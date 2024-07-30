HMS Unicorn secures £500k funding boost as dry dock project plans intensify

HMS Unicorn has secured almost half-a-million pounds as bosses look to intensify preparations to secure the historic ship’s future.

The Unicorn Preservation Society has received a little over £471,000 from grants given by The Northwood Charitable Trust and The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

The money will partly go towards an ambitious £26m plan – dubbed Project Safe Haven – which was unveiled last year.

If successful, the project will see HMS Unicorn moved to East Graving Dock from its current location to become the centre piece of the new Dundee Maritime Heritage Centre.

HMS Unicorn oldest ship in Scotland

It’s hoped that around 50% of the estimated price tag of will be funded through a bid to the National Lottery, as well as cash from the the Tay Cities Deal.

This leaves around £13 million in funding still to raise, which bosses at HMS Unicorn are optimistic about achieving.

Berthed at Victoria Dock, the HMS Unicorn is the oldest ship in Scotland and third oldest in the world.

The recently secured funding will allow HMS Unicorn bosses to increase capacity to prepare for the complex engineering challenge of relocating the fragile ship to the dry dock.

It will also go towards ongoing museum activities and established volunteer, community engagement and learning work.

Bosses aim to secure HMS Unicorn future

Museum director Matthew Bellhouse Moran said: “We are ecstatic to have received this support which will allow the Unicorn Preservation Society to progress our plans into March 2025.

“As an independent charity without regular core funding, we are dependent on funding such as this to achieve our aim of saving HMS Unicorn for future generations.”

Director of The Northwood Charitable Trust, Blair Thomson added: “The Trust is delighted to be able to support the Unicorn Preservation Trust with this important work at this exciting and critical time.

“We look forward to watching things develop and wish the project all the very best.”