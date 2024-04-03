Visitors flock to Fife barbershop to see Rod Stewart after April Fool’s gag goes viral

A Methil barber has been left astonished after his Rod Stewart April Fool’s prank went viral.

Cammy Barnes – known locally as the ‘Singing Barber’ – said his latest April Fool gag has been his best yet after receiving a huge response.

A spoof photo claiming to show Cammy cutting music legend Sir Rod’s famous barnet at Barneys Barbershop in Methil has attracted more than 4,000 likes, 350+ comments and 250+ shares.

Posting the prank on his Facebook page, Cammy wrote: “Definitely our biggest surprise at our barbershop to date.

“Sir Rod Stewart passing through Methil in a VW Camper van isn’t something you see every day.

“Lovely guy.”

Ed Sheeran and Tom Hardy spoof pics were also considered

The fake image of Cammy with the music legend, famed for hits such as Maggie May, Sailing, You Wear It Well and Do You Think I’m Sexy, has since gone viral.

Bagpipe player Cammy, who has toured the world with pipe band Red Hot Chilli Pipers and who was a semi-finalist on reality TV show, Britain’s Got Talent, said he’s been astonished by how many people the photo fooled.

“It was all done for a bit of fun but the response and the number of people it has fooled has been astounding,” he told The Courier.

“On April Fool’s Day last year we posted about hairdressing legend Nicky Clarke packing in his business to come and work Methil which got a lot of people going.

“So we had to find a way of topping that this year.

“Initially we had Photoshop pics of Rod as well as Ed Sheeran and actor Tom Hardy.

“But the Sir Rod one looked the most realistic.

Deluge of people visiting Methil shop to see Rod Stewart

“Also, because my mum is a massive Rod Stewart fan we just had to go for that.

“It’s ridiculous to think that Rod could be driving round in his camper van and stopping off in Methil for a trim.

“But it’s great that people have seen the funny side and gone with it.

“Since posting it’s gone a bit crazy.

“I’ve had a deluge of people messaging me about it asking what it was like to meet Sir Rod.

“The barbershop also had loads of people calling in expecting to see him.

“It was mental but great for business so I can’t complain.”

Cammy said he is now looking at ways of keeping the Rod Stewart momentum going.

“I once worked with an incredible Rod Stewart impersonator on stage in Edinburgh and I’d like to get him in the shop,” he explained.

“We’d get him performing in Barney’s Barbershop all day which would be brilliant and a fun way of keeping the Rod spoof going.

“You never know where it may lead.

“Maybe one day the real Sir Rod Stewart might actually come in for his haircut.

“Now that’s the dream.”