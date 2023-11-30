Cycling sheriff says it is ‘just as well’ he is not dealing with BMW driver who broke cyclist’s back in A9 collision

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cycling sheriff says it is ‘just as well’ he is not dealing with BMW driver who broke cyclist’s back in A9 collision

Stuart Smillie drove onto the Keir Roundabout 'without stopping' and collided with the cyclist.

By Tim Bugler, Central Scotland News
Stuart Smillie.
Stuart Smillie.

A BMW driver who came off a motorway onto a major roundabout without stopping and collided with a cyclist, breaking his back, is facing jail.

Stuart Smillie, 43, will be sentenced in January after the judge before whom he appeared this week disclosed he had been knocked off his own bike in similar circumstances so he would not be dealing with the case any further.

Sheriff Simon Collins KC told Smillie it was “probably just as well” his punishment would be decided by another arbiter.

Roundabout collision

A court heard the accident happened at about 8.45 on June 17, a Saturday morning, at Keir Roundabout – where the M9 becomes the A9.

Keir roundabout
Mr Hutchinson was indicating to leave the roundabout towards Doune (top right) when Smillie emerged without stopping from the motorway (left). Image: Google.

Hamish Hutchinson, 42, and a group of friends left Bridge of Allan to cycle towards the village of Doune in Perthshire.

After entering the roundabout from the Bridge of Allan road, Mr Hutchinson was signalling to leave at the Doune exit when he was struck by Smillie’s BMW 116i Sport.

Hamish Hutchinson
Hamish Hutchinson suffered a broken back. Image: Central Scotland News.

The car had entered the roundabout from the fast lane of the M9 “without stopping”, prosecutor Steven Lynch said.

Despite Mr Hutchinson “immediately taking evasive action”, Smillie’s car, still doing 15 to 20 miles an hour, went straight into his side.

Mr Hutchinson, a father-of-three, was thrown onto the bonnet, then off again onto the road when Smillie braked.

Prosecutor Steven Lynch said: “He sustained a stable fracture to his spine and heavy cuts and bruises to his arms and legs.”

Mr Hutchinson was taken by ambulance to hospital and avoided being paralysed because the break did not affect his spinal cord..

Sheriff recused himself

At Stirling Sheriff Court, Smillie, of Norwood Avenue, Bonnybridge, pled guilty to causing serious injury by careless driving.

Ross McGowan, defending, said an insurance claim is ongoing.

Sentence was deferred until January 10 for a background report and an assessment of Smillie’s suitability for a curfew order as a possible alternative to prison.

Sheriff Collins said up-to-date information about Mr Hutchinson’s present condition would also be required.

He revealed: “I’m a driver but I’m also a cyclist and I’ve been hit and knocked off my bike in slightly similar circumstances to this.

“I disclose that.

“I’m not going to be dealing with [sentencing].

“It’ll come back before one of the resident sheriffs other than myself, which is probably just as well.”

He added: “It’s obviously a serious matter.”

Ongoing ‘issues’

Mr Hutchinson, of Bannockburn, a press officer for government tourism agency VisitScotland, said: “I was told in the hospital it was a stable fracture, which means it wasn’t interfering with the spinal cord, so I didn’t lose any motor functions.

“I’ve still got issues in my back.”

The road bike he was riding, which he borrowed from a friend, was written off.

