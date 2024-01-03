Council chiefs explain lack of fines for engine idling in Perth and Kinross

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Council chiefs explain lack of fines for engine idling in Perth and Kinross

The policy was introduced at the start of March.

By Kieran Webster
Traffic from West Bridge Street in Perth
No drivers have been fined in Perth and Kinross for engine idling yet. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Council bosses have explained a lack of fines for engine idling in Perth and Kinross – nine months after the rules came into force.

The policy, introduced by the council in March, gives traffic wardens the power to fine drivers who sit with their car engines running while parked.

However, as of mid-December, no fines had been issued, according to a Freedom of Information request by The Courier.

Engine idling: Why has Perth and Kinross not issued a single fine?

Eric Drysdale, convener of the environment, infrastructure and economic development committee, says fines are only to be used as a “last resort”.

He told The Courier: “We want to change driver behaviour, not issue fines.

“This means that our parking and civil contingencies officers approach drivers who are sitting with their engines idling to explain that we have these anti-idling measures in place, and why that is.

“Transport emissions account for over half of all carbon dioxide emissions in Perth and Kinross and we are committed to cutting these in order to improve air quality.

Councillor Eric Drysdale. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

“It’s also the case that it uses more fuel to leave an engine idling for 10 seconds than it does to turn it off and restart it, so it makes sense economically not to leave your engine running.

“Our parking attendants have found drivers very willing to turn their engines off when asked to do so.

“We haven’t had a single incidence of refusal to comply so far, and so I’d like to thank the public for their support with this.”

A busy Atholl Street.
A busy Atholl Street. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

When the policy was introduced it was agreed drivers would at first be “encouraged” not to sit with their engines running before enforcement action was taken.

Councillor Angus Forbes was the council’s environment convener when the policy was introduced.

Last year he expressed surprise that the policy had not been used – but welcomed the latest news.

‘Drivers are being hit hard enough’

He said: “This was always going to be a soft-touch approach where fines were the very last option.

“In that regard, I am pleased that no fines have been issued and I hope that continues to be the case.

“Motorists are being hit hard enough as it is.”

Angus Forbes at home.
Councillor Angus Forbes. Image: Angus Forbes.

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said: “We began enforcing powers against excessive vehicle idling on March 1 2023.

“The enforcement is delivered following the ‘Four Es’ approach: engage, explain, encourage and as a last resort, enforce via issuing fixed penalty notices (FPNs) to anyone refusing to switch off their engines when requested.

“While no FPNs have been issued to date, we have found that engaging with motorists and explaining why unnecessary idling should be avoided is a more effective way to encourage a change in behaviour.”

More from Perth & Kinross

Tayside Mountain Rescue Team members carrying a casualty on a stretcher across moorland near Kenmore in Perthshire
Covid effect gives Tayside Mountain Rescue Team its busiest ever year
Olivia Attwood at Gleneagles Hotel.
Reality star Olivia Attwood enjoys New Year trip to Gleneagles
Doina Solomeanii with baby Mark and nurses at Ninewells on January 1 2024.
Perth mum says son is a 'superhero' after he becomes Tayside's first 2024 baby
The New County Hotel, where three people died in the fire. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: All we know one year on from Perth tragedy
The M90 near Glenfarg. Image: Google Maps
Firefighters work to free people from car after M90 crash
Police on Friarton Road. Image: Stuart Cowper
Emergency services attend Perth industrial estate after explosion claims - as council confirms NO…
New County Hotel Fire
Manager of fire-hit Perth hotel where 3 people died fears no one will ever…
Sir Rod Stewart at Gleneagles Hotel
Sir Rod Stewart and family enjoy luxury break at five-star Gleneagles Hotel in Perthshire
The scene of the A9 crash.
Two people taken to hospital after firefighters work to free those 'trapped in vehicles'…
A museum, supermarket sign and a bowling alley screen
8 major shops and attractions opening in Tayside and Fife in 2024

Conversation