Fife chocolatier to host tasting sessions and workshops in new base

A Fife chocolatier is set to offer tasking sessions and workshops at a new base.

The Cocoa Tree Shop in Pittenweem – which makes chocolates under the name The Pittenweem Chocolate Company – has been permitted to convert a unit on Old Station Road in Anstruther.

The unit was most recently used as a storage facility and an office.

According to the plans lodged with the council, The Cocoa Tree Shop plans to overhaul the unit for chocolate production.

It will also create informal space for talks, tastings and workshops, and visitors will be able to see the chocolate producers in action.

There are plans to run chocolate-making workshops and tasting sessions twice a week.

The firm also wants to make speciality sorbets, waffles and hot chocolate for customers to take away between noon and 2pm on weekdays and noon to 4pm at weekends.

The cafe on High Street in Pittenweem will remain open.

A planning statement submitted to the council said: “The production of chocolates, shop, servicing of online orders and cafe currently all operate out of Pittenweem but have outgrown their premises.

“The proposed move of the chocolate production will allow more space for the shop and cafe in Pittenweem while providing more appropriate spaces for chocolate production.”

It added that owner Sophie Latinis is “passionate about showcasing fair trade, locally sourced, responsibly grown products”.

The Cocoa Tree Cafe is one of several businesses across Tayside and Fife offering a range of chocolate experiences.