M90 restricted near Dunfermline after multi-vehicle collision

The M90 is partially shut southbound near Dunfermline after a multi-vehicle collision.

One lane has been closed at junction 1C due to the crash.

Traffic is building in the area with delays of around 17 minutes.

A post on X by Traffic Scotland said: “Lane 1 closed southbound due to a multi vehicle collision.

“Traffic picking up on the approach”.

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.

