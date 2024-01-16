Dundee funeral directors Affertons expanding with new Fintry office

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee funeral directors Affertons expanding with new Fintry office

The business, which has carries out more than 200 funerals a year, expects to create new jobs.

By Gavin Harper
Funeral director Graham Gordon at the new Dundee branch of Affertons. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
A Dundee funeral directors that launched 10 years ago is opening new offices in the city.

Affertons Funeral Care was initially launched by Paul Craigie in 2013 from premises on Clepington Road.

In 2020 the site was hit by a fire that started in a neighbouring takeaway.

The following year, it moved to new state-of-the-art premises on Strathmartine Road.

Now, the business is planning to expand with a satellite office in the Fintry area of the city.

Paul said he had been looking at opening in the area for a number of years.

He believes the new office will fill a gap in the city’s funeral care market.

He said: “Over the years a lot of people have made noises to me that there’s no funeral directors at this end of town.

“This has always been a target area of mine, even when I started out 10 years ago.

“The place next door, which is now a bookmakers, was on my radar when we were starting out, and here we are.”

Making inroads in ‘tight-knit’ community

Paul also hopes the close-knit nature of the community will help word spread about the service his team provides.

But unlike the Strathmartine Road site, funeral services won’t take place at the new Fintry premises.

Inside the Affertons branch in Fintry. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Paul added: “If we can make some inroads here, I think word will soon spread that we do a good job. I’m sure we’ll fair quite well here.

“We’ll not have services here – it’s not big enough, But it means people from this area won’t have to travel a distance to discuss their funeral wishes in their time of need. We’ll be on their doorstep.”

New Affertons office in Fintry

Paul admitted to finding out about the property “by accident” while talking to the owner.

He explained: “We came up to see the former dentists unit behind us. While we were speaking to the owners, they said it was three-quarters of the way through construction.

“It’s a corner site and highly visible. Because it’s new we can put our own stamp on it. It was a no-brainer.”

The new funeral directors on Fintry Road, Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Paul said he plans to staff the new offices with the existing Affertons team initially, but anticipates creating up to four new jobs once it is established.

“In the first instance, we’re going to see how it goes with our current staff. But we’ll probably need to bring in staff.

“The number of funerals we’re doing is going up every year and that’s without this office. We’ve broken 200 funerals this year.

“We’ll probably need another two full-time and at least two part-time staff for on-call stuff.”

