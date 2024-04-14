Play-off veteran Kyle Turner in Raith Rovers motivation vow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Play-off veteran Kyle Turner in Raith Rovers motivation vow

The 26-year-old said Rovers will have no problem finding motivation after Saturday's draw left Dundee United on the verge of the title.

By Craig Cairns
Ben Stanway challenges Kyle Turner in Raith's draw with Partick Thistle. Image: SNS.
Ben Stanway challenges Kyle Turner in Raith's draw with Partick Thistle. Image: SNS.

Raith Rovers midfielder Kyle Turner has had his fair share of play-off experience.

As a teenager, he was part of the Stranraer side that relegated Livingston in the Championship play-off semi-final before losing to Ayr United in the final.

He was also in Ian Murray’s Airdrie team that reached the final of the same play-offs while on loan from Dunfermline in 2021.

More recently, the 26-year-old narrowly missed out on promotion to the Scottish Premiership with Partick Thistle last season.

A spectacular comeback by Ross County, who went on to sign Turner, saw Thistle lose on penalties.

Kyle Turner plays a low pass with his instep during Raith Rovers' win against Partick Thistle.
Kyle Turner in action for Raith Rovers against former club Partick Thistle. Image: SNS.

He could now face his former club again in the semi-final of this year’s Premiership play-offs while his current employers occupy 11th in the top flight.

Saturday’s draw with Thistle secured a top-two finish for Raith but it leaves Dundee United on the verge of the title.

Turner chose to focus on the positives and said the side would have no problem finding motivation.

Kyle Turner: We have to build momentum

“For the boys, it’s not difficult to get yourself up for them,” he said.

“It’s the highest the club has finished in a number of years. We need to look at the positives.

Raith Rovers finished seventh last year and finished second this year.

“We’ve got four games to get into the Premiership and at the start of the season we’d have bitten your hand off for that.

“Now it’s just focus, try to win the next three games and take it into the play-offs.

Kyle Turner is on loan at Raith from Ross County. Image: SNS.

“We just have to build some momentum now.

“The league is going to be a big ask, but now we need to look a the play-offs and get ready for them.

“We need to go into them ready to go. We know that it’s potentially going to be between Thistle and Airdrie that we play and it’ll be a tough two legs.

“I’ve experienced before with other clubs. It’s hard.

“You need to be on top of your game because after Airdrie or Thistle or whoever it is, you then have a team that’s second bottom of the Premiership who are a good team and in that league for a reason.”

‘We maybe just shaded it’

Turner started Saturday’s game on the left of Murray’s 4-1-3-2 and was replaced at half-time by Dylan Easton.

It was a difficult afternoon for both sets of players as the wind disrupted their respective approaches.

Dylan Easton replaced Turner in Raith’s draw with Partick Thistle. Image: SNS.

“There wasn’t much in the game, we maybe shaded it just,” said Turner.

“It’s been tight between the teams all season. The last game at Firhill, we scored against the run of play in the first half and managed to hang on.

“most of the games, the results there has been one goal in it maximum.

The conditions were difficult, it was the same against Ayr, it was really tough, It’s so windy and hard to judge the flight of the ball.

“Even crosses, corners and free kicks, it just gets caught up in the wind.”

More from Football

Ryan McGowan.
Ryan McGowan: St Johnstone have had a 'bad recipe' for Premiership success all season
Ryan McGowan and David Keltjens walking off after a dispiriting defeat to Kilmarnock.
3 St Johnstone talking points: ANOTHER false dawn, you get what you pay for…
Ian Murray and Jack Hamilton applaud the Raith support as they look ahead to the Premiership play-offs. Image: SNS.
3 Raith Rovers talking points: 'Movement continues' into play-offs as Scottish Championship takes shape
McDiarmid Park could host Dundee v Rangers on Wednesday night.
EXCLUSIVE: St Johnstone's McDiarmid Park will host Dundee v Rangers if Dens Park fails…
Joe Shaughnessy celebrates at full-time. Image: SNS
5 Dundee talking points as Dee earn slice of redemption at Pittodrie
Tony Watt, left, and Louis Moult loving life at Dundee United.
4 Dundee United talking points: Tangerines' Fab Four hit 44 and the Duncan Ferguson…
Glenn Middleton is loving his football as Dundee United edge closer to the title
Glenn Middleton reveals soundtrack to Dundee United title charge: 'No chance we’re changing that!'
Dundee star Luke McCowan has some fun after week of controversy over waterlogged Dens pitch.
12 best pictures as Dundee fans and players celebrate top-six finish
Dundee manager Tony Docherty celebrates in front of travelling fans at Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
Proud Tony Docherty insists Dundee will 'attack' top-six challenge as he hails 'magnificent' fans
3
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein.
Craig Levein: St Johnstone back on the 'rollercoaster' after a 'hell of a frustrating…

Conversation