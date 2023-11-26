‘If you’ve not sung The Proclaimers on a night out, you’ve probably not had the full Scottish experience!’, says Pitlochry Sunshine on Leith star

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment What's On

‘If you’ve not sung The Proclaimers on a night out, you’ve probably not had the full Scottish experience!’, says Pitlochry Sunshine on Leith star

Actor Finlay Bain talks to us about The Proclaimers and playing the lead role of Ally in Sunshine on Leith now on at Pitlochry Festival Theatre

By Michael Alexander
Finlay Bain plays Ally in Sunshine on Leith at Pitlochry Festival Theatre. Image: Pitlochry Festival Theatre
Finlay Bain plays Ally in Sunshine on Leith at Pitlochry Festival Theatre. Image: Pitlochry Festival Theatre

It’s 16 years since Sunshine on Leith was originally staged at Dundee Rep before being transformed into the 2013 smash hit feature film adaptation starring Jane Horrocks and Peter Mullan.

Set to the classic songs of the much-loved The Proclaimers, including “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles), “Letter from America” and of course the emotive “Sunshine on Leith”, a brand-new production of the play is now on for winter at Pitlochry Festival Theatre, following a version in summer 2022.

But while actor Finlay Bain, who plays the lead role of Ally, was a fan of The Proclaimers growing up, he knew little about the play until taking on the Pitlochry role.

“Obviously being Scottish it’s part of our DNA to have had exposure to the brilliant music by The Proclaimers,” he said.

“But while I’ve done pantos and stuff in the past, this is my first musical.

“I wasn’t truly aware of Sunshine on Leith.

“So when I got to auditioning for it, the first thing I had to do was read the script.

“I watched the film as well which I thought was really good.

“Then playing the music while reading the script as well, I thought it tied in really nicely.

“Stephen Greenhorn’s just done a phenomenal job creating that sort of real story and placing the songs so well within it.”

Did Sunshine on Leith star Finlay always want to be an actor?

Finlay, 33, grew up in Edinburgh and East Lothian.

He’d secured a university place to study film, media and journalism.

But while on a gap year in Australia, he had “quite a last minute sliding doors moment” over a pint with his brother when he realised he should pursue a career in theatre instead.

Trained at Birmingham School of Acting, he wrote, produced and performed in ‘Living a Little’ with his theatre company Riot House Theatre at the Vault festival.

Sunshine on Leith runs at Pitlochry Festival Theatre until December 23

There it won the Origins Award for Outstanding New Work, and then transferred to The King’s Head Theatre, then to Underbelly at the Edinburgh Fringe.

Theatre credits includes ‘The Straw Chair’, at The Finborough Theatre, ‘Trainspotting Live’ UK Tour, ‘The Flouers o’ Edinburgh’ at The Finborough Theatre and National Theatre of Scotland’s touring production of ‘Black Watch’.

He has recently starred as the lead role in the feature film, ‘Meet You in Scotland’ produced by Reel One Entertainment.

But he’s excited to be playing Ally in Sunshine on Leith – and it helps that he enjoys the music.

How many Proclaimers songs was the Sunshine on Leith star familiar with?

“Maybe I didn’t know some of the less known songs,” he said, adding that he once did an acoustic guitar set of 500 Miles during a power cut while best man at his best pal’s wedding.

“But if you haven’t sung out loud some of the more famous songs at some point on a night out, you’ve probably not had the full Scottish experience!

“You can’t really get away from it which I think is a great thing – whether at weddings, big sporting occasions as well.

“Even during lockdown there was the videos of people in Leith Walk all singing Sunshine on Leith together.

“It’s not going away!”

Was it easy for Finlay to ‘connect’ with his Sunshine on Leith character?

Sunshine on Leith sees service members Davy and Ally return from war overseas, to be confronted with civilian life relationships, blind dates, and new responsibilities.

As the pair embark on intertwining journeys of love, they begin to question what home really means to them as they rediscover their sense of identity.

Finlay says he finds it “quite easy” to connect with Ally’s character.

He finds him a “cheeky but likeable guy”.

“He’s got a good heart, really good intentions and he just wants that – if not traditional – but sort of that dream of settling down,” said Finlay.

“He’s done his bit in the Army.

“For me, he’s really great from an acting point of view as well because he goes on quite an emotional journey.”

What’s it been like working with the Pitlochry Festival Theatre team?

Finlay said this is his first time working with the Pitlochry Festival Theatre team.

He says working with them has been “great”.

Director Elizabeth Newman has given them “lots of space to take risks and play around and experiment”.

The musical director, meanwhile, has been making sure they “do the music justice and hit all the right notes” while carrying the story through as part of the flow.

Pitlochry Festival Theatre artistic director Elizabeth Newman

Stephen Greenhorn’s just done a phenomenal job creating that sort of real story and placing the songs so well within it,” he added.

“I’m  a firm believer that if the audience see you are enjoying playing the role, playing the part, singing the songs, then they feed into that and it helps them access it and enjoy it themselves.

“It’s joyous and about real Scottish people and their stories and things”.

Other cast members include Robbie Scott as Davy; Sinead Kenny as Yvonne; Keith Macpherson as Rab; Alyson Orr as Jean; Jessica Dives as Eilidh; Fiona Wood as Liz; and Charlotte Grayson as Hazel.

Sunshine on Leith writer Stephen Greenhorn. Image: Fraser Band

The cast is completed by Trudy War; Jake Reynolds and Royal Conservatoire of Scotland graduates Callum Marshall and James Dawoud.

Originally conceived last year in partnership with Capital Theatres, Sunshine on Leith opened at Pitlochry Festival Theatre on November 17 and runs until December 23.

How to get tickets for Sunshine on Leith

Tickets are available from the box office on 01796 484626 or online

More from What's On

Cammy Barnes with daughter Bonnie. Image: Cammy Barnes
Cammy Barnes: Fife’s ‘singing barber’ grafts to give his family the best life
Steve Mason. Image: Tom Marshak
Big Interview: Why former Beta Band star Steve Mason wants to return to Fife…
Christmas special Saturday December 2, 11am to 6pm, City Square
Christmas in Dundee 2023: Your guide to free festive events in the city
Steve McDonald, right, performs with McDonald's Farm at the Cavern in Liverpool. Image: Steve McDonald
Dundee band leader at The Cavern Club in Liverpool says 'The Beatles saved my…
Anna Taylor soloing in the Lake District. Image: Anna Taylor
'One little mistake could result in my death!': Trailblazing climber Anna Taylor, 25, tells…
(left to right) Creative Dundee's Aeilish Victoria, creative spaces producer; Freya Barcroft, digital producer; Gillian Easson, director; Claire Dufour, creative climate producer; Jen Collins, programmes producer.
Creative Dundee celebrates 15 years of 'amplifying and connecting' the city
James Bluemel is speaking in Perth. Image: RSGS
'Powerful, moving and intelligently told': BAFTA winning director James Bluemel to speak to RSGS…
To go with story by David Dalziel. A Christmas Carol at Dundee Rep for Courier Picture shows; Ewan Donald. A Christmas Carol at Dundee Rep. Supplied by Tommy Ga-Ken Wan please credit Date; Unknown
Dundee Rep's Scrooge is back from Christmas past for 2023 show
Dundee musician Robbie Ward at Letham Nights. Image: Sam Ingram-Sills
Fife's Letham Nights nominated for Scots Trad Music Award 2023
An effigy of Guy Fawkes being burnt on a bonfire during a 5th of November bonfire night. Image: Shutterstock
Guy Fawkes: Is it time to 'forget, forget the fifth of November' in Tayside…

Conversation