Dock from its current location to become the centre piece of the new Dundee Maritime Heritage Centre.

HMS Unicorn oldest ship in Scotland

It’s hoped that around 50% of the estimated price tag of will be funded through a bid to the National Lottery, as well as cash from the the Tay Cities Deal.

This leaves around £13 million in funding still to raise, which bosses at HMS Unicorn are optimistic about achieving.

How the £26m project could look when completed. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson/ LDN Architects/Unicorn Preservation Society.

Berthed at Victoria Dock, the HMS Unicorn is the oldest ship in Scotland and third oldest in the world.

The recently secured funding will allow HMS Unicorn bosses to increase capacity to prepare for the complex engineering challenge of relocating the fragile ship to the dry dock.

It will also go towards ongoing museum activities and established volunteer, community engagement and learning work.

Bosses aim to secure HMS Unicorn future

Museum director Matthew Bellhouse Moran said: “We are ecstatic to have received this support which will allow the Unicorn Preservation Society to progress our plans into March 2025.

“As an independent charity without regular core funding, we are dependent on funding such as this to achieve our aim of saving HMS Unicorn for future generations.”

Matthew Bellhouse Moran giving the presentation of HMS Unicorn’s future. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Director of The Northwood Charitable Trust, Blair Thomson added: “The Trust is delighted to be able to support the Unicorn Preservation Trust with this important work at this exciting and critical time.

“We look forward to watching things develop and wish the project all the very best.”

More from Dundee

Gary Finnie
Abuser dubbed sleeping partner 'Rapunzel' and chopped off her hair during year of abuse…
Traffic trying to leave the Gallagher Retail Park on Friday.
Dundee car park 'absolute chaos' since opening of new M&S
11
Strathmartine Road police
Second person in court over 'attempted murder with car' on Dundee's Strathmartine Road
Millie Jack and her mum Kerriann, and Victoria Road, Dundee.
Mum's plea to find girls who went to teen's aid after seizure at Dundee…
2
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Plans submitted for Clepington Road housing development Picture shows; CGI impression of how the proposed Clepington Road development could look. . N/A. Supplied by Wellwood Leslie Architects Date; Unknown
Affordable housing plan lodged for land near Dundee's Kingspark School
Councillor Charlie Malone. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Dundee councillor and 'lifelong campaigner for equality' Charlie Malone dies aged 63
3
The roadworks on Arbroath Road. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson
Drivers face delays on Dundee's Arbroath Road due to roadworks
2
Poundstretcher on Lochee Road in Dundee.
Budget retailer to hold giveaway at Tayside, Fife and Stirling shops as new owner…
Chief Superintendent Nicola Russell, divisional commander for Tayside. Image Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Top Tayside cop wants to cut hours spent dealing with mental health issues
Karyn McKay, childminder
'Without childcare you have big problems': Two in five childcare services cancelled in Dundee
2

Conversation