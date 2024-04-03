Visitors flock to Fife barbershop to see Rod Stewart after April Fool’s gag goes viral

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Visitors flock to Fife barbershop to see Rod Stewart after April Fool’s gag goes viral

Owner Cammy Barnes has had to break the bad news to guests.

By Neil Henderson
The spoof photo of Methil barber, Cammy Barnes with Sir Rod Stewart.
The spoof photo of Methil barber Cammy Barnes with Sir Rod Stewart. Image: Cammy Barnes

A Methil barber has been left astonished after his Rod Stewart April Fool’s prank went viral.

Cammy Barnes – known locally as the ‘Singing Barber’ – said his latest April Fool gag has been his best yet after receiving a huge response.

A spoof photo claiming to show Cammy cutting music legend Sir Rod’s famous barnet at Barneys Barbershop in Methil has attracted more than 4,000 likes, 350+ comments and 250+ shares.

Posting the prank on his Facebook page, Cammy wrote: “Definitely our biggest surprise at our barbershop to date.

“Sir Rod Stewart passing through Methil in a VW Camper van isn’t something you see every day.

“Lovely guy.”

Ed Sheeran and Tom Hardy spoof pics were also considered

The fake image of Cammy with the music legend, famed for hits such as Maggie May, Sailing, You Wear It Well and Do You Think I’m Sexy, has since gone viral.

Cammy Barnes performing on Britain's Got Talent.
Cammy Barnes performing on Britain’s Got Talent. Image: : Cammy Barnes

Bagpipe player Cammy, who has toured the world with pipe band Red Hot Chilli Pipers and who was a semi-finalist on reality TV show, Britain’s Got Talent, said he’s been astonished by how many people the photo fooled.

“It was all done for a bit of fun but the response and the number of people it has fooled has been astounding,” he told The Courier.

“On April Fool’s Day last year we posted about hairdressing legend Nicky Clarke packing in his business to come and work Methil which got a lot of people going.

“So we had to find a way of topping that this year.

Cammy cut the hair of the Scotland rugby team ahead of the Six Nations game versus Italy. Image: Cammy Barnes

“Initially we had Photoshop pics of Rod as well as Ed Sheeran and actor Tom Hardy.

“But the Sir Rod one looked the most realistic.

Deluge of people visiting Methil shop to see Rod Stewart

“Also, because my mum is a massive Rod Stewart fan we just had to go for that.

“It’s ridiculous to think that Rod could be driving round in his camper van and stopping off in Methil for a trim.

“But it’s great that people have seen the funny side and gone with it.

Since posting it’s gone a bit crazy.

“I’ve had a deluge of people messaging me about it asking what it was like to meet Sir Rod.

“The barbershop also had loads of people calling in expecting to see him.

“It was mental but great for business so I can’t complain.”

Music legend Sir Rod Stewart.
Music legend, Sir Rod Stewart. Image: PA

Cammy said he is now looking at ways of keeping the Rod Stewart momentum going.

“I once worked with an incredible Rod Stewart impersonator on stage in Edinburgh and I’d like to get him in the shop,” he explained.

“We’d get him performing in Barney’s Barbershop all day which would be brilliant and a fun way of keeping the Rod spoof going.

“You never know where it may lead.

“Maybe one day the real Sir Rod Stewart might actually come in for his haircut.

“Now that’s the dream.”

Conversation