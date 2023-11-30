Royle Family star Ricky Tomlinson starring in new show visiting Angus and Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Theatre

Royle Family star Ricky Tomlinson starring in new show visiting Angus and Fife

The actor will play himself in the musical comedy Irish Annie's.

By Ben MacDonald
Ricky Tomlinson is set to visit Angus and Fife
Ricky Tomlinson is set to visit Kirkcaldy and Arbroath. Image: Steve Meddle/Shutterstock

Royle Family star Ricky Tomlinson is starring in a new show visiting Angus and Fife.

Tomlinson, who played Jim Royle in the iconic sitcom, will play himself in Irish Annie’s.

The comedy musical is touring the UK, stopping at Kirkcaldy’s Adam Smith Theatre on Friday March 22 2024.

Two days later, the production will visit Arbroath’s Webster Memorial Theatre.

Tomlinson will appear as a “celebrity guest” in the pub at the centre of the play, where a landlady is joined by her regular madcap customers for a “fun night out of comedy, music and mayhem”.

Irish Annie's will be performed in Kirkcaldy and Arbroath
A poster advertising the new show, Irish Annie’s. Image: Bill Elms Associates
Ricky Tomlinson and Annie, played by Catherine Rice
Ricky Tomlinson stars as a celebrity guest at the pub. Image: Bill Elms Associates

The show will feature original songs along with favourites like Tell Me Ma, Dirty Old Town, Whiskey in the Jar and Danny Boy.

Tomlinson – whose other TV roles have included DCI Charlie Wise in Cracker, and football manager Mike Bassett – said: “This show is a delight to be part of, with a wonderful cast of characters and beautiful original and classic Irish music.

“Come and enjoy the show and sing along with the song sheets provided. I guarantee you will have a ball.”

Tickets for both shows are now available to buy through OnFife and ANGUSalive.

