Royle Family star Ricky Tomlinson starring in new show visiting Angus and Fife

Royle Family star Ricky Tomlinson is starring in a new show visiting Angus and Fife.

Tomlinson, who played Jim Royle in the iconic sitcom, will play himself in Irish Annie’s.

The comedy musical is touring the UK, stopping at Kirkcaldy’s Adam Smith Theatre on Friday March 22 2024.

Two days later, the production will visit Arbroath’s Webster Memorial Theatre.

Tomlinson will appear as a “celebrity guest” in the pub at the centre of the play, where a landlady is joined by her regular madcap customers for a “fun night out of comedy, music and mayhem”.

The show will feature original songs along with favourites like Tell Me Ma, Dirty Old Town, Whiskey in the Jar and Danny Boy.

Tomlinson – whose other TV roles have included DCI Charlie Wise in Cracker, and football manager Mike Bassett – said: “This show is a delight to be part of, with a wonderful cast of characters and beautiful original and classic Irish music.

“Come and enjoy the show and sing along with the song sheets provided. I guarantee you will have a ball.”

Tickets for both shows are now available to buy through OnFife and ANGUSalive.