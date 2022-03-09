Fines for Perth and Kinross drivers who leave their engines idling in new crackdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fines for Perth and Kinross drivers who leave their engines idling in new crackdown

By Hannah Ballantyne
March 9 2022, 4.41pm Updated: March 9 2022, 6.24pm
Air pollution.
Perth and Kinross Council is aiming to tackle air pollution.

Drivers who leave their car engines running when idle will be fined in a new crackdown by Perth and Kinross Council.

Parking wardens will issue the penalties in a bid to reduce pollution in the area.

Initially drivers will be “encouraged” not to leave engines running when stationary but fines will be issued if people do not comply.

The crack-down will focus on high-pollution areas including Crieff and Atholl Street and Bridgend in Perth.

What sparked the action?

Pollution from transport amounts to 52% of all carbon dioxide emissions in Perth and Kinross, 45% of which comes from cars.

Idle vehicles produce 20 times more pollution than if they were travelling at 32mph.

It is hoped this change will allow pollution levels in the area to reduce and improve.

Vehicle idling is already an offence against the Road Traffic (Vehicle Emissions) (Fixed Penalty) (Scotland) Regulations 2003.

Crieff
Pollution in Crieff is high.

Will the changes be enforced?

The council has confirmed this change will initially only be encouraged by parking officers but non-compliance will lead to fines.

Alongside their regular duties, parking attendants will respond to complaints about idling cars and ensure drivers are following the rules.

The new approach will see wardens ask drivers to switch off their engines if not moving and explain why it is harmful to leave it running.

If motorists refuse to switch off their engines they could be given a £20 fixed penalty notice.

‘Smallest of steps’

But Angus Forbes, the council’s environment and infrastructure convenor, said he is hoping no penalties will be required.

“We adopted our climate change strategy and action plan last year and promised to look at ways we could improve air quality and reduce emissions,” he said.

“Formally adopting an anti-idling policy is not about penalising drivers – we don’t expect to have to issue many fixed penalty notices, if any.

“Instead it’s about encouraging drivers to take the smallest of steps to help the environment.”

Councillor Angus Forbes.
“This process will be undertaken by our parking attendants who are already on the streets every day, they will respond to complaints or proactively visit areas where there is a problem or simply stop to speak to a driver if they are sitting in their car with the engine running.

“The emphasis is very much about engagement, no one wants to issue a fixed penalty and that will be the very last resort.

“When a motorist leaves their engine running, one of our officers, such as a traffic warden, would speak to them asking them to switch off the engine and explaining why.

“Every change we make, no matter how small, will help with our climate change ambitions and I think the vast majority of people will appreciate that.”

Councillors will be asked to approve the new strategy when the environment and infrastructure committee meets on March 14.

