The View frontman Kyle Falconer taking musical to America

The View frontman Kyle Falconer has revealed the musical he wrote with his partner Laura Wilde will be going to America this year.

The semi-autobiographical No Love Songs follows a couple as they navigate new parenthood and post-natal depression.

The show, which features songs from Falconer’s solo album “No Love Songs for Laura”, received critical acclaim after its world premiere at the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Falconer, 36, said this year he will fulfil an ambition to take the show to the States.

Kyle Falconer ‘buzzing’ to take No Love Songs musical to America

He said: “I’m buzzing. It took us a couple of years to get it off the ground and actually get it happening. We’re going to be in America this year, taking it over there.

“When we first did it we were speaking to the director and he said, ‘What do you want to do?’ I was like, ‘I want it to go to America’, so the fact that we’re actually doing it is a massive buzz.

“We’re going to be taking the kids over to New York.”

The singer-songwriter, best known for hits like Same Jeans, said that 2023 had been “a mad year”.

The View performed a series of comeback gigs, including an infamous on-stage bust-up between Falconer and bandmate Kieren Webster.

Falconer told Restless Natives podcast hosts Gordon Smart and Martin Compston: “We did the biggest View tour since 2006. It was pretty crazy – I’m glad we survived it.

“It’s been a mad year – it’s good to be back. I’m buzzing for this year, it’ll be great.”