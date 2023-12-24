Home for Christmas: Fairytale role for St Andrews girl Tinashe Warikandwa

Tinashe Warikandwa’s teachers at her Fife primary school remember her talent shining as soon as she stepped on the stage in the school hall.

We met up with Tinashe and some P6 and P7 pupils at Greyfriars RC Primary school in St Andrews to find out more about her journey to from school hall to professional acting.

Tinashe Warikandwa is home for Christmas this year, thanks to an agent who went above and beyond when putting the actor forward for festive roles.

The part of Cinderella in the Byre Theatre pantomime is extra special for the former Greyfriars Primary and Madras College pupil as she will be able to spend her precious time off with her family while she is home.

“I grew up in St Andrews,” explains the 25-year-old, “with my sister Nakai Warikandwa, my brother Taurai Warikandwa and my mother Linda Simpson.”

Singing and dancing were nothing out of the ordinary for the young actor who says, “My mother was a dancer in her youth and I had an aunty who did ballet. Dancing was common in my family so it wasn’t a shock when my sister and I made performing a career.”

Tinashe’s older sister Nakai has landed roles in film and as a dancer in music videos including the 2021 Columbia Pictures production of Cinderella and has recently finished a tour with Robbie Williams.

Tinashe from ‘a hugely talented family’

Terrie Rochow, who taught both girls when they were at Greyfriars Primary school remembers that they both came into their own when they got onto the stage at school, “they are a hugely talented family,” she says, “Tinashe maybe didn’t get excited about maths or literary but as soon as she got on that stage she really came alive.”

“I loved my time at Greyfriars,” Tinashe agrees, “I would perform any moment I could. My friend and I even started our own glee club at golden time on Friday afternoons and we put on shows.

“I was very fond of Miss Miller who taught me football and told me I could achieve my dreams.

“At Madras College I started my own Tuesday night dance class for pupils which was great. I attended MCDS dance school and learned from great teachers there.”

After high school, Tinashe went to the MGA Academy of Performing Arts in Edinburgh. There, she says, “I fell in love with acting.”

Chatting in front of an enthusiastic cohort of primary six and seven pupils, Tinashe told us how she landed a panto role in her hometown: “I auditioned for a few parts but my lovely agent knew that I wanted to come home for Christmas and put me forward for the role at The Byre Theatre.

“I was so excited when I found out that I would be playing Cinderella here in St Andrews! I can’t wait to spend time with my family, go to the pub with my siblings on Christmas Eve and just curl up and watch Christmas movies together.”

Scottish roles suit best

Tinashe says she is currently based in London as it’s the best place to be for auditions: “So I only get home two or three times a year for short visits.”

She hopes to be able to come back to Scotland in the future though, and she has landed several roles in Scottish plays recently, including The Steamie and her favourite role so far: “Alix/Shona/Morna in Finn Anderson and Tania Azevedo’s A Mother’s Song. It’s the most beautiful role.

“The first time I read the script I knew it would be one of the best shows I’ll do and I’m very grateful I got to experience a project like that so early on in my career.”

Her current role as Cinderella at The Byre is a welcome change to these recent, more serious roles. “I enjoy panto as work can be quite emotionally draining and heavy for actors but with panto you are guaranteed a good laugh and it’s just as fun to perform as it is to watch.

“The biggest challenge is not to laugh at the dame!”

The 2023 Byre Theatre pantomime is directed by Gordon Barr, who has been involved in the theatrical festive treat for over a decade. “I wrote and directed my first Byre panto in 2012 and they still haven’t managed to get rid of me – thank goodness!” he laughs.

He has been delighted to welcome Tinashe to the Byre panto fold, “this year, “She auditioned for the role, along with lots of other actresses, and was an absolutely perfect fit for this Cinderella,” he enthuses. “She has an open-hearted warmth and a cheeky sense of humour which is just perfect for the character.”

“She has fitted in brilliantly with the cast. We all live together in St Andrews during panto so it’s great that everyone gets along so well, including Tinashe.”

Gordon feels honoured to be creating: “a bit of Christmas magic and joy for audiences of all ages. Panto’s a very special thing that the whole family can enjoy together and it’s a real privilege to create a show like that.”

His version of Cinderella is a celebration of theatre. “This year’s Cinderella is all about the magic of theatre. In tough times, theatre can be a joyous experience,” he explains. “A way to escape the real world for a couple of hours – and we really wanted to celebrate that in the story. So all the characters live and work in the Grand Fantasia Theatre – which gives us lots of scope for plenty of showbiz glitz and glamour!”

Sharing the secret of success with the kids of St Andrews

Tinashe was happy to answer lots of great questions from the present Greyfriars Primary School pupils, many of whom were learning their own lines and songs for the school’s production of Snow White: A Hint of Snow. She also gave any budding performers a few tips for success.

“Have loads of ideas,” she enthuses, just be confident and think that anyone can play any role. Learn as many skills as you can, singing, dancing, acting – the more skills you have in life the better.”

The emerging actor won a few hearts among the primary pupils when she visited and she is sure to win many more fans during her performances on stage at the Byre Theatre.

See Tinashe Warikandwa in Cinderella at The Byre Theatre, St Andrews until December 31.

The kids’ questions

How many hours do you spend learning your script?

I wake up every morning early and learn lines as I feel they get embedded more when I have energy and focus.

What happens if you forget your lines?

It doesn’t happen often as you spend so long going over and over it but if you do get something wrong always remember that the other actors have got you, you have to forgive yourself and move on.

How do you avoid stage fright?

A I avoid stage fright by breathing deeply, making sure I’m prepared and believing I can get through worst case scenarios.

What’s your favourite animal?

My favourite animals are DOGS! [This response was greeted with great enthusiasm by the children – especially those who also love dogs. There was more than one fist-pump!]

Have you accidentally broken any props?

Yes I have but that’s the joy of live theatre!

Have you ever made any props? [For context, some of the children helped to make the props for their school pantomime.]

I don’t think I’d be trusted to make props so I’d better leave that to the professionals!!