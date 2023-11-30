Fife chocolatier to host tasting sessions and workshops in new base

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Fife chocolatier to host tasting sessions and workshops in new base

The Cocoa Tree Shop in Pittenweem is expanding to Anstruther.

By Ben MacDonald
The Cocoa Tree Shop will make chocolates at its new Anstruther base.
The Cocoa Tree Shop will make chocolates at its new Anstruther base.

A Fife chocolatier is set to offer tasking sessions and workshops at a new base.

The Cocoa Tree Shop in Pittenweem – which makes chocolates under the name The Pittenweem Chocolate Company – has been permitted to convert a unit on Old Station Road in Anstruther.

The unit was most recently used as a storage facility and an office.

According to the plans lodged with the council, The Cocoa Tree Shop plans to overhaul the unit for chocolate production.

Sophie Latinis, owner of The Cocoa Tree
The Cocoa Tree Shop owner Sophie Latinis. Image: DC Thomson

It will also create informal space for talks, tastings and workshops, and visitors will be able to see the chocolate producers in action.

There are plans to run chocolate-making workshops and tasting sessions twice a week.

The firm also wants to make speciality sorbets, waffles and hot chocolate for customers to take away between noon and 2pm on weekdays and noon to 4pm at weekends.

The cafe on High Street in Pittenweem will remain open.

The Cocoa Tree Shop's plans have been approved by Fife Council
The Cocoa Tree Shop cafe in Pittenweem. Image: Maureen Queen

A planning statement submitted to the council said: “The production of chocolates, shop, servicing of online orders and cafe currently all operate out of Pittenweem but have outgrown their premises.

“The proposed move of the chocolate production will allow more space for the shop and cafe in Pittenweem while providing more appropriate spaces for chocolate production.”

It added that owner Sophie Latinis is “passionate about showcasing fair trade, locally sourced, responsibly grown products”.

The Cocoa Tree Cafe is one of several businesses across Tayside and Fife offering a range of chocolate experiences.

More from Fife

St Andrews University graduate Israa, right, has appealed for help to get her family out of Gaza
Dundee mum’s fight to get sick daughter, 5, out of Gaza
Mark Robertson was found guilty.
Fife massage therapist has lost job, home and wife after sexual assault
The noise on Kirkcaldy Esplanade was incredible in 2013 as the cars all revved in tribute to Paul Walker. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
When death of Paul Walker brought the Fast and the Furious to Kirkcaldy
Stewart Wilson (left) of Cupar Golf Club and new catering franchisee Iain Rennie (right) outside Cupar Golf Club clubhouse. Image: Cupar Golf Club
Cupar Golf Club announces new catering franchise with nod to club's 168-year history
St Andrews University.
St Andrews University rector agrees to enter mediation amid row over Israel 'genocide' claim
MLitt Art History graduates Analia Kaufman, Anna-Sophie Kasprowski, Xingyi Stella Sheng, Jin Chenziau, Amelia Ritter and Sarah Lovett. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
St Andrews University winter graduations 2023: Best pictures from day two
Greener Kirkcaldy urges Fife pensioners to donate winter fuel payments to help with cost of living
Well-off Fife pensioners urged to consider donating winter fuel payment to help poorer families…
Juror Scott Nelson wound up in the dock at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Fife juror found in contempt of court after personal inquiries collapse trial
Gwen Ferguson stole - then binned - £5k of goods.
Theft investigator gran stole phones and smart watches from Amazon - then binned them…
St Andrews community hospital
MSPs slam 'major failing' that allowed bogus nurse to give care to Fife hospital…

Conversation