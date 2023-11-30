7 teenagers charged over Montrose break-in

Seven teenagers have been charged in connection with a Montrose break-in.

Police were alerted after the premises on Ferry Street were targeted just before 6pm on Wednesday.

It has not been confirmed whether the site targeted was residential or commercial.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Officers attended and seven male youths, two aged 15, two aged 16 and three aged 17, were traced and charged in connection.

“Reports will be sent to the procurator fiscal and the youth justice assessor.”