Council chiefs explain lack of fines for engine idling in Perth and Kinross

Council bosses have explained a lack of fines for engine idling in Perth and Kinross – nine months after the rules came into force.

The policy, introduced by the council in March, gives traffic wardens the power to fine drivers who sit with their car engines running while parked.

However, as of mid-December, no fines had been issued, according to a Freedom of Information request by The Courier.

Engine idling: Why has Perth and Kinross not issued a single fine?

Eric Drysdale, convener of the environment, infrastructure and economic development committee, says fines are only to be used as a “last resort”.

He told The Courier: “We want to change driver behaviour, not issue fines.

“This means that our parking and civil contingencies officers approach drivers who are sitting with their engines idling to explain that we have these anti-idling measures in place, and why that is.

“Transport emissions account for over half of all carbon dioxide emissions in Perth and Kinross and we are committed to cutting these in order to improve air quality.

“It’s also the case that it uses more fuel to leave an engine idling for 10 seconds than it does to turn it off and restart it, so it makes sense economically not to leave your engine running.

“Our parking attendants have found drivers very willing to turn their engines off when asked to do so.

“We haven’t had a single incidence of refusal to comply so far, and so I’d like to thank the public for their support with this.”

When the policy was introduced it was agreed drivers would at first be “encouraged” not to sit with their engines running before enforcement action was taken.

Councillor Angus Forbes was the council’s environment convener when the policy was introduced.

Last year he expressed surprise that the policy had not been used – but welcomed the latest news.

‘Drivers are being hit hard enough’

He said: “This was always going to be a soft-touch approach where fines were the very last option.

“In that regard, I am pleased that no fines have been issued and I hope that continues to be the case.

“Motorists are being hit hard enough as it is.”

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said: “We began enforcing powers against excessive vehicle idling on March 1 2023.

“The enforcement is delivered following the ‘Four Es’ approach: engage, explain, encourage and as a last resort, enforce via issuing fixed penalty notices (FPNs) to anyone refusing to switch off their engines when requested.

“While no FPNs have been issued to date, we have found that engaging with motorists and explaining why unnecessary idling should be avoided is a more effective way to encourage a change in behaviour.”