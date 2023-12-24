GEORGE CRAN: What next for Dundee after call-off fury with all eyes on Owen Beck future following yet another Liverpool left-back injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
GEORGE CRAN: What next for Dundee after call-off fury with all eyes on Owen Beck future following yet another Liverpool left-back injury

The Dark Blues made their feelings clear after their Aberdeen match was postponed.

Dundee players train on the Dens Park pitch after the Aberdeen game was called off. Image: SNS
Dundee players train on the Dens Park pitch after the Aberdeen game was called off. Image: SNS
By George Cran

Dundee are playing catch-up in the Premiership after a second Aberdeen match this season fell foul of the weather.

By the time the Dark Blues kick off against Celtic on Boxing Day, they’ll be three games behind five teams in the division.

However, despite playing fewer fixtures than almost everyone else they find themselves well-perched in seventh spot.

It’s been a successful return to the top-flight for the Dee. So far.

But they were keen to keep their momentum going with Aberdeen in town on Saturday.

Referee David Munro called off the Dundee v Aberdeen game. Image: SNS

Timing could have been handy with the Dons playing seven matches in less than a month heading into the contest.

But we’ll never know if that timing did indeed give Dundee an advantage.

Fury

The Dark Blues were furious at the decision taken by referee David Munro to call the game off and the lack of communication thereafter.

It’s understood the official told the BBC the game was off before informing the teams. Tony Docherty also revealed there were no discussions with the managers of either side.

The fury is understandable and it was clear from fans trudging away from the stadium.

Dundee groundsman Brian Robertson works on the Dens Park pitch. Image: SNS
Dundee groundsman Brian Robertson works on the Dens Park pitch. Image: SNS

No indications were given that the weather would be an issue. It appeared issues with the pitch earlier in the season had been remedied while the amount of rain wasn’t anything like we’d seen for previous call-offs.

Indeed, the start of the season saw the match with Motherwell actually stopped before a corner kick was taken so that Brian Robertson, the groundsman, could sweep water off the pitch as it continued to teem down.

This wasn’t anything like that.

Referee

The goalmouth looked rough, though. And the referee’s assessment left him in no doubt player safety had to be taken into consideration.

Despite Dundee’s protestations, it is the referee who is responsible for the safety of the players and as such his decision has to be accepted.

The bigger issue was the lateness of the decision and the lack of communication thereafter. News didn’t officially emerge from the two clubs until 2.07pm.

Referee David Munro at Dens Park. Image: SNS

Fans had travelled down from Aberdeen, no doubt some through pretty rough weather conditions.

Cove Rangers’ match against Edinburgh City was delayed to clear snow off the pitch. With rain forecast to stop – and would go on to do so – before 3pm, the question can rightly be asked why the same decision wasn’t made at Dens Park.

Particularly with such a big crowd expected.

Going forward, what does it mean for the Dark Blues?

A loss of a six-figure sum for a start.

Possible fixture congestion later on in the season, too. And a general grumpiness around Dens Park.

Owen Beck

That could well be added to after seeing Liverpool left-back Kostas Tsimikas break his collarbone in the evening Premier League match against Arsenal.

First-choice left-back Andy Robertson is still out with a broken collarbone of his own and isn’t expected back for a few weeks.

Owen Beck at Dens Park. Image: SNS
Dundee’s Owen Beck at Dens Park. Image: SNS

So what happens with Owen Beck?

He’s been a star turn for the Dark Blues this season, lighting up the Premiership in his loan spell on Tayside.

The expectation was that he would see out his season-long loan at Dens Park and it’s understood Liverpool felt that way, too.

How that is affected by yet another left-back picking up a lengthy injury, however, remains to be seen.

Will they decide to trigger their recall option to cover a problem position?

All worried Dundee eyes will be on Jurgen Klopp’s handling of the situation.

Because there is no doubt the Dee are desperate to enjoy the young Welshman in dark blue for as long as possible.

